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    Kia Seltos Vs Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV To Buy This Diwali?

    The three heavyweights of the compact SUV segment offer very similar features, safety, and performance

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Modified On Oct 26, 2026 16:48 IST
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    Published OnOct 26, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 26, 2026 16:48 IST
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    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    The Indian festive season is often said to be the best time to buy a car, not only because it is considered auspicious but also because there are a lot of offers available. You can check the latter on our app/website itself, but if you are considering bringing home a compact SUV for your family, then you have three best options under Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom): Seltos, Tata Sierra, and Hyundai Creta.

    The Seltos is the biggest car in the segment, the Sierra is the most technologically advanced, and the Hyundai Creta is an all-rounder. But which one would be better for your specific needs? Let's find out by comparing their specifications. 

    Price 

    Model

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 11.25 lakh to Rs. 21.82 lakh

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh

    10.91 lakh to Rs 20.46 lakh

    • The Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, and Hyundai Creta operate in the same segment and, as a result, have prices ranging in the same ballpark. 

    • The Hyundai Creta offers the most affordable entry-level variant, followed by the Seltos and then the Sierra. 

    • With new variants launched recently, the Kia Seltos is now the most expensive SUV in the segment. The Sierra is next with a difference of just around Rs 30,000, followed by the Hyundai Creta, which is more affordable by over a lakh for the top-end variant. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta 

    Length

    4460 mm

    4340 mm

    4330 mm

    Width

    1830 mm

    1841 mm

    1790 mm

    Height

    1635 mm

    1715 mm

    1635 mm

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm

    2730 mm

    2610 mm

    Boot space

    447 litres

    622 litres*

    433 litres

    *Measured up to the roof 

    • The Kia Seltos, in its new generation, has grown in size and, as a result, is the longest car here.

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • Save for the length of the car, the Tata Sierra is bigger in every dimension compared to the Seltos and Creta. Even the wheelbase is longer than the Seltos. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • The Creta and Seltos have exactly the same height, but the Creta falls short in terms of length, width, wheelbase, and even boot space. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • The Tata Sierra has the biggest boot space figure here, but the measurement is up to the roof, unlike the other two cars. Irrespective of that, in the real world, it's the Sierra that packs the maximum luggage thanks to a deep and wide boot. So for your Diwali shopping, it's the Tata that will be the most accommodating. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    ✅(Connected)

    ✅(Connected)

    LED Front Foglamps

    Roof Rails

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(Connected)

    ✅(Connected)

    ✅(Connected)

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch

    19-inch

    18-inch

    Ambient lighting

    ✅(Multi-colour)

    ✅(Multi-colour)

    ✅(Single-colour)

    Powered front seats

    ✅ (10-way with lumbar adjustment and memory for driver)

    ✅ (6-way driver only with memory and welcome function)

    ✅(8-way with memory function for driver)

    Ventilated front seats

    Boss mode

    ✅ (Manual)

    Infotainment

    12.3-inch touchscreen 

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen 

    Head-up display

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅(via adapter)

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display

    10.25-inch display

    10.25-inch display

    Co-driver entertainment screen

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker BOSE sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    7-speaker BOSE audio system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Air purifier 

    Keyless entry

    Sunroof

    ✅(Panoramic)

    ✅(Panoramic)

    ✅(Panoramic)

    Rear sun shade

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    Powered tailgate

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and Rear

    Front and Rear

    Front and Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree 

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅ 

    Dashcam 

    ADAS

    ✅(Camera and radar)

    ✅(Camera and radar)

    ✅(Camera and radar)

    • All three cars are very equally matched in terms of their creature comforts and tech package, with only very small details to separate them. 

    • The Seltos might be a bigger car, but the Sierra sits on bigger 19-inch alloy wheels. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • The Seltos and Sierra offer features like LED front fog lights, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless Android or Apple CarPlay (without a dongle), and a head-up display over the Creta.

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • Both the Creta and the Sierra get boss mode to move the front passenger seat from the rear, which is something not available in the Seltos. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • The Sierra has the best entertainment package with a dedicated passenger screen for shows and games, along with a better audio package. 

    • Dashcam is the only feature which is not available in the Sierra, but you get it in the other two cars. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • All three cars are equipped with a panoramic sunroof so you can see the decorations and lights at night through the roof. All of them get ambient lighting too, but only the Seltos and Sierra have multi-colour options for you to match your Diwali vibe.

    • To tackle the toxic air that typically arrives during the festive season, all three cars are equipped with an air purifier. 

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta 

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT^

    6-speed iMT** / 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^^

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/CVT^

    7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^^

    ^^AT= Torque converter automatic transmission, *DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission, ^CVT= Continuously variable transmission, **iMT= Clutchless manual

    • All three cars are available with similar powertrain options: a NA petrol, a turbo-petrol, and a diesel engine. 

    • The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos share the exact same engines, the only difference is that the Creta's turbo-petrol only comes with a 7-speed DCT and isn't available with a 6-speed iMT. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • For city runabouts during Diwali, the NA petrol engines of all three cars will suit your use case best. Outputs are comparable, with the Hyundai/Kia offering slightly better horsepower while the Sierra engine has slightly better torque. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra
    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    • If you're looking to have some fun and exciting drives, then the turbo petrol engines will be best suited to you. But in that case, the Seltos’ iMT transmission will offer you the best engagement. If you want an automatic, the Hyundai/Kia DCT feels quicker and more responsive than the Sierra's torque converter. 

    • The outputs of the diesel engines of all three cars are comparable too, with the same transmission options. 

    CarDekho Says…

    You can't go wrong with any of the options, literally. All three cars are great family SUVs with a variety of powertrain options across a wide range of variants that you can choose as per your needs. That being said, there are nuances. 

    The Hyundai Creta is a proper all-rounder. It doesn't excel in any particular parameter, but it isn't far behind in any either. But the only thing is that the new-generation model is just around the corner, so your car purchase, which will be new now, won’t be the latest one soon enough. If that's something you don't mind, then there is no other reason for you to not even consider the Hyundai Creta.

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    The Kia Seltos is a benchmark in this segment, not because of its tech package or the things that you can put in the brochure, but because of just how the entire package has been engineered. We would urge you to take a test drive and spend some time inside the cabin because the material choices and the ergonomics are something that we can't relay in an on-paper spec comparison. But for your new car purchase this Diwali, the Kia Seltos stands out with its striking design, premium interior, cutting-edge technology, and a safe package. 

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra

    Last but not least is the Tata Sierra, which excels in design, engineering and its entertainment package. Tata really has left no stone unturned to make this the most feature-rich car in its segment, and it shows. But beyond that, what you get is a car that's super spacious, comfortable, and has a whole load of powertrain options. 

    So, on paper, there is no winner in this comparison. We would suggest you check out the model pages of all three cars to find out the best offers at your nearest dealership.

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