Honda Confirms Name Of Upcoming Electric SUV! Global Debut On December 2!

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At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda showcased its new concept electric SUV called Zero Alpha Concept, which attracted a lot more attention back then, with its quirky looks and retro-style headlamps. As Honda is planning to bring this product to India, it has been spotted multiple times on Indian roads.

Now, the name has been confirmed, and the debut date as well. Let’s take a look at the details:

Name Confirmed!

The upcoming Honda’s electric SUV has been confirmed as the Alpha. This name comes from the first letter of the Greek alphabet, which Honda’s defines as the new beginning in its customers’ lives.

The Alpha electric SUV is going to be a India-first product and will also be made in India as well. The global debut is scheduled for December 2nd, 2026, and will take place in India.

With a lot of electric SUVs gaining popularity in this Indian market, Honda was already spotted testing this new electric SUV on Indian roads for a while and is now ready to compete against its rivals.

Overview

The Honda Alpha is a quirky-looking electric SUV, with boxy styling and a teardrop-like shape at the rear. The earlier spy shots suggest that the Alpha will get flared wheel arches, giving it a sporty look, and its window line raising steeply at the rear, giving it a distinctive design element. At the rear, the Alpha looks most unique with vertical taillamps and protruded rear bumper giving it a muscular stance.

The Alpha electric SUV is expected to feature a large infotainment screen, a digital driver’s display, and an updated dashboard that will follow the new design language of Honda’s electric product portfolio. While the feature list is yet to be known, it is expected to get features like automatic climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium sound system, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control.

Expected Battery Options

While exact technical specifications for the powertrain have not been revealed yet, Honda has confirmed that the Alpha SUV will be an electric-only vehicle.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Honda Alpha electric SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Being Honda's first EV, it will compete against contenders like the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, and the VinFast VF7

CarDekho Says..

Honda’s entry into the electric SUV space is an important step for the brand, globally and in India, too. The upcoming Alpha could be a compelling option for buyers looking for something distinctive.

Its quirky design sets it apart, while its India-first positioning and local manufacturing plans make it a significant product for Honda.

With the global debut scheduled for December 2, 2026, we’ll soon know more about its design, features and specifications. If Honda gets the pricing and driving experience right, the Alpha could be a strong contender in an increasingly competitive electric SUV segment.

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