2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Skoda Kodiaq: Very Similar Yet Different
The Tayron R Line and Kodiaq largely share everything amongst each other, with very few differences
Published On Feb 05, 2026 06:26 PM By Bikramjit

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line has recently been unveiled as the brand’s flagship SUV offering. It is basically a Volkswagen’s version of the Skoda Kodiaq. Both SUVs share a lot of things in common; however, apart from looks, certain differences set them apart. We compared them in detail below:
Price
|
Volkswagen Tayron R Line
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
Expected to start from Rs 48 lakh
|
Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 45.96 lakh
The Volkswagen Tayron R Line will be offered in a single fully loaded variant, and hence it is expected to carry a price of around Rs 48 lakh. Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen SUV are underway, details of which you can find here.
The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is available in three different variants (Lounge, Sportline and Laurin & Klement), with the lowest spec offering a 5-seater variant as well. This helps the Kodiaq bring a more affordable spectrum of pricing with a variety of choices.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Volkswagen Tayron R Line
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4792 mm
|
4758 mm
|
+34 mm
|
Width
|
1866 mm
|
1864 mm
|
+2 mm
|
Height
|
1665 mm
|
1679 mm
|
(-)14 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2789 mm
|
2791 mm
|
(-)2 mm
|
Bootspace
|
850 litres
|
786 litres
|
+64 litres
The Tayron R Line and the Kodiaq are technically sibling SUVs from different parents. The two premium SUVs have almost negligible differences in size as seen above. The Tayron R Line happens to be slightly longer and offers an increased boot space of 64 litres.
|
Note:
With the second and third row folded, the Tayron R Line’s boot space can be expanded to 1905 litres while the Kodiaq expands up to 1976 litres.
Colour Options
Both the Tayron R Line and Kodiaq can be had in seven colour options:
|
Volkswagen Tayron R Line
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Nightshade Blue
|
Race Blue
|
Ultra Violet
|
Velvet Red
|
Cipressino Green
|
Bronx Gold
|
Oryx White
|
Moon White
|
Grenadilla Black
|
Magic Black
|
Dolphin Grey
|
Graphite Grey
|
Oyster Silver
|
Steel Grey
Powertrain
The Volkswagen Tayron R Line and Skoda Kodiaq share the same turbo petrol engine option. Here are its specifications:
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT*
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
Torque
|
320 Nm
|
Drivetrain
|
All-wheel drive (AWD)
Features
|
Feature
|
Volkswagen Tayron R Line
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Auto LED headlamps
|
✅
|
✅
|
Cornering fog lamps
|
✅
|
✅
|
Wheels
|
19-inch
|
18-inch
|
Roof Rails
|
✅
|
✅
|
Upholstery
|
Leatherette
|
Leatherette
|
Dual Glovebox
|
❌
|
✅
|
Infotainment
|
15-inch touchscreen
|
12.9-inch touchscreen
|
Wireless Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto
|
✅
|
✅
|
Digital Driver’s Display
|
10.25-inch
|
10.25-inch
|
Ambient Lighting
|
30-colour
|
30-colour
|
Climate Control
|
Triple-zone
|
Triple-zone
|
Wireless Phone Charger
|
Dual
|
Dual
|
Powered Seats with memory function
|
12-way
|
12-way
|
Extendable Underthigh Support
|
✅
|
✅
|
Reclineable & Sliding 2nd Row Seats
|
✅
|
✅
|
Massaging Seats
|
✅
|
✅
|
Ventilated Seats
|
Front
|
Front
|
Heated Seats
|
✅
|
✅
|
Sound system
|
11-speaker Harman Kardon
|
13-speaker Canton
|
Sunroof
|
Panoramic
|
Panoramic
|
Rear sunshades
|
✅
|
✅
|
Head-up Display (HUD)
|
✅
|
✅
|
Auto-dimming IRVM
|
✅
|
✅
|
Connected Car Tech
|
✅
|
✅
|
Keyless entry
|
✅
|
✅
|
Powered Tailgate with Gesture Function
|
✅
|
✅
|
Cruise Control
|
✅
|
✅
|
Airbags
|
9
|
9
|
Rain-sensing wipers
|
✅
|
✅
|
Electronic stability control
|
✅
|
✅
|
Hill Start Assist
|
✅
|
✅
|
Parking Camera
|
360-degree
|
360-degree
|
ISOFIX child seat mounts
|
✅
|
✅
|
TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
|
✅
|
✅
|
Level-2 ADAS
|
✅
|
✅
Both SUVs have a pretty complementary feature set. There are a lot of shared features like powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree camera, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers and more. The Tayron R Line gets a bigger infotainment system and bigger wheels. In contrast, the Kodiaq gets a dual glovebox and additional speakers over the Tayron R Line.
CarDekho Says
For most buyers, the Skoda Kodiaq makes more sense as a family SUV thanks to its variety of variants. But when compared fairly with the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, the latter comes across as slightly more sporty with subtle R Line specific design touches. But then, that's about it. It largely depends on your taste in looks and design for what you choose. You’ll get almost the same features and the same driving experience in both SUVs. So no matter what you pick, you won’t go wrong.