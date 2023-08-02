English | हिंदी

Here Are All The Features That You Get With The Citroen C3 Aircross

Modified On Aug 03, 2023 12:48 PM

Most details except the prices for the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross have been revealed, including its technical specifications and features

Citroen C3 Aircross

  • C3 Aircross to get multiple variants in five and seven-seater configurations. 

  • It gets removable third row seats and 60:40 split setup for the second row seats. 

  • Features a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, dual airbags, TPMS, and rear camera. 

  • Powered by a 110PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. 

  • Expected to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 Aircross will be the French carmaker’s fourth model for India, entering the competitive compact SUV space. Citroen has now revealed all the technical specifications of the SUV and here are all the features it will come with: 

Features Detailed

Citroen C3 Aircross Cabin

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Body coloured bumpers

  • Body coloured outside door handles

  • Wheel arch cladding

  • Halogen headlamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • ORVM-mounted side turn indicators 

  • LED DRLs

  • Front Fog Lamps

  • Dual-Tone Black and Grey interior theme

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Leatherette-fabric seat upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests

  • 60:40 second-row split seats

  • 50:50 third-row split seats

  • Manual AC

  • Rear roof AC vents

  • Front and rear power windows

  • One touch auto up-down for all windows

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Manual Day/Night IRVM

  • Rear Defogger

  • Front and rear armrest

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • USB charger for all rows

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 Speakers

  • 35 Connected Car Technology

  • Dual Front Airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • ESP

  • Hill Hold Assist

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • Rear View Camera

Features onboard the C3 Aircross include a 10.2-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, manual AC, roof-mounted AC vents, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and USB charging ports for all rows. 

In terms of safety, it is equipped with dual front airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera. 

Seating Configurations

Citroen C3 Aircross Third-row Folded

In its three-row specification, the C3 Aircross boasts of removable third row seats, liberating generous boot space for users. Its five-seater option gets a class-leading boot capacity of up to 511 litres. For more usable space, the second-row seats can also be split-folded 60:40, and in the three-row version they can be reclined as well. It comes with semi-leatherette seat upholstery for a premium cabin experience.

Also Read: Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Specification Comparison

Powertrains

Citroen C3 Aircross Engine

Under the hood of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops up to 110PS and 190Nm. It gets a 6-speed manual transmission for now, but we’re expecting an automatic option to be introduced later. 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

We’re expecting the C3 Aircross to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It might undercut well-equipped variants of its compact SUV rivals, which include Hyundai CretaKia SeltosVolkswagen TaigunSkoda KushaqMG AstorMaruti Grand VitaraToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate

Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Write your Comment on Citroen C3 Aircross

