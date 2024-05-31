Modified On May 31, 2024 10:33 AM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

The summer month will see the introduction of a Tata hot hatchback and the updated Dzire based on the new-generation Swift

The month of May was eventful in terms of car launches and global unveils so we’re expecting this next month to be a little slower in terms of automotive action. However, that’s only in terms of launches, because there are some exciting new launches lined up for June 2024 from Tata and Maruti:

Tata Altroz Racer

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Official teasers are out, unofficial bookings are underway and there is no doubt that the Tata Altroz Racer will be launched in early June. The Altroz Racer will not only get sporty decals, but also more features like a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and cruise control. It could also get premium equipment such as ventilated front seats and a heads-up display. The Tata Altroz Racer will feature the Tata Nexon’s 120 PS turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

Maruti Dzire

Expected Price: Rs 6.70 lakh

Since the Maruti Swift hatchback has been introduced in its new fourth-generation avatar in India, we’re expecting the sub-4m sedan version to get updated as well. The new Maruti Dzire is likely to be launched this month with similar styling updates inside and out, including feature upgrades like a larger touchscreen infotainment unit and a sunroof. Its safety kit could include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-hold assist. The new-generation Maruti Dzire will likely use the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm), as seen on the new Swift. This unit will either be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

Audi Q8 facelift

Expected Price: Rs 1.17 crore

The facelifted Audi Q8 was globally unveiled in September 2023 and is expected to launch in India soon. This update comes five years after the Q8 first debuted in 2018, featuring subtle cosmetic changes and new features. The most notable update is the new HD Matrix LED headlights with a laser high beam, digital daytime running lights, and various selectable light signatures. Enhanced driver assistance systems include updates to the 360-degree camera and Audi's virtual cockpit, which now displays lane-change, distance warnings, and other vital information in full HD. We expect the facelifted version in India to be offered with the same 3-litre petrol engine making 340 PS and 500 Nm.

MG Gloster Facelift

Expected Price: Rs 39.50 lakh

The MG Gloster, which is based on the Maxus D90, is due for a mid-lifecycle update. The facelifted version, which is already available in markets such as Australia, will have an entirely new exterior design. The highlights include a large hexagonal grille with red accents, a new split headlight setup, pronounced wheel arches, rugged cladding, new connected LED tail lights, and a redesigned rear bumper. The 18-inch alloy wheels will also have a new design, with the India-spec model likely to feature more chrome. Inside, the dashboard has been tweaked with a larger touchscreen, redesigned air vents, and a new centre console with revised switchgear. Mechanically, the existing 2-litre diesel engine, which is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, will not change.