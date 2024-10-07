You Can Avail Benefits Of Over Rs 2 lakh On Maruti Nexa Cars This Festive Season

Modified On Oct 07, 2024 10:15 AM By Yashika for Maruti Jimny

Three of the eight models are available with additional discounts via Maruti’s own financing scheme called ‘Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance’ (MSSF)

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 2.3 lakh are available on the Maruti Jimny via Maruti’s financing option.

The Grand Vitara and Invicto are also available with additional discounts if Maruti’s financing option is chosen.

Maruti is offering the Baleno with savings of over Rs 52,000.

The Ignis gets total benefits of up to Rs 53,100.

All offers are valid till the end of October 2024.

Planning to drive home a Nexa car this festive season? The automaker has come up with discounts for October. The offer includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage bonuses on all models in its Nexa lineup, including the Invicto MPV. The overall benefits also include a choice of a scrappage bonus or an exchange bonus but the two offers cannot be combined.

Before you make your decision let's roll down to the model-wise offers as these are only available till the end of this month.

Disclaimer: Customers can either opt for the corporate discount or the rural discount.

Jimny

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 80,000 Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Scheme (MSSF) Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.3 lakh

Customers can get a cash discount of Rs 80,000 on all variants of the Maruti Jimny.

The MSSF discount mentioned above only applies to the top-spec Alpha variant of the Jimny. For the mid-spec Zeta variant, it comes down to Rs 95,000, bringing the total benefits down to Rs 1.75 lakh.

There is no exchange bonus, corporate discount, scrappage bonus, or rural discount available with the Jimny.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Scheme (MSSF) Rs 30,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 55,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.38 lakh

The strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara are being offered with the highest benefits. That said, it also gets a free 5-year warranty. Customers can also opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned.

Maruti offers the regular petrol variants of the SUV with a Rs 20,000 cash discount along with an additional discount of Rs 30,000 using the MSSF scheme. However, the base-spec Sigma variant is not being offered with the MSSF scheme. Additionally, the carmaker is offering a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus (or the option of a Rs 35,000 scrappage bonus).

A cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an additional discount of Rs 30,000 using the MSSF scheme is available on the CNG variants of the SUV, which can be clubbed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonus, but not both.

The Grand Vitara is being offered with a rural discount of Rs 3,100 valid on all its variants, but it misses out on corporate discounts.

It retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The benefits mentioned above are available with AMT variants of the Maruti Baleno.

If you choose the hatchback with a manual transmission, the cash discount gets reduced to Rs 25,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

Maruti is offering the CNG variants of the Baleno with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, while the other benefits remain unaffected.

You can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as in the table above, irrespective of the variant selected.

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh.

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 58,100

The aforementioned discounts apply to the base-spec Sigma of the Maruti Ignis.

Customers choosing other MT variants (except Sigma) can get a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while other benefits remain the same.

Cash discount for AMT variants of the Ignis stands at Rs 30,000, while other offers remain unaffected.

Customers can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage bonus as mentioned in the table irrespective of the variant selected, but this offer can’t be combined.

There’s a rural discount and a corporate discount of Rs 3,100 each, but only one of the two can be availed.

Prices for the Ignis range from Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

All the variants of the Maruti Ciaz are being offered with the same offers as mentioned above in the table.

Customers can either choose the above-mentioned scrappage bonus or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Maruti is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 on this sedan. That said, there’s no rural discount with it.

It is priced between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Fronx

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Maruti is offering the turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 in addition to the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

For customers choosing the base-spec Sigma variant, the cash discount drops to Rs 22,500 along with the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 3,060.

Customers can either choose the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or the scrappage bonus of Rs 15000, valid across all variants of the Fronx.

For buyers looking to pick its standard petrol variants (mid-spec Delta and Delta Plus), the cash discount is further reduced to Rs 15,000, while the petrol AMT variants are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The other offers remain unchanged.

The CNG variants come with only the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

It is priced from Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh.

XL6

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The Maruti XL6 is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 across all its variants.

Customers can opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the scrappage bonus with the petrol variants of the MPV.

That said, if you pick the CNG variant, the exchange bonus and the optional scrappage bonus are reduced by Rs 10,000 each.

Maruti has priced the XL6 from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Invicto

Offers Amount Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Scheme (MSSF) Rs 1 lakh Additional Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 1.25 lakh

The Maruti Invicto is only being offered with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on the exchange of old Ertiga and XL6 on both of its variants.

However, customers opting for the Alpha variant of the MPV can get an additional discount of Rs 1 lakh using the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) scheme.

It is priced from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh.

Notes:

The above-mentioned offers are valid until stock lasts.

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Maruti dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

