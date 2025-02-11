Maruti Continued To Dominate The Compact And Midsize Hatchback Sales In January 2025

Only Maruti Wagon R crossed the 20,000-units sale mark last month, while more than 17,000 units of Swift were also dispatched last month

Models January 2025 January 2024 December 2024 Maruti Wagon R 24,078 17,756 17,303 Maruti Swift 17,081 15,370 10,421 Tata Tiago (ICE + EV) 6,807 6,482 5,006 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 5,311 6,865 4,489 Maruti Ignis 3,780 2,598 749 Maruti Celerio 1,954 4,406 748

Key Takeaways

The sales numbers for compact and midsize hatchbacks for January 2025 have been released, with the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift leading the charts as the top-selling models. In this report, we have compiled the January 2025 sales data for midsize and compact hatchbacks. Let’s take a closer look at their performance over the past month.

The Maruti Wagon R takes the crown of the top-selling hatchback in the country in January 2025. It’s the only hatchback in the list to cross the sales mark of 20,000 units, registering an upward growth of 39 percent and 36 percent in both monthly and yearly sales.

With more than 17,000 units dispatched, the Maruti Swift registered a monthly growth of 69 percent. The Swift is only the second hatchback in the list to cross the sales mark of 10,000 units.

The Tata Tiago also saw an increase of 36 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales. That said, Tata dispatched over 6,800 units of the Tiago last month. Note that these figures include the sales for both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV versions.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios dispatched over 5,300 units in January 2025. Although it managed to have a positive MoM growth of nearly 15.5 percent, it saw a decline in YoY sales by 22.7 percent.

Maruti Ignis managed to take the fifth position with over 3,700 units sold in January 2025, with significant increase in MoM and YoY sales by 80 percent and 31 percent respectively.

Maruti shipped over 1,900 units of the Celerio, reporting a MoM growth of 62 percent, and a 56 percent dip in YoY sales

