Citroen C5-rivalling 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Spied In India Ahead Of Launch This Year

Published On Feb 04, 2021 06:16 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

The facelifted 5-seater SUV will get a petrol engine and subtle cosmetic upgrades

Volkswagen is planning to bring the Tiguan 5-seater back in a facelifted avatar.

It will get cosmetic upgrades, some new features, and a turbo-petrol engine.

It will be powered by the 2.0-litre TSI engine rated at 190PS.

The facelift will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

Volkswagen is looking to expand its current SUV lineup, comprising the Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc, with two more models, the Taigun and the 2021 Tiguan facelift. The 5-seater SUV has just made its spy shot debut in India without any camouflage, hinting at its imminent launch.

The spied Volkswagen Tiguan is the latest facelifted model, which was revealed last year. It gets new LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, and the new and sleeker Volkswagen logo. The alloy wheels and the side profile remain the same as earlier with the plastic body cladding and roof rails. The rear profile sees a slightly redesigned bumper, sleeker LED tail lamps, and the new Tiguan badging on the boot.

Inside the cabin, it gets a new three-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and new AC controls. The overall layout seems to be the same as the pre-facelift Tiguan. It could further feature a larger touchscreen infotainment unit wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a wireless phone charger, digital instrument cluster, and connected car technology. The feature list and the cabin will take cues from the bigger Allspace.

The 2021 Tiguan will continue with features such as three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, seven airbags, hill start and descent assist, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, TPMS, and an electrically adjustable driver seat.

Under the hood, it is expected to carry the same engine as the AllSpace. The latter gets a 2.0-litre TSI engine that produces 190PS and 320Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG. Also, you can spot the 4Motion Badge, suggesting that it will come with all-wheel-drive as standard. Prior to discontinuation, it came with a diesel engine which will not be seen on board.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross. Earlier, it retailed from Rs 27.49 lakh to Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh, same as the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

Source