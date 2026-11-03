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    Hyundai Bayon Vs Kia Seltos: A Head-to-Head Comparison Between Two Well-equipped Korean SUVs

    The Bayon undercuts the Seltos by a significant margin, while the Seltos offers more features and power

    Yashein
    Yashein
    Published On Nov 03, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Published OnNov 03, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 03, 2026 18:36 IST
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    Bayon Vs Seltos Compared

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    Hyundai recently launched the Bayon compact SUV in India at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), slotting between the Venue and the Creta. Positioned below the Creta, it also sits half a segment below the Seltos. However, there is overlap in their pricing, features, and mechanicals. The Seltos is the pricier, more feature-loaded SUV, while the Bayon brings a hint of freshness to the populated compact SUV segment. 

    In this report, we compare the two closely to see how they stack up, and whether the Seltos’ extra size and superior powertrain choices justify its higher price.

    Price

    Model

    Hyundai Bayon 

    Kia Seltos 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh 

    Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 21.82 lakh 

    • The Bayon is the more affordable option, undercutting the Seltos by around Rs 1 lakh at the entry level. 

    • At the top end, the gap widens to over Rs 2 lakh, though that isn’t a like-for-like comparison, as the most expensive Seltos is a turbo-petrol or diesel automatic, a powertrain the Bayon doesn’t offer. 

    • Both SUVs are available in a plethora of variants.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Hyundai Bayon 

    Kia Seltos 

    Difference

    Length

    4245 mm

    4460 mm

    (-215 mm) 

    Width

    1810 mm

    1830 mm 

    (-20 mm)

    Height 

    1605 mm 

    1630 mm 

    (-25 mm) 

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm 

    2690 mm 

    (-90 mm) 

    Bootspace 

    505 litres

    447 litres 

    +58 litres 

    • The Seltos is bigger in every dimension, especially in length and wheelbase. The extra wheelbase should translate to more rear legroom. 

    Hyundai Bayon Side
    Kia Seltos Side

    • There is a slight difference in their widths and height. 

    Hyundai Bayon Front
    Kia Seltos Front

    • The one area where the Bayon comes out ahead is boot space, with a 505-litre boot that is about 58 litres larger than the Seltos.

    Hyundai Bayon Boot Space
    Kia Seltos Boot Space

    Styling also differs:

    The Seltos looks modern, boxy and has an upright stance with a tall front end and vertical lighting elements, while the Bayon is the more compact and softer-looking of the two with a curvier design. 

    Colour Options 

    Hyundai Bayon 

    Kia Seltos 

    Atlas White*

    Morning Haze 

    Electronic Grey 

    Magma Red*

    Titanium Black^

    Frost Blue 

    Golden Bronze

    Ivory Silver Gloss 

    Classy Blue^

    Pewter Olive 

    Fiery Red*

    Imperial Blue 
     

    Gravity Gray 
     

    Aurora Black Pearl
     

    Glacier White Pearl*
     

    Xclusive Matte 

    Graphite

    * - Also available with a dual-tone Black roof

    ^ - Also available in Matte finish

    • The Bayon gets 6 colours, two of which are available with a black roof and two with a matte finish. 

    • The Seltos offers more options, and stands out if you are looking for variety or something exclusive.

    Powertrain

    Model 

    Hyundai Bayon 

    Kia Seltos 

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/IVT

    6-speed MT/IVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Power

    115 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    • The Seltos offers far more choice, with the enthusiast-friendly turbo-petrol and a diesel for those with high running. 

    Kia Seltos Engine

    • In the naturally aspirated petrol, the two cars share the same engine and the same manual and CVT options. Do note that this engine might suit the Bayon more due to its lighter weight and compact dimensions. 

    Hyundai Bayon Engine

    • Hyundai has confirmed that the brand will introduce a CNG powertrain for the Bayon by January 2027.

    Features

    Feature

    Hyundai Bayon

    Kia Seltos 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument cluster

    12.3-inch semi-digital display

    12.3-inch semi-digital display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Powered driver seats 

    8-way 

    10-way with memory function 

    Ambient lighting 

    Sunroof 

    Panoramic sunroof 

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear sunblinds 

    Sound system

    8-speaker BOSE

    8-speaker BOSE

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Front centre armrest

    Connected Car Tech

    Reclining Rear Seats

    ✅ (2-step)

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    Dashcam 

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    • The two cars will pamper you with a well-equipped cabin with highlights including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose system, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS and 6 airbags.

    Hyundai Bayon Interior
    Kia Seltos Interior

    • Both SUVs have bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, whereas the Seltos gets a 10-way driver seat, dual-zone climate control, and rear window sunshades. The Bayon counters with a built-in dashcam, which the Seltos doesn’t offer.

    Kia Seltos Front Seats

    CarDekho Says…

    The Bayon is the better buy if you want a more practical engine option, a well-equipped cabin and a slightly newer body style from the Korean stable. It is more affordable than the Seltos, even if you only compare the NA petrol variants.

    However, the Seltos is the more complete package and the more tempting option out of the two. It has more features, extra space, and the option of a turbo-petrol or diesel engine. That makes it the one to pick if you do regular highway drives, want more performance, or need a diesel for high running.

    If you only want the naturally aspirated petrol, the Bayon is the smarter choice. If you want engine choice and the bigger, more premium-feeling SUV, the Seltos justifies its premium.

    Other Options To Consider

    Hyundai Creta: The segment leader and India’s top-selling compact SUV, with a long feature list, a comfortable ride and a wide range of powertrain options.

    Honda Elevate: Gets exciting features with the recent facelift, a smooth petrol engine, strong ride quality and a spacious cabin.

    Tata Sierra: For its retro-themed design, spacious interior, multiple engine options and a segment-leading feature list.

    Maruti Victoris: For hassle-free ownership, a distinctive design, strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, a feature-loaded cabin and optional AWD.

    Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder: Everything the Victoris offers, but in a more boxy and traditional SUV design.

    Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: For their strong driving dynamics and punchy TSI engines and quick-shifting DSG gearbox.

    Renault Duster: Available with petrol as well as petrol-hybrid options. One of the best packages you could get under Rs 20 lakh, even more so with the new hybrid version. 

    MG Astor: The Astor is among the most dated options in the segment. However, does get a premium-feeling cabin and is among the value-for-money options in the segment today.

    Citroen Aircross X: The 5+2-seater option from Citroen is another underrated option objectively, which has one of the most well-balanced suspension setups in the class with potent powertrain options.

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    Hyundai Bayon Vs Kia Seltos: A Head-to-Head Comparison Between Two Well-equipped Korean SUVs
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