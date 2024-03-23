Published On Mar 23, 2024 12:00 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai Creta

Once limited to cars only from the luxury segment, a panoramic sunroof today is a common equipment on models priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

A panoramic sunroof is one of the most desired features by customers when seeking a new car today. While a single-pane sunroof is now available in cars starting well under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the panoramic unit is still a premium feature available only from the compact SUV segment. In this story, we have compiled the list of the top five most affordable cars on sale in India to come with a panoramic sunroof:

MG Astor

Select- Rs 12.98 lakh

MG offers its compact SUV, the Astor, with a panoramic sunroof from its Select variant. The Select variant, which is the mid-spec option among the five variants available with the Astor, is exclusively paired with a 110 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Hyundai Creta

S(O)- Rs 14.32 lakh

Hyundai’s popular compact SUV, the Creta, is another option that offers a panoramic sunroof. It is available with the S(O) variant of the Creta, positioned above the mid-spec S variant. However, voice-enabled functionality for the sunroof is available starting from the higher-spec SX variant onwards.

2024 Kia Seltos

HTX- Rs 15.20 lakh

Creta’s sibling, the Seltos, got the option of a panoramic sunroof with its facelift in mid 2023. Kia offers it from the mid-spec HTX variant of the SUV’s Tech Line. This variant provides you with the choice of either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Alpha- Rs 15.51 lakh

With the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, a panoramic sunroof is offered with the top-of-the-line Alpha variant of the SUV. This variant comes with a regular 103 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, available with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

V- Rs 16.04 lakh

The Grand Vitara’s Toyota counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, also offers a panoramic sunroof with the top-spec V variant. Like the Grand Vitara, it is equipped with a regular 103 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, available with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

