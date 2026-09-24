These Are All The Accessory Items You Can Have With The Kia Sorento
The Sorento has a handful but useful set of exterior and interior accessories on offer to customise it to your needs
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Kia recently launched one of its best-selling global models – the Sorento – in India, with prices starting at Rs 27.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Kia Sorento is placed above the Seltos in the Korean carmaker’s SUV lineup in India. While it has always been known for its striking design inside and out, if you want to personalise it even further, here’s a look at the official accessories available with the Kia SUV:
2026 Kia Sorento: Exterior Accessories
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Accessory Item
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Price
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Front bumper garnish
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Rs 1,449
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Air vent garnish
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Rs 2,099
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Side steps
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Rs 53,999
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Body cover
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Rs 3,999
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Rear boot garnish
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Rs 1,949
2026 Kia Sorento: Interior Accessories
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Accessory Item
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Price
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Front centre armrest storage organiser
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Rs 2,199
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Floor mat
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Rs 10,549
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Pet cover
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Rs 2,899
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Trunk sill guard
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Rs 2,599
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Rear underseat storage organiser
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Rs 1,599
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Screen protector
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Rs 1,299
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Rear seat entertainment screen
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Rs 64,599
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Sunglass holder
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Rs 1,599
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Sunshade (A+C)
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Rs 2,599
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Sunshade for rear windshield
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Rs 1,999
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Trunk liner
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Rs 2,899
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Neck cushion
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Rs 1,849
Other Items
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Accessory Item
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Price
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Key cover
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Rs 799
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NFC card key
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Rs 1,599
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NFC card holder
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Rs 599
2026 Kia Sorento: An Overview
The Kia Sorento is the carmaker’s newest 3-row offering in our market. It is sold in nine broad variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (A), HTK (A) Black Line, HTX, HTX Black Line, HTX (A), and HTX (A) Black Line.
Key design details include vertically stacked 4-pod LED projector headlights with inverted Y-shaped LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, a wide grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights. It is offered in a total of eight colourway choices in India, and we have detailed each of them in a separate story. You can also take a look at it in these 21 detailed real-life images to see how it looks in the flesh.
Its cabin flaunts a minimalistic appeal, made up in a dual-tone black and beige theme along with dual-digital displays and a 4-spoke steering wheel. Being a 3-row SUV, Kia offers it in both 6- and 7-seat layout configurations in our market, with captain seats in the second row in the former.
Equipment on board comprises dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen infotainment unit and the other for the digital instrument cluster), panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front and rear seats (in the 6-seater version only), and even a powered tailgate.
Occupant safety is taken care of by 8 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and Level–2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). Our detailed coverage of its variant-wise features should help you choose the right variant based on your needs.
The Sorento is available with two powertrain options: a strong-hybrid petrol and the other a diesel engine (variant-wise availability can be found here), both of which come with an automatic transmission as standard and an optional all-wheel drive setup too. Here are its detailed specifications:
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Engine
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1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid
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2.2-litre diesel
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Power
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180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor)
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193 PS
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Torque
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265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor)
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442 Nm
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Transmission*
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6-speed AT
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8-speed DCT
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Drivetrain^
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FWD/ AWD
*AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission
^FWD - front-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive
Price And Rivals
Kia has priced the Sorento between Rs 27.99 lakh and Rs 40.39 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tayron.