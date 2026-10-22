Hyundai Creta Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh: Check Out Hyundai Cars Offers Ahead Of Diwali!
All models are having finance benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh!
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Ahead of the festive season, if you are looking to either upgrade or buy your first vehicle during such auspicious days, chances are you are considering a Hyundai, which is the second-largest automotive manufacturer in India. Hyundai is geared up for the festive season with new offers for its range of vehicles. So, let’s have a look at what offers are available and which cars get benefits:
Hyundai Exter
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Offer
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Amount
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Cash Discount
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Up To Rs 50,000
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EMI Offer
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Rs 999 per lakh
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Talking of the popular Hyundai micro SUV, the Exter, it currently has a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant you choose.
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Hyundai is also offering EMI benefits, starting as low as Rs 999 per lakh of finance availed.
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The Exter is priced from Rs 5.86 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Creta
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Offer
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Amount
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Cash Discount
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Up To Rs 1 Lakh
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EMI Offer
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Rs 999 per lakh
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The highest-selling SUV in the compact SUV segment, the Creta, is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the variant you select.
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If you are considering financing your Creta, Hyundai is offering a low starting EMI of Rs 999 per lakh.
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The Creta is now due for a generation update, which is coming in a few months, so you can benefit from having more offers with the current generation.
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The Creta starts at Rs 10.91 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.46 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Aura
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Offer
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Amount
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Cash Discount
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Up To Rs 30,000
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EMI Offer
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Rs 999 per Lakh
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The practical and spacious compact sedan, the Hyundai Aura, gets a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 in October 2026.
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Just like the Exter, the Aura also has a low starting EMI of Rs 999 per lakh if you are opting for a car loan.
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The Aura range starts at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Note:
All the Hyundai Cars are having finance benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the stock, variant you select and locality.
CarDekho Says..
If you are looking to bring home a small car like the Grand i10 Nios or want a long-distance machine like the range-topping Alcazar, this October you can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, which makes it a good time to consider buying one. Hyundai’s lineup remains feature-packed, high-quality, and offers multiple powertrains, catering to every kind of buyer out there.