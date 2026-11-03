Hyundai Bayon Vs Kia Seltos: A Head-to-Head Comparison Between Two Well-equipped Korean SUVs

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Hyundai recently launched the Bayon compact SUV in India at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), slotting between the Venue and the Creta. Positioned below the Creta, it also sits half a segment below the Seltos. However, there is overlap in their pricing, features, and mechanicals. The Seltos is the pricier, more feature-loaded SUV, while the Bayon brings a hint of freshness to the populated compact SUV segment.

In this report, we compare the two closely to see how they stack up, and whether the Seltos’ extra size and superior powertrain choices justify its higher price.

Price

Model Hyundai Bayon Kia Seltos Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 21.82 lakh

The Bayon is the more affordable option, undercutting the Seltos by around Rs 1 lakh at the entry level.

At the top end, the gap widens to over Rs 2 lakh, though that isn’t a like-for-like comparison, as the most expensive Seltos is a turbo-petrol or diesel automatic, a powertrain the Bayon doesn’t offer.

Both SUVs are available in a plethora of variants.

Dimensions

Parameter Hyundai Bayon Kia Seltos Difference Length 4245 mm 4460 mm (-215 mm) Width 1810 mm 1830 mm (-20 mm) Height 1605 mm 1630 mm (-25 mm) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2690 mm (-90 mm) Bootspace 505 litres 447 litres +58 litres

The Seltos is bigger in every dimension, especially in length and wheelbase. The extra wheelbase should translate to more rear legroom.

There is a slight difference in their widths and height.

The one area where the Bayon comes out ahead is boot space, with a 505-litre boot that is about 58 litres larger than the Seltos.

Styling also differs: The Seltos looks modern, boxy and has an upright stance with a tall front end and vertical lighting elements, while the Bayon is the more compact and softer-looking of the two with a curvier design.

Colour Options

Hyundai Bayon Kia Seltos Atlas White* Morning Haze Electronic Grey Magma Red* Titanium Black^ Frost Blue Golden Bronze Ivory Silver Gloss Classy Blue^ Pewter Olive Fiery Red* Imperial Blue Gravity Gray Aurora Black Pearl Glacier White Pearl* Xclusive Matte Graphite

* - Also available with a dual-tone Black roof

^ - Also available in Matte finish

The Bayon gets 6 colours, two of which are available with a black roof and two with a matte finish.

The Seltos offers more options, and stands out if you are looking for variety or something exclusive.

Powertrain

Model Hyundai Bayon Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT/IVT 6-speed MT/IVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Power 115 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

The Seltos offers far more choice, with the enthusiast-friendly turbo-petrol and a diesel for those with high running.

In the naturally aspirated petrol, the two cars share the same engine and the same manual and CVT options. Do note that this engine might suit the Bayon more due to its lighter weight and compact dimensions.

Hyundai has confirmed that the brand will introduce a CNG powertrain for the Bayon by January 2027.

Features

Feature Hyundai Bayon Kia Seltos Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster 12.3-inch semi-digital display 12.3-inch semi-digital display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Powered driver seats 8-way 10-way with memory function Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear sunblinds ❌ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker BOSE 8-speaker BOSE Climate Control Single-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Reclining Rear Seats ✅ (2-step) ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree Dashcam ✅ ❌ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

The two cars will pamper you with a well-equipped cabin with highlights including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose system, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS and 6 airbags.

Both SUVs have bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, whereas the Seltos gets a 10-way driver seat, dual-zone climate control, and rear window sunshades. The Bayon counters with a built-in dashcam, which the Seltos doesn’t offer.

CarDekho Says…

The Bayon is the better buy if you want a more practical engine option, a well-equipped cabin and a slightly newer body style from the Korean stable. It is more affordable than the Seltos, even if you only compare the NA petrol variants.

However, the Seltos is the more complete package and the more tempting option out of the two. It has more features, extra space, and the option of a turbo-petrol or diesel engine. That makes it the one to pick if you do regular highway drives, want more performance, or need a diesel for high running.

If you only want the naturally aspirated petrol, the Bayon is the smarter choice. If you want engine choice and the bigger, more premium-feeling SUV, the Seltos justifies its premium.

Other Options To Consider

Hyundai Creta: The segment leader and India’s top-selling compact SUV, with a long feature list, a comfortable ride and a wide range of powertrain options.

Honda Elevate: Gets exciting features with the recent facelift, a smooth petrol engine, strong ride quality and a spacious cabin.

Tata Sierra: For its retro-themed design, spacious interior, multiple engine options and a segment-leading feature list.

Maruti Victoris: For hassle-free ownership, a distinctive design, strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, a feature-loaded cabin and optional AWD.

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder: Everything the Victoris offers, but in a more boxy and traditional SUV design.

Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: For their strong driving dynamics and punchy TSI engines and quick-shifting DSG gearbox.

Renault Duster: Available with petrol as well as petrol-hybrid options. One of the best packages you could get under Rs 20 lakh, even more so with the new hybrid version.

MG Astor: The Astor is among the most dated options in the segment. However, does get a premium-feeling cabin and is among the value-for-money options in the segment today.

Citroen Aircross X: The 5+2-seater option from Citroen is another underrated option objectively, which has one of the most well-balanced suspension setups in the class with potent powertrain options.