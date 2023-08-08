Modified On Aug 08, 2023 02:16 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

It’s definitely not as hardcore as the Thar or the Scorpio N, but the C3 Aircross doesn’t seem to mind some trails

The Citroen C3 Aircross will become the ninth model to join the compact SUV space. Its bookings and deliveries are scheduled to begin from September, and in the same month, we will get an idea of its prices too.

The C3 Aircross carries the ‘SUV’ title, but not all SUVs are meant for much more than city and highway use. So, we decided to check the off-the-road prowess of the Citroen and see how it handles itself. Watch this reel:

How Did It Do?

First up, we take the ground clearance test which the C3 Aircross easily passes through, with 200mm of space underneath. Through this, we also get to test its hill start assist feature. The SUV also goes through a side tilt and water wading tests to show its capability.

Wheel articulation is one of the key off-roading tests, which again, the C3 Aircross seems to have passed effortlessly. Lastly, having a flat underfloor keeps the SUV safe from a test patch filled with rocks. However, with all these tests, the C3 still doesn’t qualify as an off-roader, but can certainly be a soft-roader for mild adventures and sometimes broken city roads, like those in the monsoon.

C3 Aircross: Under The Bonnet

Powering the C3 Aircross is a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Citroen is in the course of finalising an automatic transmission option for the same, which could be seen on board the SUV by 2024.

Features And Rivals

It features a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and hill hold assist. The C3 Aircross is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate .

