These Are All The Accessory Items You Can Have With The Kia Sorento

Kia recently launched one of its best-selling global models – the Sorento – in India, with prices starting at Rs 27.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Kia Sorento is placed above the Seltos in the Korean carmaker’s SUV lineup in India. While it has always been known for its striking design inside and out, if you want to personalise it even further, here’s a look at the official accessories available with the Kia SUV:

2026 Kia Sorento: Exterior Accessories

Accessory Item Price Front bumper garnish Rs 1,449 Air vent garnish Rs 2,099 Side steps Rs 53,999 Body cover Rs 3,999 Rear boot garnish Rs 1,949

2026 Kia Sorento: Interior Accessories

Accessory Item Price Front centre armrest storage organiser Rs 2,199 Floor mat Rs 10,549 Pet cover Rs 2,899 Trunk sill guard Rs 2,599 Rear underseat storage organiser Rs 1,599 Screen protector Rs 1,299 Rear seat entertainment screen Rs 64,599 Sunglass holder Rs 1,599 Sunshade (A+C) Rs 2,599 Sunshade for rear windshield Rs 1,999 Trunk liner Rs 2,899 Neck cushion Rs 1,849

Other Items

Accessory Item Price Key cover Rs 799 NFC card key Rs 1,599 NFC card holder Rs 599

2026 Kia Sorento: An Overview

The Kia Sorento is the carmaker’s newest 3-row offering in our market. It is sold in nine broad variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (A), HTK (A) Black Line, HTX, HTX Black Line, HTX (A), and HTX (A) Black Line.

Key design details include vertically stacked 4-pod LED projector headlights with inverted Y-shaped LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, a wide grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights. It is offered in a total of eight colourway choices in India, and we have detailed each of them in a separate story. You can also take a look at it in these 21 detailed real-life images to see how it looks in the flesh.

Its cabin flaunts a minimalistic appeal, made up in a dual-tone black and beige theme along with dual-digital displays and a 4-spoke steering wheel. Being a 3-row SUV, Kia offers it in both 6- and 7-seat layout configurations in our market, with captain seats in the second row in the former.

Equipment on board comprises dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen infotainment unit and the other for the digital instrument cluster), panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front and rear seats (in the 6-seater version only), and even a powered tailgate.

Occupant safety is taken care of by 8 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and Level–2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). Our detailed coverage of its variant-wise features should help you choose the right variant based on your needs.

The Sorento is available with two powertrain options: a strong-hybrid petrol and the other a diesel engine (variant-wise availability can be found here), both of which come with an automatic transmission as standard and an optional all-wheel drive setup too. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid 2.2-litre diesel Power 180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor) 193 PS Torque 265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor) 442 Nm Transmission* 6-speed AT 8-speed DCT Drivetrain^ FWD/ AWD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive

Price And Rivals

Kia has priced the Sorento between Rs 27.99 lakh and Rs 40.39 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tayron.