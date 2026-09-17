2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift EMI Buying Guide: What Your Monthly Payments Could Look Like

The 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift brings a refreshed design, additional features and a new petrol engine to the brand's popular premium hatchback. While the updates are evolutionary rather than revolutionary, the Baleno continues to offer a practical package with a spacious cabin, multiple powertrain options and a long list of features.

Chances are you have shortlisted the Baleno and are considering buying the hatchback on a loan. In that case, understanding the estimated monthly EMI becomes important, as the amount you pay each month will depend on the loan tenure you choose. To help with your buying decision, we have calculated the EMI for the top-spec Alpha(O) AMT variant of the Baleno facelift.

Here’s a look at its approximate on-road price in New Delhi, along with the other details used for the loan calculation.

Variant Baleno Alpha (O) AMT On-road price (New Delhi) Rs 11.23 lakh Down payment (around 20% of the on-road price) Rs 2.30 lakh Loan amount Rs 8.93 lakh Interest rate 9.5%

We have estimated the monthly instalment across four loan tenures: 3 years, 4 years, 5 years, and 7 years. We have assumed a down payment of Rs 2.30 lakh for the top-spec Baleno Alpha(O) AMT, which is roughly 20 percent of its on-road price.

For this calculation, we have considered a loan amount of Rs 8.93 lakh along with an interest rate of 9.5 percent to give you an approximate idea of the EMI you could expect.

To know more about the new Baleno’s booking process and other details, here is an explainer.

Disclaimer: The actual EMI amount may vary depending on the variant chosen, the down payment made, and the interest rate offered by the lender. Interest rates on car loans can also differ based on your credit profile or CIBIL score. For a more accurate estimate, we recommend contacting your nearest dealership as well as your preferred bank or financial institution.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift 3 Years EMI Plan

If you opt for a 3-year loan tenure, the monthly EMI will be higher compared to longer repayment periods, but you will pay less interest over the course of the loan.

Down Payment: Rs 2.3 lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 28,613

Total Cost After 3 Years: 12.60 lakh

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift 4-Year EMI Plan

Choosing a 4-year tenure brings down the monthly EMI compared to a 3-year plan, although the longer repayment period means you will pay more towards interest.

Down Payment: Rs 2.3 lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 22,441

Total Cost After 4 Years: 13.07 lakh

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift 5-Year EMI Plan

With a 5-year loan tenure, the monthly outgo becomes more manageable, but extending the repayment period also increases the overall amount you spend on the loan.

Down Payment: Rs 2.3 lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 18,760

Total Cost After 5 Years: 13.56 lakh

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift 7-Year EMI Plan

Going for the longest 7-year tenure brings the monthly EMI down further, although this comes with a considerably higher overall interest outgo over the repayment period.

Down Payment: Rs 2.3 lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 14,599

Total Cost After 7 Years: 14.56 lakh

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Overview

Priced from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift gets a few styling tweaks, new features and a new petrol engine as part of its mid-life update. The facelift retains the familiar overall design of the premium hatchback, but gets a larger chrome grille and a sharper front profile. It is offered in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha(O). Check them out in detail here.

Inside, the 2026 Baleno retains its black-and-blue theme and familiar dashboard layout, but gains features such as ventilated front seats, a Clarion sound system and wireless phone charging. Other highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a head-up display.

Safety has also received an update, with the facelift adding a Level 2 ADAS suite and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Other safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, hill-hold assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Under the hood, the 2026 Baleno gets a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Z-series petrol engine, replacing the outgoing K-series unit. It produces 83 PS and 112 Nm and can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. There is also a CNG powertrain on offer with the same 1.2-litre engine, producing 70 PS and 102 Nm in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Baleno facelift is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out this story for the full pricing.

It continues to compete with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza, while also serving as an alternative to cars such as the Maruti Swift, Maruti Fronx and Tata Punch in terms of pricing.

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift continues to be a well-rounded premium hatchback, and the addition of new features and a more modern powertrain makes it an even stronger proposition. If you are planning to finance the Baleno, however, the loan tenure you choose will play an important role in determining both your monthly outgo and the overall amount you spend.

A 3- or 4-year tenure makes more sense if keeping the total interest outgo under control is your priority, although you will have to manage a higher monthly EMI. Meanwhile, choosing a 5 or 7-year tenure can make the monthly payments easier on your pocket, but the longer repayment period will result in a higher overall cost.

You can also try different combinations of down payment, loan tenure and interest rate using CarDekho’s online car loan calculator to find an EMI plan that works for your budget.