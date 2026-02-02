Take A Look At The 7 Colour Options Of The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

The 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is set to be launched soon. It is positioned as the brand’s flagship SUV as a more practical, three-row version of the Tiguan R-Line. If you are curious to know the seven colour options the SUV will be offered in, we have listed them in the next section:

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Colour Options

Ultra Violet

Nightshade Blue

Cipressino Green

Grenadilla Black

Oryx White

Dolphin Grey

Oyster Silver

If you wanna know how the Tayron R-Line looks like inside and out, we’ve detailed it in images in our gallery.

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Features Onboard

The Tayron R-Line comes packed with a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a premium Harman Kardon audio system, connected car tech, a heads-up display, front seats with massage, ventilation and heating functions, triple-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, and 30-colour ambient lighting.

When it comes to safety, the Tayron R-Line is well equipped with 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and disc brakes on all four wheels. It also offers level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Powertrain Options

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line gets a single engine option, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT* Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD)

Expected Price & Rivals

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be locally assembled in India and it is expected to start from Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.