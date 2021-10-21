You Can Now Book The MG Astor Online Or At Dealerships

Modified On Oct 21, 2021 01:44 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

You can now book your Astor online or offline by shelling out Rs Rs 25,000

The MG Astor retails from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Deliveries of the first 5000 units are scheduled for November-December this year.

The SUV is available in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

Powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Features segment-first ADAS, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a personal AI assistant, a 360-degree camera, pilot assist, and up to six airbags.

Update: The MG Astor is sold out for 2021 and the manufacturer is currently accepting bookings only for 2022. Read more about it here.

Bookings for the MG Astor are now underway online and across dealerships for a token of Rs 25,000. Deliveries of the first 5000 units have been scheduled from November-December this year, following which the introductory prices will be scrapped. Currently, the SUV retails from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The MG Astor is available in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. It has been provided with two engines: a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol (paired with a 6-speed manual and CVT) and a 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (with a standard 6-speed automatic).

The Astor gets two premium segment-first features: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a personal AI assistant shaped like a robot head. ADAS comprises adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, 360-degree camera, and blind spot monitoring.

Other features onboard the SUV include automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a digital key with Bluetooth tech. The last one lets you lock/unlock and start your car should you lose or forget your car key.

Passenger safety is secured by disc brakes (all four), electronic stability control, traction control, hill ascent/descent (as standard), and up to six airbags.

The Astor rivals the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .

