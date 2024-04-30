Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Key Rivals: Price Talk
The Mahindra 3XO has the lowest starting price for its petrol variants, but it is also one of the most expensive when comparing the top-spec variants
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched as a heavily revised facelift of the Mahindra XUV300, and its introductory prices have been revealed. The Mahindra 3XO has many rivals but its three main competitors are the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue, which are priced pretty competitively. So let’s take a look at the variant-wise prices of these models.
Petrol-manual
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
MX1 - Rs 7.49 lakh
|
HTE - Rs 7.99 lakh
|
E - Rs 7.94 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 8.15 lakh
|
HTE (O) - Rs 8.19 lakh
|
MX2 Pro - Rs 8.99 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 8.89 lakh
|
MX3 - Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Smart+ - Rs 9.20 lakh
|
HTK (O) - Rs 9.25 lakh
|
S - Rs 9.11 lakh
|
Smart+ S - Rs 9.80 lakh
|
S Opt - Rs 9.89 lakh/ S Opt Knight - Rs 10.12 lakh
|
MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Pure - Rs 9.80 lakh
|
HTK+ - Rs 10 lakh
|
Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh
|
AX5 - Rs 10.69 lakh
|
Pure S - Rs 10.30 lakh
|
HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 10.56 lakh
|
S Opt Turbo - Rs 10.70 lakh
|
Creative - Rs 11.10 lakh/ Creative Dark - Rs 11.45 lakh
|
HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.56 lakh
|
SX - Rs 11.05 lakh/ SX Knight - Rs 11.38 lakh
|
AX5L - Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Creative+ - Rs 11.80 lakh/ Creative+ Dark - Rs 12.15 lakh
|
Creative+ S - Rs 12.30 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark - Rs 12.65 lakh
|
AX7 - Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Fearless - Rs 12.60 lakh/ Fearless Dark - Rs 12.95 lakh
|
SX Opt Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh/ SX Opt Knight Turbo - Rs 12.65 lakh
|
Fearless S - Rs 13.10 lakh
|
AX7L - Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Fearless+ S - Rs 13.60 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark- Rs 13.80 lakh
|
HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 13.50 lakh
-
The base-spec Mahindra 3XO undercuts the next most affordable rival listed here by Rs 45,000.
-
The Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue come with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine opinions, 1.2-litre and 1-litre, respectively.
-
The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine makes 83 PS and 115 Nm, and the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Only the Kia SUV offers the turbo-petrol engine with the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) option.
-
Tata Nexon only comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm. While the base-spec Smart variants get a 5-speed manual, the other variants get a 6-speed manual.
-
The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options – one that makes 112 PS and 200 Nm, and another is a TGDi unit, which makes 130 PS and up to 250 Nm.
-
As for the top-spec petrol manual variant, the XUV 3XO’s AX7L variant is the most expensive at almost Rs 14 lakh. It’s worth noting that the top-spec 3XO also has a few premium feature advantages over its top-spec rivals for that extra cost.
-
The Nexon is a close second with a difference of around Rs 20,000, and as usual, the Nexon has the most number of variants on offer.
-
The “Dark” and “Knight” variants of the Nexon and Venue respectively offer an all-black cosmetic package, including blacked out interior and black alloy wheels too.
Petrol-automatic
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
MX2 Pro AT - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Smart+ AMT - Rs 10 lakh
|
Pure AMT - Rs 10.50 lakh
|
MX3 AT - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Pure S AMT - Rs 11 lakh
|
MX3 Pro AT - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Creative AMT - Rs 11.80 lakh/ Creative Dark AMT - Rs 12.15 lakh
|
S Opt Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh
|
AX5 AT - Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Creative DCA - Rs 12.30 lakh/ Creative Dark DCA - Rs 12.65 lakh
|
HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.36 lakh
|
Creative+ AMT - Rs 12.50 lakh/ Creative+ Dark AMT - Rs 12.85 lakh
|
Creative+ DCA - Rs 13 lakh/ Creative+ Dark DCA - Rs 13.35 lakh
|
Creative+ S AMT - Rs 13 lakh. Creative+ S Dark AMT - Rs 13.35 lakh
|
AX5L AT - Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Creative+ S DCA - Rs 13.50 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark DCA - Rs 13.85 lakh
|
SX Opt Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh/ SX Opt Knight Turbo DCT - Rs 13.33 lakh
|
AX7 AT - Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Fearless DCA - Rs 13.80 lakh/ Fearless Dark DCA - Rs 14.15 lakh
|
Fearless+ DCA - Rs 14.30 lakh
|
Fearless S DCA - Rs 14.30 lakh
|
GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 14.55 lakh
|
Fearless+ S DCA - Rs 14.80 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark DCA - Rs 15 lakh
|
X-Line Turbo DCT - Rs 14.75 lakh
|
AX7L - Rs 15.49 lakh
-
The Nexon is the only model out of the four which offers an AMT (automated manual transmission) option with its petrol engine. It also offers the choice of a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the higher variants.
