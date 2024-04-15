Published On Apr 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan also gets service value package (SVP) for four years, worth Rs 90,000

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.4 lakh are being offered with the Tiguan.

Customers can save up to Rs 80,000 with the Volkswagen Virtus.

Offers are valid till the end of April 2024.

Volkswagen has rolled out its set of offers for April 2024, including on Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Tiguan. The Tiguan is carrying higher discounts than the Virtus this month. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.

Volkswagen Virtus

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 80,000

The discounts mentioned above are available with the regular Volkswagen Virtus, which may vary depending on the variants.

No benefits are being offered with the special Sound edition and GT Edge variants of the sedan.

The Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 19.41 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 75,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 75,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh Service Value Package For 4 Years Up to Rs 90,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3.40 lakh

The Volkswagen Tiguan is being offered with higher cash discount and exchange bonus, each valuing up to Rs 75,000.

The flagship Volkswagen SUV also comes with a service value package of four years worth up to Rs 90,000.

Volkswagen has priced the Tiguan at Rs 35.17 lakh.

Notes

Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the variant, city, and state. Please contact your nearest Volkswagen dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom pan India.

