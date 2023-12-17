Published On Dec 17, 2023 10:30 AM By Ansh for Jeep Grand Cherokee

One of the reasons discounts peak towards the end of the year is that carmakers are eager to sell the remaining units manufactured in that calendar year

The end of the year is here and while we await what’s coming our way in 2024, car manufacturers have decided to end the year with massive discounts on their lineups. Many carmakers including Maruti, Hyundai and Jeep have rolled out big discounts on their cars for the year-end, and here are the top 10 official discounts you can pick up:

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 11.85 lakh

Jeep is offering total benefits of nearly Rs 12 lakh on its flagship luxury SUV.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is priced at Rs 80.50 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 75,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 75,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh 4 Year SVP Worth Rs 85,999 Special Benefits Up to Rs 84,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 4.20 lakh

The VW Tiguan SUV gets a corporate discount of Rs 1 lakh along with cash and exchange benefits of up to Rs 75,000 each.

Also, it gets a 4-year service value package (SVP) worth Rs 85,999 and special benefits of up to Rs 84,000.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at Rs 35.17 lakh.

Mahindra XUV400

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 4.2 lakh

Mahindra is offering its electric SUV with benefits of up to Rs 4.2 lakh this December.

The Mahindra XUV400 is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 19.39 lakh.

Jeep Meridian

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 4 lakh

After the Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Meridian gets a massive discount of Rs 4 lakh for the final few days of 2023.

The 3-row SUV is priced between Rs 33.40 lakh and Rs 39.46 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 3 lakh Total Benefits Rs 3 lakh

The Hyundai EV gets a cash discount of Rs 3 lakh.

There are no corporate or exchange benefits available for the dated electric SUV.

Prices of the Hyundai Kona Electric range from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh.

Maruti Jimny

Offers Amount Regular Variants Thunder Edition Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.16 lakh Up to Rs 2 lakh Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 2.21 lakh Up to Rs 2.05 lakh

The only Maruti car in this list is the Jimny off-roader.

It gets cash discounts of up to Rs 2.16 lakh on the regular variants, while the new Thunder edition comes at a price drop of Rs 2 lakh. Both these offers are for the base-spec Zeta variants.

The Alpha variants of the regular Jimny get a cash discount of Rs 1.16 lakh, and the same for the Thunder edition get Rs 1 lakh.

Corporate benefits for all variants are the same.

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 10.74 lakh and Rs 14.05 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Special Benefit Up to Rs 31,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.91 Lakh

The Taigun SUV gets cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Apart from the corporate and exchange benefits, it also gets special benefits of up to Rs 31,000.

The Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.72 lakh

The ICE version of the XUV400 also gets high discounts this year-end.

It is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.72 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV300 is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 17,000 Special Benefit Up to Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.67 lakh

The Virtus sedan gets a similar cash discount as the Taigun.

Just like the Tiguan and Taigun, the VW sedan also comes with special benefits worth Rs 30,000.

Prices for the Volkswagen Virtus range from Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh.

Jeep Compass

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.65 lakh

The Jeep Compass gets the lowest discount in the Jeep SUV lineup but buyers can still get over Rs 1.6 lakh off the regular price.

It is priced between Rs 20.49 lakh and 32.07 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: Offers may change based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more details, we recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred carmaker.

