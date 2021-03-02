Volkswagen Might Reveal The Facelifted 2021 Tiguan This Month

Published On Mar 02, 2021 06:47 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

The updated Tiguan will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, ditching the diesel engine from the pre-facelift model sold here

Volkswagen is likely to reveal a new SUV this March.

We are expecting it to be the facelifted Tiguan, which was recently spotted in India.

It will get a new 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, most likely with a 7-speed DSG.

Expect subtle cosmetic changes over the pre-facelift model

Likely to be priced from Rs 28 lakh onwards

Will rival the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass.

The year 2021 should keep Volkswagen busy, going by the scheduled launches. One of them, of course, is the Creta-rivalling Taigun, which will be revealed within a few months. However, another significant launch, scheduled for March, has been hinted at as well.

In a recent interview, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director VW India, has confirmed that a new SUV will be revealed in March. While there has been no further word on it, we expect it to be the 2021 Tiguan facelift. The updated premium mid-size SUV has recently been spied in India, that too without any major camouflage. The diesel-only pre-facelift model was discontinued when the BS6 norms had kicked in last year.

The facelifted Tiguan will see the most significant difference under the bonnet in the form of a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (unlike the diesel engine in the pre-facelift). The new motor is rated at 190PS and 320Nm, and is likely to be paired with a 7-speed DSG, as indicated by the 4Motion (AWD) badging on the boot of a recently spied test mule. The 7-seater Tiguan Allspace houses the same engine and drivetrain. The Tiguan facelift is already on sale overseas, having received only skin-deep upgrades, both on the inside and outside.

The exterior gets new LED headlamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers, sleeker LED tail lamps, the new VW logo, and the ‘Tiguan’ badging. Inside the cabin, you have a new three-spoke steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, and a new digital instrument cluster. Other expected features include a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, connected car technology, and a wireless charging pad -- all borrowed from the Allspace. These aside, everything else remains largely unchanged.

The updated SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). As of now, the Tiguan AllSpace is on sale. We reckon VW will ship more units of the T-Roc to India in the next few months. The upcoming Taigun compact-SUV is also expected to launch before Diwali 2021. So, if things go as planned for the carmaker, we are in for a treat with as many as four Volkswagen SUVs lined up this year.