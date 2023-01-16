English | हिंदी

Explore Design Differences Between Tata Harrier And Harrier EV Concept In 12 Pictures

Modified On Jan 16, 2023 09:02 PM By Ansh for Tata Harrier

The electrified version of the carmaker’s SUV is based on the upcoming facelifted Harrier

The Harrier EV was one of the key showcases from Tata at the Auto Expo 2023. While it sported many design changes, some of which were EV-specific, it looked quite close to the current Harrier on sale. Explore both the internal combustion engine (ICE) and upcoming electric midsize Tata SUVs in close detail in the gallery below:

A New Front

Tata Harrier Front
Tata Harrier EV Front

The Harrier EV has a redesigned front end, likely previewing the facelifted ICE model as well. It has a new set of sleeker DRLs that span across the front end, and being an EV, it comes with a closed-off grille featuring an illuminated Tata logo.

Tata Harrier Front
Tata Harrier EV Front

There are new thinner headlamps, connected by a glass strip and a new bumper design with vertical chrome inserts. Its LED DRLs are also connected by a new light strip. 

Side Profile

Tata Harrier Side
Tata Harrier EV Side

A few differences can be seen along the car’s sides and the first one is the ‘.EV’ badging on the front doors and a smooth-flowing side profile with touch-to-open doors. The last bit is unlikely to make it to a production model.

Tata Harrier Alloy Wheels
Tata Harrier EV Alloy Wheels

The Harrier comes with 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the Harrier EV gets bigger 19-inch ones with an aero-optimised design. 

Rear End

Tata Harrier Rear
Tata Harrier EV Rear

The rear profile of the Harrier EV has the closest resemblance to the regular Harrier. The tail lamps have been tweaked slightly but now have an illuminated connecting strip that spans across the rear. The name on the back has just changed from Harrier to Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier Rear
Tata Harrier EV Rear

The Harrier EV also has a new chrome rear bumper with vertical slits. Another key change is with respect to the revised rear haunches with new vents that give it a sportier look than the current Harrier’s rear end.

Powertrains

Tata Harrier Engine

The current Harrier is only offered with a 2-litre diesel engine. It will later be offered with Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine as well. Meanwhile, the Harrier EV will offer a dual-motor AWD setup, powered by a large battery pack likely good enough for a claimed range of up to 500km.

Also Read: Refuel Or Recharge, Tata To Offer Both Choices For The Sierra

Tata could launch the Harrier EV by 2025 at an expected price of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). However, some of these design changes can be expected to debut on the facelifted SUV first. The electric Harrier would be a rival to the electric version of the XUV700, the Mahindra XUV.e8.

Check out more Auto Expo 2023 content here

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel

A
Published by
Ansh
