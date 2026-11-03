JSW Jetour T2 (Combat) Interior Spied Ahead Of India Debut, Here Is What We Can See

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With JSW’s entry to the Indian automotive industry being a month away, a test mule of their highly probable debut model, the Jetour T2 (likely to be called as Combat in India), has been spied on the Indian roads. The test mule shows a glimpse of the interior of the India-spec model for the first time. Here’s what we can see:

What Can Be Seen On The Inside?

The interior spy shots of the JSW Combat are the highlight as it has been snapped for the first time. The pictures showcase a dual-tone black and off-white cabin, with leather upholstery on the seats and the steering wheel.

It comes with a vertical dashboard that’s dominated by a large touchscreen (likely to be 15.6-inches in size) and slim centre AC vents. We can also notice a set of physical toggles right under the slim AC vents, which should be used to control important functions. The floor console has a chunky gear selector and a rotary dials (which could probably be for different drive modes.

Keen eyed viewers can also notice the rivet-like elements here, giving it a tough aesthetic look. The driver gets a chunky steering wheel and right behind it is a digital driver’s display.

What Can Be Seen On The Outside?

Whilst the test mule is in heavy camouflage , from what we can see is that the JSW Jetour T2 (Combat) is a rugged looking SUV. It has. a very boxy and muscular design, which will easily make it stand out in the crowd. If you’d like to know more about the JSW Motors, tap this link.

Whilst the front bumper and the headlights will most likely be the same, the grille will most likely be changed if this car is going to be called the Combat in India.

The side profile clearly mimics the one of the Defender, where it has an upright silhouette with a sharply raked A-pillar and chunky boxy proportions. You get massive wheel arches that are nicely filled by large alloy wheels for a chunky stance. At the rear, highlights include a set of vertical LED tail lamps and a tail-gate mounted spare wheel.

Expected Features

The JSW Jetour T2’s features list should be identical to the one sold in the overseas market.That means it should pack features like a 10.25 inch digital driver cluster, a 15.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Sony system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, powered front seats with massage and memory functions, wireless phone charger and multi-coloured ambient lighting.

Expected Safety Features

Regarding safety features, it should come with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), 540-degree panoramic camera, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction control, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Expected Powertrain Options

Internationally, the Jetour T2 comes with three powertrain options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid. It remains to be seen which one will make it to the Indian market. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5 litre, turbo-petrol 2 litre, turbo-petrol 1.5 litre PHEV hybrid turbo-petrol Power 183.5 PS 254.2 PS 600 PS (Combined) Torque 290 NM 390 NM 915 NM (Combined) Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed (DCT) 3-speed DHT Drivetrain FWD 4WD 4WD

DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission, DHT - Dedicated hybrid transmission, FWD - Front Wheel Drive, 4WD - Four Wheel Drive

The plug-in hybrid version of the Jetour T2 comes with a 43.2 kWh battery pack, which offers you an electric-only driving range of 160 km (WLTC-claimed). It also supports fast charging capabilities for added convenience.

Meanwhile, the dimensions of the JSW Combat are as follows:

Dimensions Length 4,785 mm* Width 2,006 mm Height 1,880 mm Wheelbase 2,800 mm

* With roofrails installed

Expected Price and Rivals

The JSW Jetour T2 is expected to be assembled in India and its price range can start from around Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The JSW Combat is set to rival the Kia Sorento, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Majestor.

CarDekho Says…

With the JSW Jetour T2 expected to be launched soon, the SUV market in India now consists of a number of different options to choose from. If JSW can nail the pricing and offer a good service network along with great aftersales service to its customers, then the Combat can certainly make waves in the Indian automotive market.

The Combat combines a boxy design and a feature loaded cabin, which can make a lot of buyers consider this car. All eyes now on December 03, when JSW will be making its India debut.

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