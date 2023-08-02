Here Are All The Features That You Get With The Citroen C3 Aircross
Modified On Aug 03, 2023 12:48 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross
Most details except the prices for the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross have been revealed, including its technical specifications and features
C3 Aircross to get multiple variants in five and seven-seater configurations.
It gets removable third row seats and 60:40 split setup for the second row seats.
Features a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, dual airbags, TPMS, and rear camera.
Powered by a 110PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Expected to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Citroen C3 Aircross will be the French carmaker’s fourth model for India, entering the competitive compact SUV space. Citroen has now revealed all the technical specifications of the SUV and here are all the features it will come with:
Features Detailed
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Features onboard the C3 Aircross include a 10.2-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, manual AC, roof-mounted AC vents, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and USB charging ports for all rows.
In terms of safety, it is equipped with dual front airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.
Seating Configurations
In its three-row specification, the C3 Aircross boasts of removable third row seats, liberating generous boot space for users. Its five-seater option gets a class-leading boot capacity of up to 511 litres. For more usable space, the second-row seats can also be split-folded 60:40, and in the three-row version they can be reclined as well. It comes with semi-leatherette seat upholstery for a premium cabin experience.
Powertrains
Under the hood of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops up to 110PS and 190Nm. It gets a 6-speed manual transmission for now, but we’re expecting an automatic option to be introduced later.
We’re expecting the C3 Aircross to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It might undercut well-equipped variants of its compact SUV rivals, which include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate.
