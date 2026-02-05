All
    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Skoda Kodiaq: Very Similar Yet Different

    The Tayron R Line and Kodiaq largely share everything amongst each other, with very few differences

    Published On Feb 05, 2026 06:26 PM By Bikramjit

    VW Tayron R Line vs Skoda Kodiaq

    The Volkswagen Tayron R Line has recently been unveiled as the brand’s flagship SUV offering. It is basically a Volkswagen’s version of the Skoda Kodiaq. Both SUVs share a lot of things in common; however, apart from looks, certain differences set them apart. We compared them in detail below:

    Price

     

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Expected to start from Rs 48 lakh

    Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 45.96 lakh

    The Volkswagen Tayron R Line will be offered in a single fully loaded variant, and hence it is expected to carry a price of around Rs 48 lakh. Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen SUV are underway, details of which you can find here

    Exterior

    The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is available in three different variants (Lounge, Sportline and Laurin & Klement), with the lowest spec offering a 5-seater variant as well. This helps the Kodiaq bring a more affordable spectrum of pricing with a variety of choices.

    Dimensions

    Model

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Difference

    Length

    4792 mm

    4758 mm

    +34 mm

    Width

    1866 mm

    1864 mm

    +2 mm

    Height

    1665 mm

    1679 mm

    (-)14 mm

    Wheelbase

    2789 mm

    2791 mm

    (-)2 mm

    Bootspace

    850 litres

    786 litres

    +64 litres

    The Tayron R Line and the Kodiaq are technically sibling SUVs from different parents. The two premium SUVs have almost negligible differences in size as seen above. The Tayron R Line happens to be slightly longer and offers an increased boot space of 64 litres. 

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line boot space

    Note: 

    With the second and third row folded, the Tayron R Line’s boot space can be expanded to 1905 litres while the Kodiaq expands up to 1976 litres.

    Colour Options

    Both the Tayron R Line and Kodiaq can be had in seven colour options:

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Nightshade Blue

    Race Blue

    Ultra Violet

    Velvet Red

    Cipressino Green

    Bronx Gold

    Oryx White

    Moon White

    Grenadilla Black

    Magic Black

    Dolphin Grey

    Graphite Grey

    Oyster Silver

    Steel Grey

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Front 3-quarter

    Powertrain

    The Volkswagen Tayron R Line and Skoda Kodiaq share the same turbo petrol engine option. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Power 

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive (AWD)
    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission  

    Features

    Feature

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Auto LED headlamps

    Cornering fog lamps

    Wheels

    19-inch

    18-inch

    Roof Rails

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Dual Glovebox

    Infotainment 

    15-inch touchscreen

    12.9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inch

    10.25-inch

    Ambient Lighting

    30-colour

    30-colour

    Climate Control

    Triple-zone

    Triple-zone

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Dual

    Dual

    Powered Seats with memory function

    12-way

    12-way

    Extendable Underthigh Support

    Reclineable & Sliding 2nd Row Seats

    Massaging Seats

    Ventilated Seats

    Front

    Front

    Heated Seats

    Sound system

    11-speaker Harman Kardon

    13-speaker Canton

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Rear sunshades

    Head-up Display (HUD)

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Connected Car Tech

    Keyless entry

    Powered Tailgate with Gesture Function

    Cruise Control

    Airbags

    9

    9

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Electronic stability control

    Hill Start Assist

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Level-2 ADAS

    Both SUVs have a pretty complementary feature set. There are a lot of shared features like powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree camera, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers and more. The Tayron R Line gets a bigger infotainment system and bigger wheels. In contrast, the Kodiaq gets a dual glovebox and additional speakers over the Tayron R Line.

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line dashboard

    CarDekho Says

    For most buyers, the Skoda Kodiaq makes more sense as a family SUV thanks to its variety of variants. But when compared fairly with the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, the latter comes across as slightly more sporty with subtle R Line specific design touches. But then, that's about it. It largely depends on your taste in looks and design for what you choose. You’ll get almost the same features and the same driving experience in both SUVs. So no matter what you pick, you won’t go wrong.

