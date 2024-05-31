Modified On May 31, 2024 03:40 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift has undergone three generational updates since its launch, and it’s one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country

The Maruti Swift, one of the most popular hatchbacks in India, made its debut on our shores in 2005. Since then, it has undergone few generational updates and facelifts, with its design and features improving over time. Alongside these changes, the prices of the Swift in India have also increased with each successive update. Let’s examine how these prices have changed in nearly the two-decade time period.

Prices From 2005 Till Now

Model Price Range First-gen Maruti Swift 2005 Rs 3.87 lakh To Rs 4.85 Lakh Second-gen Maruti Swift 2011 Rs 4.22 Lakh To Rs 6.38 Lakh Second-gen Maruti Swift Facelift 2014 Rs 4.42 Lakh To Rs 6.95 Lakh Third-gen Maruti Swift 2018 Rs 4.99 Lakh To Rs 8.29 Lakh Third-gen Maruti Swift Facelift 2021 Rs 5.73 Lakh To Rs 8.41 Lakh Fourth-gen Maruti Swift 2024 (current) Rs 6.49 lakh To Rs 9.64 Lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom

The Swift has received three generational updates, with the second-gen and third-gen models also receiving the facelifts. In 2005, when the Swift debuted in India, it began at a price of Rs 3.87 lakh. Fast forward to 2024, and the starting price has increased by Rs 2.62 lakh.

Similarly, the top-spec Swift in 2005 was priced at Rs 4.85 lakh, whereas now it commands Rs 9.64 lakh, marking a significant increase of Rs 4.79 lakh. Today, the most affordable hatchback in India is the Maruti Alto K10, which starts at Rs 3.99 lakh, which is Rs 12,000 more than the starting price of Maruti Swift 2005.

2024 Swift Features

In its latest generation, the Swift comes well equipped with amenities such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system, automatic AC with rear vents. It also gets wireless phone charging, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and connected car tech.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (across all variants), a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and rear parking sensors.

2024 Swift Powertrain

The fourth-generation Swift uses the new Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine. Its specifications are detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 24.8 kmpl (MT) / 25.75 kmpl (AMT)

The 2024 Swift currently doesn’t get the option of a CNG powertrain, which was offered with the previous gen model. That said, Maruti is expected to introduce it in the coming months.

Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Swift takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Renault Triber, and to micro SUVs like Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, due to its price.

