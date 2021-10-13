MG Astor Vs Rivals: Price Talk

Published On Oct 13, 2021 09:08 AM By Sonny for MG Astor

How does MG’s latest SUV fare against its premium segment rivals? Let’s find out

The MG Astor compact SUV has been launched and its variant-wise prices are out. It is offered in four variants with petrol engines only. It introduces various features to the segment such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and a personal AI assistant with a head-like fitment on top of the dashboard. Let’s see how its introductory pricing fares against the current prices of its petrol-powered segment rivals:

MG Astor Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Style - Rs 9.78 lakh E - Rs 10.16 lakh HTE - Rs 9.95 lakh Super - Rs 11.28 lakh EX - Rs 11.12 lakh HTK - Rs 10.84 lakh Active - Rs 10.49 lakh Comfortline - Rs 10.49 lakh HTK+ - Rs 11.89 lakh Super CVT - Rs 12.68 lakh S - Rs 12.35 lakh HTK+ iMT - Rs 12.29 lakh Ambition - Rs 12.79 lakh Highline - Rs 12.79 lakh Smart - Rs 12.98 lakh SX Executive - Rs 13.34 lakh Sharp - Rs 13.98 lakh SX - Rs 14.13 lakh HTX - Rs 13.75 lakh Smart CVT - Rs 14.18 lakh Ambition AT - Rs 14.19 lakh Highline AT- Rs 14.09 lakh Style - Rs 14.59 lakh Topline - Rs 14.56 lakh Sharp CVT - Rs 14.98 lakh HTX CVT - Rs 14.75 lakh GT 1.5 - Rs 14.99 lakh Smart Turbo AT - Rs 15.88 lakh SX CVT - Rs 15.61 lakh GTX - Rs 15.45 lakh Topline AT - Rs 15.90 lakh Sharp Turbo AT - Rs 16.78 lakh SX(O) CVT - Rs 16.82 lakh/ SX Turbo DCT - Rs 16.83 lakh GTX Plus - Rs 16.75 lakh Style AT - Rs 16.20 lakh/ Style 1.5 - Rs 16.19 lakh SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 17.87 lakh GTX Plus DCT - Rs 17.54 lakh Style 1.5 DSG - Rs 17.59 lakh GT 1.5 DSG - Rs 17.49 lakh

MG has undercut the competition with the introductory prices of the Astor making it the most affordable option here by Rs 17,000.

The base-spec Astor Style is also better equipped than the entry-level variants of its premium rivals. It is equipped with the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps, auto AC with PM 2.5 filter, ESP, traction control and hill hold control. The interior is nice too, with a dual-tone theme, a soft-touch dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and front and rear armrests. Meanwhile, the base-spec Creta and Seltos do not get any of these features.

The Astor’s engine options are a 1.5-litre petrol unit (110PS/140Nm) and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/220Nm). The naturally-aspirated engine gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic while the turbocharged engine is only offered with a 6-speed automatic.

The top variant of the Astor is available with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual for just under Rs 14 lakh. It is equipped with the panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, lane change assist, curtain airbags and a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat. Since the Seltos’ top GTX Plus variant is only offered with the turbo-petrol engine (140PS/242Nm), it is pricier by Rs 2.77 lakh. Meanwhile, the Astor Sharp Turbo AT is more affordable than the Seltos GTX Plus DCT by Rs 76,000.

MG has stated that the Astor’s best ADAS functions are available as options on the Sharp CVT and Sharp Turbo AT variants.

Features like the AI assistant, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, leather seat upholstery and front-side airbags are offered from the Astor Smart variant onwards. It is also available with all three powertrain options.

The mid-spec automatic variants of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are priced similar to the Astor Smart CVT. These variants of the Kushaq and Taigun are powered by the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS/175Nm) mated to a 6-speed automatic.

Hyundai offers the Creta’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine only with the 7-speed DCT automatic unlike the Seltos, which offers it with a 6-speed manual too. Its top-spec SX(O) variant is the most expensive one here at Rs 17.87 lakh.

The top-spec automatic variants of the Kushaq and Taigun with their 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (150PS/250Nm) also mated to a dual-clutch transmission, are priced similarly at around Rs 17.59 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh respectively.

The introductory prices of the Astor are only applicable to those who will be taking delivery in 2021 (only 5000 units). While official bookings are scheduled to begin on October 21, pre-bookings are now underway.

What about the mid-size SUVs?

The MG Astor’s premium pricing, especially for the top variants, is within the competitive range of larger SUVs too. That includes the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and its own stablemate, the Hector. Here’s how their petrol variants’ prices compare to the Astor:

MG Astor MG Hector Mahindra XUV700 Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

It is important to note that the XUV700’s prices are likely to be higher than currently listed for those placing their orders from today. Mahindra already has more than 50,000 bookings for the XUV700, extending well into 2022.

The XUV700 does offer a more powerful turbo-petrol engine (200PS/380Nm) as standard, with a premium interior from mid-spec onwards. It is available with a choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Hector is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143PS/250Nm) with the option of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is also the one in its segment to be offered with a mild-hybrid variant but only with a manual gearbox.

The diesel-only Tata Harrier is also similarly priced as the Astor’s top variants. While it won’t be similarly equipped, it has the advantage of a diesel powertrain for those who drive long distances regularly.

The premium features of the high-spec Astor offer better value than the similarly priced variants of the mid-size SUVs.

