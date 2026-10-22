Hyundai Creta Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh: Check Out Hyundai Cars Offers Ahead Of Diwali!

Ahead of the festive season, if you are looking to either upgrade or buy your first vehicle during such auspicious days, chances are you are considering a Hyundai, which is the second-largest automotive manufacturer in India. Hyundai is geared up for the festive season with new offers for its range of vehicles. So, let’s have a look at what offers are available and which cars get benefits:

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 50,000 EMI Offer Rs 999 per lakh

Talking of the popular Hyundai micro SUV, the Exter, it currently has a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant you choose.

Hyundai is also offering EMI benefits, starting as low as Rs 999 per lakh of finance availed.

The Exter is priced from Rs 5.86 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 1 Lakh EMI Offer Rs 999 per lakh

The highest-selling SUV in the compact SUV segment, the Creta, is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the variant you select.

If you are considering financing your Creta, Hyundai is offering a low starting EMI of Rs 999 per lakh.

The Creta is now due for a generation update, which is coming in a few months, so you can benefit from having more offers with the current generation.

The Creta starts at Rs 10.91 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 30,000 EMI Offer Rs 999 per Lakh

The practical and spacious compact sedan, the Hyundai Aura, gets a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 in October 2026.

Just like the Exter, the Aura also has a low starting EMI of Rs 999 per lakh if you are opting for a car loan.

The Aura range starts at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note: All the Hyundai Cars are having finance benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the stock, variant you select and locality.

CarDekho Says..

If you are looking to bring home a small car like the Grand i10 Nios or want a long-distance machine like the range-topping Alcazar, this October you can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, which makes it a good time to consider buying one. Hyundai’s lineup remains feature-packed, high-quality, and offers multiple powertrains, catering to every kind of buyer out there.