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    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line Breaks Cover At Paris Motor Show, Gets Sporty Design Details And Hybrid Powertrain!

    The N Line also gets a turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid powertrain, making it also much faster than the standard version.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Oct 13, 2026 17:59 IST
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    Published OnOct 13, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 13, 2026 17:59 IST
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    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    One of the top reveals at the Paris Motor Show 2026 is the new generation of the Hyundai Bayon. The India-spec model was also revealed on the same day, but the biggest difference between the two is the fact that the India-spec model is the standard version, while Europe gets the spicier Bayon N Line. 

    Being a N Line model, it gets styling tweaks inside and out and some big changes underneath the bonnet. Without further ado, let’s get cracking. 

    Exterior

    One of the major differences between the standard Bayon and Bayon N Line is the presence of more aggressive design details. Explore the design differences between the standard Bayon and Bayon N Line here

    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    While the overall layout of the light elements and the air intakes stays the same, the bumpers now get sharper elements like the upswept gunmetal-finished accents and body-coloured headlamp surrounds. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice the presence of a ‘N Line’ badge next to the number plate housing. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    Over to the side, the Bayon N Line already looked sporty thanks to the exaggerated wheel arches, which give it more muscle. And to add to the sporty stance, the Bayon N Line sits on 18-inch dual-tone wheels (the standard car gets 17-inchers), which gets a thoroughly sporty design. Other major differentiators here are the blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) and the larger rear spoiler. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    Over to the rear, the N Line-ness can clearly be seen here thanks to the sporty rear bumper with twin exhaust pipes and the aforementioned larger spoiler with the side aero blades. Other elements like the split tail lamp setup that is found on the standard Bayon continue here. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    Explore all the details of the India-spec Bayon with images here.

    Interior

    The interior is where you see the bigger differences with the N Line experience. While the standard Bayon gets a black/white cabin theme, the N Line version gets an all-black interior with red accents. The latter is tastefully executed in places like the AC vents, gear selector and the stitching on the steering wheel and the seats. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    Another major difference is the N Line steering wheel and gear knob, which adds to the sporty feel in the cabin. Apart from that, the dashboard layout is more or less similar to what we get here in India with the standard car. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    This being the global spec model, we find the use of premium materials like Alcantara-finished seats, which also have more bolstering for extra support and a sportier feel. 

    Features And Safety

    In the features department, however, the two versions have more in common. Common features include the dual-curved 12.3-inch displays, including the touchscreen infotainment, which comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Both the Bayons also come with a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a sunroof, drive modes and connected car technology.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon N Line

    The N Line additionally gets a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, as well as heated front and rear seats.

    The safety package includes ABS with EBD, Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, blind-view monitor, electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hill-hold, front and rear disc brakes, 360-degree camera as well as front and rear parking sensors. 

    Powertrain 

    The Bayon N Line comes with two engine options. The familiar 1-litre turbo petrol engine that is offered with the Venue and a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with a strong hybrid setup. Powertrain figures are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid

    Power

    90 PS/115 PS

    138 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm/TBA

    265 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive, TBA- To Be Announced

    CarDekho Says…

    The new-generation Bayon has been a much-awaited model in India, which bridges a gap between the Venue and the Creta. However, the Bayon has been on sale in European markets and will replace the current model there. The introduction of the N Line version gives it appeal for those who want a sporty-looking SUV. 

    While we do have N Line versions of the Creta, Venue and i20 in India, we can hope Hyundai to get the Bayon N Line to cater to driving enthusiasts. This can further spice up the compact SUV segment in India. We hope to hear from Hyundai about this at the upcoming launch of the Bayon in India, which is slated for October 26. 

    What do you think of the Bayon N Line? Let us know in the comments below.

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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