-
Meanwhile, the new XUV 3XO gets a new 6-speed AT but at similar prices as the Tata subcompact SUV.
-
Here, the base-spec 3XO and Nexon are similarly priced, and the Sonet and Venue petrol automatic variants start at a much higher price.
-
Just like in the manual variants, the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s top-spec petrol automatic variant is the most expensive, and it asks for around Rs 50,000 over the top-spec Nexon petrol automatic.
-
Both the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet get 3 petrol automatic variants, using a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol engine.
Diesel-manual
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
HTE - Rs 9.80 lakh
|
MX2 - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
HTE (O) - Rs 10 lakh
|
MX2 Pro - Rs 10.39 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 10.50 lakh
|
MX3 - Rs 10.89 lakh
|
HTK (O) - Rs 10.85
|
S+ - Rs 10.71 lakh
|
MX3 Pro - Rs 11.39 lakh
|
Pure - Rs 11.10 lakh
|
HTK+ Rs 11.45 lakh
|
Pure S - Rs 11.60 lakh
|
AX5 - Rs 12.09 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Creative - Rs 12.50 lakh/ Creative Dark - Rs 12.85 lakh
|
SX - Rs 12.37 lakh
|
Creative+ - Rs 13.20 lakh/ Creative+ Dark - Rs 13.55 lakh
|
SX Opt - Rs 13.29 lakh
|
AX7 - Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Creative+ S - Rs 13.70 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark - Rs 14.05 lakh
|
HTX+ - Rs 13.80 lakh
|
Fearless - Rs 14 lakh/ Fearless Dark - Rs 14.35 lakh
|
Fearless+ - Rs 14.50 lakh
|
HTX+ iMT - Rs 14.50 lakh
|
Fearless S - Rs 14.50
|
AX7L - Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Fearless+ S - Rs 15 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark - Rs 15.20 lakh
-
All four sub-4m SUV models come with 1.5-litre diesel engines with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, the Kia Sonet also gets the choice of an iMT (manual without clutch pedal).
-
The Mahindra 3XO gets the most powerful diesel engine which makes 117 PS and 300 Nm.
-
When it comes to diesel variants, the Sonet’s HTE variant is the most affordable and it undercuts the 3XO’s MX2 variant by almost Rs 10,000.
-
Here, the most expensive diesel manual is the Nexon’s FearlessPR+ S Dark variant.
Diesel-automatic
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
MX3 AMT - Rs 11.69 lakh
|
Pure AMT - Rs 11.80 lakh
|
No Diesel Automatic On Offer
|
Pure S AMT - Rs 12.30 lakh
|
AX5 AMT - Rs 12.89 lakh
|
Creative AMT - Rs 13.10 lakh/ Creative Dark AMT - Rs 13.45 lakh
|
HTX AT - Rs 13.10 lakh
|
Creative+ AMT - Rs 13.90 lakh/ Creative+ Dark AMT - Rs 14.25 lakh
|
AX7 AMT - Rs 14.49 lakh
|
Creative+ S AMT - Rs 14.40 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark AMT - Rs 14.75 lakh
|
Fearless AMT - Rs 14.70 lakh/ Fearless Dark AMT - Rs 15.05 lakh
|
Fearless S AMT - Rs 15.10 lakh
|
Fearless+ AMT - Rs 15.10 lakh
|
Fearless+ S AMT - Rs 15.60 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark AMT - Rs 15.80 lakh
|
GTX+ AT - Rs 15.55 lakh
|
X-Line AT - Rs 15.75 lakh
-
The Venue does not get diesel automatic variants, so here the 3XO can only be compared to the Nexon and Sonet.
-
The 3XO offers the most affordable diesel automatic variant, starting from Rs 11.69 lakh.
-
Both the Sonet and Nexon come with an AMT option for their diesel engine, which allows it to be more affordable. But the Sonet is still the only one that offers a torque converter automatic for the diesel engine.
-
The top-spec Nexon diesel automatic is on par with the top-spec Sonet diesel automatic and the price only differs by Rs 5,000.
-
The 3XO does not offer a diesel automatic powertrain with its top-spec AX7L variant.
Note:- The Tata Nexon Fearless variants (in all powertrain options) also get the choice of a purple interior and exterior cosmetic package for no added cost.
All-prices are ex-showroom
