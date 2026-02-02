All
New
Used
    Take A Look At The 7 Colour Options Of The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    The Tayron R-Line can be had in three vibrant and four monochromatic hues

    Published On Feb 02, 2026 06:47 PM By Bikramjit

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    The 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is set to be launched soon. It is positioned as the brand’s flagship SUV as a more practical, three-row version of the Tiguan R-Line. If you are curious to know the seven colour options the SUV will be offered in, we have listed them in the next section:

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Colour Options

    • Ultra Violet

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • Nightshade Blue

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • Cipressino Green

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • Grenadilla Black

    • Oryx White

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • Dolphin Grey

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • Oyster Silver 

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    If you wanna know how the Tayron R-Line looks like inside and out, we’ve detailed it in images in our gallery.

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Features Onboard

    The Tayron R-Line comes packed with a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a premium Harman Kardon audio system, connected car tech, a heads-up display, front seats with massage, ventilation and heating functions, triple-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, and 30-colour ambient lighting.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line dashboard 

    When it comes to safety, the Tayron R-Line is well equipped with 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and disc brakes on all four wheels. It also offers level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Powertrain Options

    The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line gets a single engine option, specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Power 

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive (AWD)
    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission   Volkswagen Tayron R-Line side

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be locally assembled in India and it is expected to start from Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.

