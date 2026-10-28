2026 Hyundai Bayon HX10 CVT Vs Hyundai Creta King CVT Compared: Does Creta Justify The Additional Rs 69,000 Premium?

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car-buying journey. You will be able to speak directly to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill out this form, and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

Hyundai introduced its newest product, the Bayon SUV, positioned alongside the Creta SUV, which is the highest-selling product of its lineup. As the Bayon is a similar size to the Creta and has the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine on offer, you might wonder what differences these SUVs have currently?

So, we are comparing the top-spec trims of both cars, the Bayon HX10 and the Creta King. Let’s start with the Prices:

Price

Here are the prices for both SUVs:

Model Hyundai Bayon HX10 CVT Hyundai Creta King CVT Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh

The Bayon for its top-spec HX10 with CVT gearbox, costs Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Creta King CVT is Rs 69,000 more than the same engine option.

Design

At the front, the Bayon gets a completely new face with LED DRLs on the top, dual projector LED headlamps positioned lower down the bumper, and a silver-finished skid plate upfront to make it more rugged-looking.

Coming to the Creta King CVT, it gets a huge black chrome grille upfront, LED connected DRLs, and the LED reflector headlamps positioned slightly above the bumper. This makes it look more distinct and recognizable as a Creta SUV.

Coming to the side, with this current generation of Creta, both SUVs have similar length and wheelbase, with the Creta having a slightly longer one.

As far as design goes, the Bayon has a crossover-ish stance with thick black wheel arch cladding, a black strip on the side door panels, and taller roof rails. It even gets body-coloured door handles and muscular haunches to add to its uniqueness.

The Creta King CVT takes a more conventional stance resembling a traditional SUV, but also has premium touches such as chrome door handles, silver side door cladding, and the new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Overall, the Creta looks more mature and grown up compared to the futuristic and edgy theme of the Bayon.

At the rear, the Bayon continues the minimal look with slim LED taillamps, a squared-off tailgate, a Bayon badge on the boot, and a silver skid plate on the rear bumper as well. It even packs an integrated roof spoiler.

The Creta, on the other hand, hops on the trend of a connected light setup with LED taillamps, a silver skid plate, and an integrated roof spoiler.

Colour Options

Hyundai Bayon HX10 CVT Hyundai Creta King CVT Atlas White* Titanium Black^ Ecotronic Grey Robust Emerald Pearl Titanium Black^ Atlas White* Golden Bronze Ecotronic Grey^ Classy Blue^ Starry Night Fiery Red* -

*Available with black roof, ^Available in Matte Shade as well

The Bayon in its HX10 trim is available with 6 colour options, while the Creta offers 7 colour options to choose from. Both SUVs do share similar colour options. Here’s a detailed walkthrough of the colours offered in the Bayon.

Interior

Stepping inside, the Bayon HX10 offers a new dashboard layout with a curved dual-display setup that is oriented towards the driver. You get vertically laid AC vents and a new touch-based climate control panel, physical buttons for infotainment, and volume control knobs as well, which make them easy to control. The steering wheel is similar to what we get on other Hyundais such as the Venue and the Verna, with the Morse code logo of Hyundai.

Coming to the Creta King CVT, here you also get a nice and minimalistic-looking dashboard with a dual-display setup, soft-touch fabric on the dashboard, and slim AC vents that are seamlessly integrated into the dashboard. It also gets a 4-spoke steering wheel, which is also wrapped in leatherette, to give it a more premium touch. To enhance the back seat experience, the Creta also gets integrated sunblinds, which are definitely a good feature in our hot climate.

Overall, both cars have premium interiors with good quality materials, soft-touch finish on the dashboard, door panels and armrests.

Features

In terms of features, both SUVs are similarly equipped, with front ventilated seats, an 8-way powered driver's seat, a large panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless front phone charger, an auto-dimming IRVM, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and push-button start/stop.

In the Bayon HX10, you get a larger, crisp-looking 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with updated software, OTA updates, Generative AI integration, a sharper 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and connected car technology, unlike the Creta, which misses out on this tech.

Whereas in the Creta King, for the additional Rs 69,000, it adds a powered co-driver seat, memory function for the driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, and a rear wireless phone charger. These features add up to a more premium experience for both the driver and passengers in the back as well.

Safety

In terms of safety, both cars are equipped with lots of safety equipment, which includes 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), hill hold assist (HHA), electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, and front and rear parking sensors.

While both SUVs are equipped with a Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, the Bayon packs in a few more functions, such as highway driving assist (HDA) and navigation-based cruise control, which will enhance the driving experience during those intercity trips or even long-distance tours.

Powertrain Options

Here are the details for both SUVs:

Model Hyundai Bayon CVT Hyundai Creta King CVT Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS 115 PS Torque 144 Nm 144 Nm Transmission CVT CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Both SUVs have identical power and torque figures as they share the same 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. In the Creta King variant, you also have the option of a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, giving you more choices with it.

Rivals

The Bayon will rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Nissan Tekton, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross X, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Toyota Hyryder.

CarDekho Says..

With a lot of similarities between the Bayon and the Creta SUV, the Creta package is now more accessible in the form of this new Bayon. While there is a price difference of Rs 69,000, the Bayon is manages to pack in a good set of features and safety equipment, and an identical powertrain. So, the Bayon will be more suitable for someone looking for a modern design, with premium interiors, and a more rugged look as well.

With the Creta, it is bigger in size in all aspects, which does translate into a more roomy cabin, additional premium features like the memory function for the driver’s seat and rear sunblinds and a rear wireless phone charger, which will also make a good package for someone to be chauffeur-driven in this SUV.