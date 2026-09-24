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    These Are All The Accessory Items You Can Have With The Kia Sorento

    The Sorento has a handful but useful set of exterior and interior accessories on offer to customise it to your needs

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Sep 24, 2026 18:00 IST
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    Published OnSep 24, 2026 18:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 24, 2026 18:00 IST
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    Kia Sorento

    Kia recently launched one of its best-selling global models – the Sorento – in India, with prices starting at Rs 27.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Kia Sorento is placed above the Seltos in the Korean carmaker’s SUV lineup in India. While it has always been known for its striking design inside and out, if you want to personalise it even further, here’s a look at the official accessories available with the Kia SUV:

    2026 Kia Sorento: Exterior Accessories

    Accessory Item

    Price

    Front bumper garnish

    Rs 1,449

    Air vent garnish

    Rs 2,099

    Side steps

    Rs 53,999

    Body cover

    Rs 3,999

    Rear boot garnish

    Rs 1,949

    2026 Kia Sorento: Interior Accessories

    Accessory Item

    Price

    Front centre armrest storage organiser

    Rs 2,199

    Floor mat

    Rs 10,549

    Pet cover

    Rs 2,899

    Trunk sill guard

    Rs 2,599

    Rear underseat storage organiser

    Rs 1,599

    Screen protector

    Rs 1,299

    Rear seat entertainment screen

    Rs 64,599

    Sunglass holder

    Rs 1,599

    Sunshade (A+C)

    Rs 2,599

    Sunshade for rear windshield

    Rs 1,999

    Trunk liner

    Rs 2,899

    Neck cushion

    Rs 1,849

    Other Items

    Accessory Item

    Price

    Key cover

    Rs 799

    NFC card key

    Rs 1,599

    NFC card holder

    Rs 599

    2026 Kia Sorento: An Overview

    The Kia Sorento is the carmaker’s newest 3-row offering in our market. It is sold in nine broad variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (A), HTK (A) Black Line, HTX, HTX Black Line, HTX (A), and HTX (A) Black Line.

    Key design details include vertically stacked 4-pod LED projector headlights with inverted Y-shaped LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, a wide grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights. It is offered in a total of eight colourway choices in India, and we have detailed each of them in a separate story. You can also take a look at it in these 21 detailed real-life images to see how it looks in the flesh.

    Kia Sorento

    Its cabin flaunts a minimalistic appeal, made up in a dual-tone black and beige theme along with dual-digital displays and a 4-spoke steering wheel. Being a 3-row SUV, Kia offers it in both 6- and 7-seat layout configurations in our market, with captain seats in the second row in the former.

    Kia Sorento

    Equipment on board comprises dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen infotainment unit and the other for the digital instrument cluster), panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front and rear seats (in the 6-seater version only), and even a powered tailgate.

    Kia Sorento
    Kia Sorento

    Occupant safety is taken care of by 8 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and Level–2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). Our detailed coverage of its variant-wise features should help you choose the right variant based on your needs.

    The Sorento is available with two powertrain options: a strong-hybrid petrol and the other a diesel engine (variant-wise availability can be found here), both of which come with an automatic transmission as standard and an optional all-wheel drive setup too. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor)

    193 PS

    Torque

    265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor)

    442 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed AT

    8-speed DCT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD/ AWD

    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

    ^FWD - front-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive

    Kia Sorento

    Price And Rivals

    Kia has priced the Sorento between Rs 27.99 lakh and Rs 40.39 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tayron.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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