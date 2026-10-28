2026 Hyundai Bayon Top-spec HX10 Variant Detailed: Is It Worth The Stretch?

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Hyundai has launched the Bayon in India, as its second offering in the compact SUV space, sitting alongside the Creta, and to differentiate it, it gets a quirky styling package and new interior along with a lower entry price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bayon is available in seven variants: HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10, and in this story we will take a detailed look at the top-spec HX10 variant to see if it should be your pick in the lineup:

Price

Variant Petrol MT CVT Hyundai Bayon HX10 Rs 16.65 lakh Rs 18 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom, introductory

The Bayon’s HX10 variant is available with both manual and CVT automatic transmission options, with prices ranging from Rs 16.65 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). For the entire detailed price list of the Bayon, click here.

Exterior

The Bayon’s quirky crossover-ish stance is at its best in the Bayon HX10, with all premium touches that are available. Its fascia looks modern and in line with Hyundai’s latest global design language, with slim LED DRLs and dual LED projector headlamps giving it a distinct look. It also features a silver skid plate and a sleek gloss black element connecting the DRLs.

In profile, the HX10 variant gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which gel well with its unique persona. You also have more elements that boost road presence, such as black roof rails, chunky wheel arch cladding and muscular haunches on the rear fender.

Towards the rear, it gets LED taillamps as standard, which mimic the look of the DRLs up front. The reversing lamp has been placed lower down, while the silver applique on the bumper adds some drama too. The rear spoiler has an interesting touch in the form of the high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL) integrated as a white strip.

Looks Identical To Lower Variants: When it comes to styling, the HX10 remains unchanged compared to the lower HX6 and HX8 trims. Take a closer look at the Bayon’s design in this story.

Colour Options

The top-spec HX10 Bayon is offered with all six colour options. You can also opt for a dual-tone paint scheme on the Red and White shades, and a matte finish for the Blue and Black hues for added distinctiveness. The full colour palette of the Bayon has been detailed here.

Interior

Inside, the Bayon HX10 feels quite premium, but there is little to differentiate it from the one-lower HX8 trim. You get a dual-tone Grey and White theme as standard with the monotone and matte shades, while the dual-tone exterior will add a sportier all-black theme with contrast red stitching.

The dashboard looks quirky yet modern, with the curved dual-screen setup and four-spoke steering wheel with ‘morse-code’ logo, and central AC vents that are positioned lower down with climate controls in between. For rear passengers, the HX10 variant provides a centre armrest with cupholders and adjustable headrests as well, both of which add to the comfort quotient.

That said, we feel Hyundai should have offered window sunshades here, especially since the Bayon’s smaller and more affordable sibling, the Venue gets them.

Features & Safety

In terms of comfort and convenience features, the HX10 has a few notable additions over the lower HX8 variant, such as a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with Generative AI and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

It is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and drive modes (CVT only).

Safety, however, gets a major boost as the HX10 variant is the only one in the lineup to offer the Level 2 ADAS suite with 26 functions (23 functions in MT) and the blind-spot view monitor, which is especially useful, as we experienced during the road test of the Venue earlier. Besides these, you also get features such as all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), rollover mitigation, 360-degree camera, inbuilt dashcam and front and rear parking sensors, which keep it strong in this department. For more details on the Bayon’s variant-wise feature split, check out this story.

Powertrains

As mentioned previously, the Bayon HX10 gets both manual and automatic gearbox options, which are paired to the sole 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer. Here are its detailed powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon’s rivals include the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and its own sibling, the Hyundai Creta.

CarDekho Says…

Priced competitively, the Bayon has a lot riding on its shoulders, and a well-spread variant lineup is just one of the strategies that Hyundai is using to ensure that it carries on the Creta’s legacy. Coming specifically to the HX10 variant, we recommend upgrading to it from the lower HX8 variant for buyers with a lot of highway usage and those interested in the added AI-powered technologies.

However, for most buyers, we would suggest looking at the HX8 variant instead, as it offers everything else, including an identical design, premium interior feel and all necessary and most of the fancier features as well.

Do you think the Bayon’s HX10 trim is a worthy upgrade? Let us know in the comments below!