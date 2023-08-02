Modified On Aug 03, 2023 12:48 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

Most details except the prices for the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross have been revealed, including its technical specifications and features

C3 Aircross to get multiple variants in five and seven-seater configurations.

It gets removable third row seats and 60:40 split setup for the second row seats.

Features a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, dual airbags, TPMS, and rear camera.

Powered by a 110PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Expected to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 Aircross will be the French carmaker’s fourth model for India, entering the competitive compact SUV space. Citroen has now revealed all the technical specifications of the SUV and here are all the features it will come with:

Features Detailed

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Body coloured bumpers

Body coloured outside door handles

Wheel arch cladding

Halogen headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

ORVM-mounted side turn indicators

LED DRLs

Front Fog Lamps Dual-Tone Black and Grey interior theme

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Leatherette-fabric seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests

60:40 second-row split seats

50:50 third-row split seats Manual AC

Rear roof AC vents

Front and rear power windows

One touch auto up-down for all windows

Remote keyless entry

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Manual Day/Night IRVM

Rear Defogger

Front and rear armrest

Rear wiper and washer

USB charger for all rows 10.25-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 Speakers

35 Connected Car Technology Dual Front Airbags

ABS with EBD

ESP

Hill Hold Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Rear Parking Sensors

Rear View Camera

Features onboard the C3 Aircross include a 10.2-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, manual AC, roof-mounted AC vents, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and USB charging ports for all rows.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with dual front airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Seating Configurations

In its three-row specification, the C3 Aircross boasts of removable third row seats, liberating generous boot space for users. Its five-seater option gets a class-leading boot capacity of up to 511 litres. For more usable space, the second-row seats can also be split-folded 60:40, and in the three-row version they can be reclined as well. It comes with semi-leatherette seat upholstery for a premium cabin experience.

Also Read: Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Specification Comparison

Powertrains

Under the hood of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops up to 110PS and 190Nm. It gets a 6-speed manual transmission for now, but we’re expecting an automatic option to be introduced later.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

We’re expecting the C3 Aircross to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It might undercut well-equipped variants of its compact SUV rivals, which include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate .

Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price