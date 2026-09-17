Is The 2026 Baleno’s Rear Seat Better Than The Older Version’s? This Is What We Think

The 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift was launched earlier this month, with few changes to give it some freshness amongst newer competition. Initially launched back in 2015, the hatchback has gone on to prove itself as a true all-rounder and has become the preferred choice of first-time buyers, topping the sales charts consistently. However, does this update do anything to make the rear seat experience better? Let’s find out:

2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift: Rear Seat Experience

Starting off with what's the same and what’s different. The Baleno’s updates in the 2026 facelift have been minor and focus on small improvements rather than radical changes. This is more prominent inside the cabin, where the design stays the same, and so does the black and blue cabin theme. However, given its high windowline and low seating, we wish Maruti offered a lighter colour scheme that would make the interior look brighter.

Fret Not… The Baleno’s badge-engineered sibling, the Toyota Glanza, is also expected to get a similar facelift soon, which is likely to feature a lighter beige and black combination inside.

Next, moving on to amenities, only one change has happened with the addition of a full-sized adjustable headrest for the middle passenger that adds to its safety quotient a little bit. However, besides this, you still get the same experience with rear AC vents and two USB charging ports (One of Type-A and Type-C each). Front seatback pockets have been provided as added storage.

Now, coming to the seat itself, just like before, seating three feels a bit of a squeeze, with rivals like the Hyundai i20 feeling more spacious in this regard. However, for just two occupants there is plenty of room all around, and prominent bolstering also holds you well. Even for taller occupants, it does not fall short of headroom or knee room, and two six-footers will be able to sit back to back without any issues. There’s just one sore miss here, which is a central armrest with cupholders; a feature we feel Maruti should have provided at this price point.

About The 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

The 2026 Baleno receives minor design tweaks, which include a new fascia with a larger grille and a reworked bumper, a sharkfin antenna and a chrome fender insert as the only changes. Inside as well, not much has changed, and it continues to feature a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a three-spoke steering wheel and silver inserts on the dashboard.

Feature-wise, it now gets a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a new Clarion-branded sound system. Besides this, it continues with existing equipment like automatic climate control, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, a height-adjustable driver seat and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

Safety has been boosted with the inclusion of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets tech like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. The hatchback had previously scored 4-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood is where the biggest change is, as it features the new Z-series 1.2-litre petrol engine, replacing the K-series one offered till now. As before, there is a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer as well. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

Prices for the new Baleno start at Rs 6.10 lakh and go up to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals include the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and the Tata Altroz, while it can be an alternative to crossovers in the same price range, such as the Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx.

CarDekho Says…

There’s plenty to like in the new Baleno facelift, and nothing truly amiss. And with a more-than-satisfactory rear seat experience, the premium hatchback once again proves its mastery by being the all-rounder in its segment. Notably, while the segment itself has only two other competitors, it is only the Baleno that consistently does 5-digit sales, and we feel this updated version, which is just as practical but more feature-loaded and efficient, will continue with the impressive performance and retain its popularity well.

Do you think the Baleno has the best backseat in its segment? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!