Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Specification Comparison

How does the Honda Elevate fare against its biggest rivals on paper? Let’s find out

The Honda Elevate is the carmaker’s first and much awaited entry in the compact SUV space. This segment is already overcrowded with models like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor.

In this article, we put the Elevate up against some of its direct rivals. Of the lot, the Hyundai Creta has dominated the segment for a long time, its sales recently being challenged by the Grand Vitara; while the Seltos is another high-selling competitor, which was recently facelifted. Since the Hyryder is near-identical to the Grand Vitara, it has also been included in this comparison.

Engine Specifications

Specs Honda Elevate Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 121PS 103PS 116PS 115PS 115PS 160PS Torque 145Nm 137Nm 141Nm 144Nm 144Nm 253Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

While all the five SUVs get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyryder get the choice of a highly frugal petrol-hybrid unit. Those with a knack for mild off-roading can also look at the AWD variant of the Maruti-Toyota duo, although limited to the manual shifter. The Seltos is the only one in this list to get the choice of a turbo-petrol engine, which also makes it the most powerful option.

All of them can be opted with either a manual transmission or an automatic. The Grand Vitara and Hrydyer get an e-CVT with their hybrid powertrain. The Seltos’s turbo-petrol variants get an iMT (manual without clutch pedal) instead of a regular manual stick.

The Creta and Kia Seltos are the only ones in this list to also be offered with a diesel powertrain.

Fuel Efficiency

Specs Honda Elevate Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder Hyundai Creta# Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre petrol MT / CVT 1.5-litre petrol MT / AT 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol MT / CVT 1.5-litre petrol MT / CVT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol iMT / DCT Mileage 15.31kmpl / 16.92kmpl 21.1kmpl / 20.58kmpl 27.97kmpl 16.8 kmpl / 16.9kmpl 17 kmpl / 17.7kmpl 17.7kmpl / 17.9kmpl

# - These are claimed figures prior to the update that made cars compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

The Elevate is the least efficient of the lot, even when you look at the Seltos’s turbo-petrol engine in comparison. The most fuel efficient compact SUV title goes to the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, with their claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl. However, it will be interesting to see how the Honda SUV performs in our real-world fuel-efficiency tests where models tend to fall fairly short of their claimed figures.

Dimensions

Dimensions Elevate Grand Vitara Hyryder Creta Seltos Length 4,312mm 4,345mm 4,365mm 4,300mm 4,365mm Width 1,790mm 1,795mm 1,795mm 1,790mm 1,800mm Height 1,650mm 1,645mm 1,635mm 1,635mm 1,645mm Wheelbase 2,650mm 2,600mm 2,600mm 2,610mm 2,610mm Boot Space 458 litres 373 litres* 373 litres* - 433 litres

*Boot space figures not confirmed with OEM.

While the Honda Elevate arrives with a relatively simple design language, it does stand out for its height and also offers the longest wheelbase. Both those elements bode well for cabin space. The Hyryder and Seltos are the longest SUVs in this comparison, followed by the Grand Vitara. In terms of width, the Seltos leads the others by a very small margin.

The official boot capacity of Creta, Grand Vitara and Hyryder have not been revealed, but the Elevate seems to offer the most space here.

Features

Common Features Elevate Grand Vitara / Hyryder Creta Seltos 17-inch Alloy Wheels LED Headlamps Auto AC Cruise Control Leatherette Seats Wireless phone charger Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch Touchscreen system Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Electric Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof 9-inch touchscreen system Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Front Ventilated Seats Heads Up Display Premium Sound System By Clarion 10.25-Inch Touchscreen System Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Panoramic Sunroof Front Ventilated Seats Powered Driver’s Seat Auto Air Purifier Bose Premium Sound System Panoramic Sunroof 10.25-Inch Dual Displays For Touchscreen System And Instrument Cluster Dual-Zone AC Auto Air Purifier Front Ventilated Seats Powered Driver’s Seat Bose Premium Sound System

The Kia Seltos is definitely the most feature-rich compact SUV, adding some segment-first highlights like dual-zone climate control and dual 10.25-inch integrated displays. All the four SUVs offer more creature comforts than the Honda Elevate, which misses out on front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system.

Safety Features

Common Features Elevate Grand Vitara / Hyryder Creta Seltos ESC Hill Hold Assist Rear Parking Camera ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts ABS with EBD ADAS Up To Six Airbags Lane Watch Camera Up to Six Airbags 360-degree Camera Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Hill Descent Control (AWD) Six Airbags (Standard) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Automatic Headlamps ADAS Six Airbags (Standard) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Front Parking Sensors 360-degree Camera Rain-Sensing Wipers

All the SUVs are packed with safety features to the brim. Six airbags are standard just on the Creta and Seltos for now. The radar-based safety technology, ADAS, is limited to the Elevate and Seltos. In comparison to its rivals, the Honda misses out on tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and rain-sensing wipers.

Price Range

Honda Elevate Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Rs 12 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (Expected) Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh Rs 10.86 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

We expect the Elevate to be competitively priced against its core rivals, and the lack of impressive features should make it more affordable than the others at the top-spec variants.

(All prices ex-showroom)

The prices for the Honda Elevate will be out in early September, bookings are open and production is underway.

