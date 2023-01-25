Modified On Jan 25, 2023 06:59 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The new 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine will debut on the Tata Curvv, while the larger 1.5-litre petrol engine will be available on Tata's flagship SUVs.

Tata showcased two new TGDi engines at the Auto Expo 2023.

The 1.2-litre TGDi has an output of 125PS and the bigger 1.5-litre turbo unit puts out 170PS.

Current 1.2-litre turbocharged unit is available in two states of tune: 110PS and 120PS.

New 1.2-litre TGDi unit is expected to replace the current engine on Nexon and Altroz.

New TGDi engines are expected to enter the market in 2024.

Tata’s pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 grabbed many eyeballs as new EV and ICE concepts were showcased. Apart from new cars, the carmaker also debuted two new engines at the show, which are 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged direct injection (TGDi) units. While we wait for these powerhouses to enter production, let's take a look at how these new engines stack up against Tata's existing 1.2-litre port-injection turbocharged petrol engine on paper:

Power Output

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl Turbo Petrol (Current) 1.2-litre 3-cyl TGDi 1.5-litre 4-cyl TGDi Power 110PS/120PS 125PS 170PS Torque 140Nm/170Nm 225Nm 280Nm

When it comes to Tata's current turbo petrol engine, it comes in two power tunes: 110PS and 120PS. The less powerful unit is employed on the Altroz i-turbo, whilst the Nexon and the upcoming Altroz Racer use the more powerful turbo unit, which is rated at 120PS.

The 1.2-litre TGDi not only has a power advantage of up to 15PS over the existing turbo-petrol engine, but the torque difference is significant at up to 85Nm!

The bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, has the same power output of 170PS as the 2.0-litre diesel engine provided in the Harrier and Safari, but the torque output is 70Nm less.

Transmission Options

The transmission system is critical to power delivery and makes a significant difference in performance; this is where we expect Tata's new TGDi engines to outperform the old turbo-petrol engines.

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cyl Turbo Petrol (Current) 1.2-litre 3 cyl TGDi 1.5-litre 4 cyl TGDi Transmission 5-Speed MT (Altroz i-Turbo) / 6-Speed MT and AMT (Nexon) DCT (Expected) DCT (expected)

The current turbo-petrol engine has only one automatic option, which is an automated manual transmission (AMT). Meanwhile, the new engines are expected to get the choice of a DCT.

New TGDi Engines Are Flex-fuel Compliant

Unlike the existing 1.2-litre turbo, the new TGDi engines meet phase II BS6 regulations and can operate on E20 gasoline (20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol).

Which models will have new TGDi engines?

The new 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine will debut on the Tata Curvv before being available on other models such as the Altroz and Nexon. The bigger 1.5-litre TGDi, on the other hand, will be available on Tata's flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari. We expect them to power Tata's passenger vehicles starting in 2024.