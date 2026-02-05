2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Skoda Kodiaq: Very Similar Yet Different

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line has recently been unveiled as the brand’s flagship SUV offering. It is basically a Volkswagen’s version of the Skoda Kodiaq. Both SUVs share a lot of things in common; however, apart from looks, certain differences set them apart. We compared them in detail below:

Price

Volkswagen Tayron R Line Skoda Kodiaq Price (ex-showroom) Expected to start from Rs 48 lakh Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 45.96 lakh

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line will be offered in a single fully loaded variant, and hence it is expected to carry a price of around Rs 48 lakh. Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen SUV are underway, details of which you can find here.

The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is available in three different variants (Lounge, Sportline and Laurin & Klement), with the lowest spec offering a 5-seater variant as well. This helps the Kodiaq bring a more affordable spectrum of pricing with a variety of choices.

Dimensions

Model Volkswagen Tayron R Line Skoda Kodiaq Difference Length 4792 mm 4758 mm +34 mm Width 1866 mm 1864 mm +2 mm Height 1665 mm 1679 mm (-)14 mm Wheelbase 2789 mm 2791 mm (-)2 mm Bootspace 850 litres 786 litres +64 litres

The Tayron R Line and the Kodiaq are technically sibling SUVs from different parents. The two premium SUVs have almost negligible differences in size as seen above. The Tayron R Line happens to be slightly longer and offers an increased boot space of 64 litres.

Note: With the second and third row folded, the Tayron R Line’s boot space can be expanded to 1905 litres while the Kodiaq expands up to 1976 litres.

Colour Options

Both the Tayron R Line and Kodiaq can be had in seven colour options:

Volkswagen Tayron R Line Skoda Kodiaq Nightshade Blue Race Blue Ultra Violet Velvet Red Cipressino Green Bronx Gold Oryx White Moon White Grenadilla Black Magic Black Dolphin Grey Graphite Grey Oyster Silver Steel Grey

Powertrain

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line and Skoda Kodiaq share the same turbo petrol engine option. Here are its specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT* Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD)

Features

Feature Volkswagen Tayron R Line Skoda Kodiaq Auto LED headlamps ✅ ✅ Cornering fog lamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch 18-inch Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Upholstery Leatherette Leatherette Dual Glovebox ❌ ✅ Infotainment 15-inch touchscreen 12.9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch 10.25-inch Ambient Lighting 30-colour 30-colour Climate Control Triple-zone Triple-zone Wireless Phone Charger Dual Dual Powered Seats with memory function 12-way 12-way Extendable Underthigh Support ✅ ✅ Reclineable & Sliding 2nd Row Seats ✅ ✅ Massaging Seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated Seats Front Front Heated Seats ✅ ✅ Sound system 11-speaker Harman Kardon 13-speaker Canton Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear sunshades ✅ ✅ Head-up Display (HUD) ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate with Gesture Function ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Airbags 9 9 Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control ✅ ✅ Hill Start Assist ✅ ✅ Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS ✅ ✅

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

Both SUVs have a pretty complementary feature set. There are a lot of shared features like powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree camera, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers and more. The Tayron R Line gets a bigger infotainment system and bigger wheels. In contrast, the Kodiaq gets a dual glovebox and additional speakers over the Tayron R Line.

CarDekho Says

For most buyers, the Skoda Kodiaq makes more sense as a family SUV thanks to its variety of variants. But when compared fairly with the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, the latter comes across as slightly more sporty with subtle R Line specific design touches. But then, that's about it. It largely depends on your taste in looks and design for what you choose. You’ll get almost the same features and the same driving experience in both SUVs. So no matter what you pick, you won’t go wrong.