Maruti Suzuki August 2026 Sales Report: Wagon R Leads, Victoris Breaks Into Top 10

The Indian automotive market has seen quite a rise in prices in the last few months. Also, as we approach multiple festivals this year, this is an incredible time for people to buy their first car or upgrade to a bigger vehicle as well.

Since Maruti has been a popular choice for a first car as well, we will be taking a look at how it performed in sales last month, which is August 2026.

Rank Model August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Maruti Wagon R 20,180 23,338 14,552 (-14 %) 39 % 2 Maruti Swift 19,832 21,538 12,385 (-8 %) 60 % 3 Maruti Fronx 18,730 19,473 12,422 (-4 %) 51 % 4 Maruti Ertiga 18,516 21,606 18,445 (-14 %) 0 % 5 Maruti Dzire 18,418 23,791 16,509 (-23 %) 12 % 6 Maruti Baleno 15,746 18,241 12,549 (-14 %) 25 % 7 Maruti Brezza 15,288 12,055 13,620 27 % 12 % 8 Maruti Victoris 12,978 11,334 0 15 % - 9 Maruti Eeco 11,961 13,896 10,785 -14 % 11 % 10 Maruti Alto 8,692 12,534 5,520 31 % 57 % Total 1,60,341 1,77,806 1,16,787 9.8 % 37.3 %

Starting with a very popular family hatchback, the Maruti Wagon R has sold more than 20,000 units last month and holds the position of being the best-selling Maruti till date. Compared to July 2026, sales have dipped 14 percent but have seen an incredible 39 percent growth compared to the same month last year.

Next up, the Swift, known for funky looks, great handling, and a fuel-efficient engine, has sold over 19,000 units last month. Compared to July 2026, it has seen a slight drop in sales of 8 percent but has massive growth compared to August 2025, which is 60 percent.

In third place is the Fronx crossover, a Nexa product from Maruti’s premium line of cars. This also sold over 18,000 units in August 2026 and also had a marginal drop in sales of 4 percent. Compared to the same month last year, it has doubled its sales, which is over 50 percent.

Next is the Ertiga MPV, which sold 18,516 units in August 2026. The sales of this MPV are lower in comparison to July 2026, which is 14 percent. The year-on-year growth remains unchanged.

Coming to the most popular compact sedan in its segment, the Dzire has sold 18,418 units last month and has taken a hit of 23 percent in sales compared to July 2026, whereas the year-on-year growth is reported at 12 percent.

The popular Nexa product, the Baleno, is also performing well, with over 15,500 units sold in August 2026, and compared to the previous year, it has a rise of 25 percent in sales. But compared to July 2026, sales have dropped by 14 percent.

Since the launch of the updated Brezza, this compact SUV has gained quite a lot of traction, as it has sold over 15,000 units in August 2026, which is a 27 percent rise in sales compared to July 2026 and 12 percent growth compared to August 2025.

The most premium Arena product of Maruti, the Victoris, is also seeing growth in sales as it clocked over 12,500 units in August 2026, which is 15 percent higher compared to July 2026.

When it comes to small businesses and people wanting a no-nonsense people mover as well, the Eeco is the choice people love to have. Compared to July 2026, the Eeco sold 11,961 units in August 2026, which is a 14 percent drop in sales, but in year-on-year growth it clocked almost 11 percent growth in sales.

The king of mountain drives, the Alto, is also on this list with 8,692 units sold in August 2026. While it has seen a huge 57 percent increase in sales compared to August 2025, sales have declined drastically by 31 percent compared to July 2026.

CarDekho Says..

Ahead of the festive season, Maruti cars have always been the sales leaders contributing to the Indian automotive market, and continue to have the largest pie share in overall sales. The year-on-year sales have risen, which does translate to the Maruti formula working pretty well and continuing to cater to the Indian audience.

Also, looking at this list, the last month was good for hatchbacks such as Wagon R, Baleno, Swift, and the Alto.