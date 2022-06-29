Published On Jun 29, 2022 05:54 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The first-in-segment AWD option will be its USP as all direct rivals offer standard front-wheel-drive

Toyota’s hybrid SUV will break cover on July 1.

It will come with both mild and segment-first strong-hybrid powertrains, with FWD as standard.

The Renault Duster was the only compact SUV to get an AWD option in the pre-BS6 era.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also have a Suzuki counterpart; to be unveiled later.

Both SUVs will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant, with production beginning in August.

Toyota to launch the SUV by early September; prices could start from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The compact SUV segment, although crowded with many options, has been lacking a model featuring an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain. As we reported exclusively earlier, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a segment-first AWD option, and now the carmaker has confirmed its availability with the optional automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, its offline bookings have also begun at some dealerships.

Toyota will equip the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both mild-hybrid (103PS) and first-in-segment strong-hybrid tech (116PS). Only the mild-hybrid will get the AWD option. Although Renault has pulled the plug on the Duster in India, it was the only compact SUV to get an AWD option (with a manual gearbox), albeit limited to the diesel variants in the pre-BS6 era. All of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s prime rivals are front-wheel-drive offerings only.

Coming back to the Toyota SUV, its mild-hybrid powertrain will get the choice of six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. For the strong-hybrid powertrain, it will only come with an e-CVT setup.

Toyota’s SUV will also have a Suzuki counterpart, and both SUVs will be underpinned by a Suzuki platform. While the former will be globally unveiled on July 1, Maruti Suzuki will take the covers off its SUV shortly after. Both models will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant starting from August.

The Toyota SUV is expected to go on sale by early September. It could be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will fight it out with the likes of the MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

