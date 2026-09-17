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    Maruti Suzuki August 2026 Sales Report: Wagon R Leads, Victoris Breaks Into Top 10

    The hatchbacks are actually booming in sales, as the Wagon R, Baleno, and the Swift are the popular sellers in this list!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 17, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 17, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 17, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Maruti Cars Sales Report - August 2026

    The Indian automotive market has seen quite a rise in prices in the last few months. Also, as we approach multiple festivals this year, this is an incredible time for people to buy their first car or upgrade to a bigger vehicle as well. 

    Since Maruti has been a popular choice for a first car as well, we will be taking a look at how it performed in sales last month, which is August 2026. 

    Rank

    Model

    August 2026

    July 2026

    August 2025

    MoM Growth / Decline (%)

    YoY Growth / Decline (%)

    1

    Maruti Wagon R

    20,180

    23,338

    14,552

    (-14 %)

    39 %

    2

    Maruti Swift

    19,832

    21,538

    12,385

    (-8 %)

    60 %

    3

    Maruti Fronx

    18,730

    19,473

    12,422

    (-4 %)

    51 %

    4

    Maruti Ertiga

    18,516

    21,606

    18,445

    (-14 %)

    0 %

    5

    Maruti Dzire

    18,418

    23,791

    16,509

    (-23 %)

    12 %

    6

    Maruti Baleno

    15,746

    18,241

    12,549

    (-14 %)

    25 %

    7

    Maruti Brezza

    15,288

    12,055

    13,620

    27 %

    12 %

    8

    Maruti Victoris

    12,978

    11,334

    0

    15 %

    -

    9

    Maruti Eeco

    11,961

    13,896

    10,785

    -14 %

    11 %

    10

    Maruti Alto

    8,692

    12,534

    5,520

    31 %

    57 %
     

    Total

    1,60,341

    1,77,806

    1,16,787

    9.8 %

    37.3 %

    • Starting with a very popular family hatchback, the Maruti Wagon R has sold more than 20,000 units last month and holds the position of being the best-selling Maruti till date. Compared to July 2026, sales have dipped 14 percent but have seen an incredible 39 percent growth compared to the same month last year.

    Maruti Wagon R Front Quarter

    • Next up, the Swift, known for funky looks, great handling, and a fuel-efficient engine, has sold over 19,000 units last month. Compared to July 2026, it has seen a slight drop in sales of 8 percent but has massive growth compared to August 2025, which is 60 percent. 

    Maruti Swift Front Quarter

    • In third place is the Fronx crossover, a Nexa product from Maruti’s premium line of cars. This also sold over 18,000 units in August 2026 and also had a marginal drop in sales of 4 percent. Compared to the same month last year, it has doubled its sales, which is over 50 percent.

    Maruti Fronx

    • Next is the Ertiga MPV, which sold 18,516 units in August 2026. The sales of this MPV are lower in comparison to July 2026, which is 14 percent. The year-on-year growth remains unchanged.

    • Coming to the most popular compact sedan in its segment, the Dzire has sold 18,418 units last month and has taken a hit of 23 percent in sales compared to July 2026, whereas the year-on-year growth is reported at 12 percent.

    Maruti Dzire

    • The popular Nexa product, the Baleno, is also performing well, with over 15,500 units sold in August 2026, and compared to the previous year, it has a rise of 25 percent in sales. But compared to July 2026, sales have dropped by 14 percent.

    Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • Since the launch of the updated Brezza, this compact SUV has gained quite a lot of traction, as it has sold over 15,000 units in August 2026, which is a 27 percent rise in sales compared to July 2026 and 12 percent growth compared to August 2025. 

    Maruti Brezza

    • The most premium Arena product of Maruti, the Victoris, is also seeing growth in sales as it clocked over 12,500 units in August 2026, which is 15 percent higher compared to July 2026.

    Maruti Victoris

    • When it comes to small businesses and people wanting a no-nonsense people mover as well, the Eeco is the choice people love to have. Compared to July 2026, the Eeco sold 11,961 units in August 2026, which is a 14 percent drop in sales, but in year-on-year growth it clocked almost 11 percent growth in sales. 

    • The king of mountain drives, the Alto, is also on this list with 8,692 units sold in August 2026. While it has seen a huge 57 percent increase in sales compared to August 2025, sales have declined drastically by 31 percent compared to July 2026. 

    CarDekho Says..

    Ahead of the festive season, Maruti cars have always been the sales leaders contributing to the Indian automotive market, and continue to have the largest pie share in overall sales. The year-on-year sales have risen, which does translate to the Maruti formula working pretty well and continuing to cater to the Indian audience. 

    Also, looking at this list, the last month was good for hatchbacks such as Wagon R, Baleno, Swift, and the Alto.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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