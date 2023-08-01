English | हिंदी

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Specification Comparison

Modified On Aug 01, 2023

How does the Honda Elevate fare against its biggest rivals on paper? Let’s find out

Honda Elevate vs rivals

The Honda Elevate is the carmaker’s first and much awaited entry in the compact SUV space. This segment is already overcrowded with models like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor. 

In this article, we put the Elevate up against some of its direct rivals. Of the lot, the Hyundai Creta has dominated the segment for a long time, its sales recently being challenged by the Grand Vitara; while the Seltos is another high-selling competitor, which was recently facelifted. Since the Hyryder is near-identical to the Grand Vitara, it has also been included in this comparison.

Engine Specifications

Specs

Honda Elevate

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol-hybrid

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol 

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

121PS

103PS

116PS

115PS

115PS

160PS

Torque

145Nm

137Nm

141Nm

144Nm

144Nm

253Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT / CVT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

e-CVT

6-speed MT / CVT

6-speed MT / CVT

6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

Honda Elevate

While all the five SUVs get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyryder get the choice of a highly frugal petrol-hybrid unit. Those with a knack for mild off-roading can also look at the AWD variant of the Maruti-Toyota duo, although limited to the manual shifter. The Seltos is the only one in this list to get the choice of a turbo-petrol engine, which also makes it the most powerful option. 

All of them can be opted with either a manual transmission or an automatic. The Grand Vitara and Hrydyer get an e-CVT with their hybrid powertrain. The Seltos’s turbo-petrol variants get an iMT (manual without clutch pedal) instead of a regular manual stick.

Kia Seltos Engine

The Creta and Kia Seltos are the only ones in this list to also be offered with a diesel powertrain. 

Fuel Efficiency

Specs

Honda Elevate

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder

Hyundai Creta#

Kia Seltos

Engine

1.5-litre petrol MT / CVT

1.5-litre petrol MT / AT

1.5-litre petrol-hybrid

1.5-litre petrol MT / CVT

1.5-litre petrol MT / CVT

1.5-litre turbo-petrol iMT / DCT

Mileage

15.31kmpl / 16.92kmpl

21.1kmpl / 20.58kmpl

27.97kmpl

16.8 kmpl / 16.9kmpl

17 kmpl / 17.7kmpl

17.7kmpl / 17.9kmpl

# - These are claimed figures prior to the update that made cars compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

Toyota Hyryder strong-hybrid powertrain

The Elevate is the least efficient of the lot, even when you look at the Seltos’s turbo-petrol engine in comparison. The most fuel efficient compact SUV title goes to the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, with their claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl. However, it will be interesting to see how the Honda SUV performs in our real-world fuel-efficiency tests where models tend to fall fairly short of their claimed figures.

Also Read: Should The Latest WR-V Be Offered Alongside The Honda Elevate In India?

Dimensions

Dimensions

Elevate

Grand Vitara

Hyryder

Creta

Seltos

Length

4,312mm

4,345mm

4,365mm

4,300mm

4,365mm

Width

1,790mm

1,795mm

1,795mm

1,790mm

1,800mm

Height

1,650mm

1,645mm

1,635mm

1,635mm

1,645mm

Wheelbase

2,650mm

2,600mm

2,600mm

2,610mm

2,610mm

Boot Space

458 litres

373 litres*

373 litres*

-

433 litres

*Boot space figures not confirmed with OEM.

Kia Seltos

While the Honda Elevate arrives with a relatively simple design language, it does stand out for its height and also offers the longest wheelbase. Both those elements bode well for cabin space. The Hyryder and Seltos are the longest SUVs in this comparison, followed by the Grand Vitara. In terms of width, the Seltos leads the others by a very small margin.

Honda Elevate boot space

The official boot capacity of Creta, Grand Vitara and Hyryder have not been revealed, but the Elevate seems to offer the most space here. 

Features

Common Features

Elevate

Grand Vitara / Hyryder

Creta

Seltos

17-inch Alloy Wheels

LED Headlamps

Auto AC

Cruise Control

Leatherette Seats

Wireless phone charger

Digital Driver’s Display

10.25-inch Touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Electric Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

9-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Front Ventilated Seats

Heads Up Display

Premium Sound System By Clarion

10.25-Inch Touchscreen System

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Panoramic Sunroof

Front Ventilated Seats

Powered Driver’s Seat

Auto Air Purifier

Bose Premium Sound System

Panoramic Sunroof

10.25-Inch Dual Displays For Touchscreen System And Instrument Cluster

Dual-Zone AC

Auto Air Purifier

Front Ventilated Seats

Powered Driver’s Seat

Bose Premium Sound System

Kia Seltos cabin

The Kia Seltos is definitely the most feature-rich compact SUV, adding some segment-first highlights like dual-zone climate control and dual 10.25-inch integrated displays. All the four SUVs offer more creature comforts than the Honda Elevate, which misses out on front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. 

Safety Features

Honda Elevate ADAS

Common Features

Elevate

Grand Vitara / Hyryder

Creta

Seltos

ESC

Hill Hold Assist

Rear Parking Camera

ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

ABS with EBD

ADAS

Up To Six Airbags

Lane Watch Camera

Up to Six Airbags

360-degree Camera

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Hill Descent Control (AWD)

Six Airbags (Standard)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Automatic Headlamps

ADAS 

Six Airbags (Standard)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Front Parking Sensors

360-degree Camera

Rain-Sensing Wipers

All the SUVs are packed with safety features to the brim. Six airbags are standard just on the Creta and Seltos for now. The radar-based safety technology, ADAS, is limited to the Elevate and Seltos. In comparison to its rivals, the Honda misses out on tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and rain-sensing wipers. 

Related: Could Honda Elevate Be The Next 5-Star Safety Rated SUV In India?

Price Range

Honda Elevate

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Hyryder

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Rs 12 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (Expected)

Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh

Rs 10.86 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

We expect the Elevate to be competitively priced against its core rivals, and the lack of impressive features should make it more affordable than the others at the top-spec variants. 

(All prices ex-showroom)

The prices for the Honda Elevate will be out in early September, bookings are open and production is underway.

Read More on : Seltos diesel

