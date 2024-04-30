Modified On Apr 30, 2024 04:27 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra 3XO has the lowest starting price for its petrol variants, but it is also one of the most expensive when comparing the top-spec variants

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched as a heavily revised facelift of the Mahindra XUV300, and its introductory prices have been revealed. The Mahindra 3XO has many rivals but its three main competitors are the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue, which are priced pretty competitively. So let’s take a look at the variant-wise prices of these models.

Petrol-manual

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue MX1 - Rs 7.49 lakh HTE - Rs 7.99 lakh E - Rs 7.94 lakh Smart - Rs 8.15 lakh HTE (O) - Rs 8.19 lakh MX2 Pro - Rs 8.99 lakh HTK - Rs 8.89 lakh MX3 - Rs 9.49 lakh Smart+ - Rs 9.20 lakh HTK (O) - Rs 9.25 lakh S - Rs 9.11 lakh Smart+ S - Rs 9.80 lakh S Opt - Rs 9.89 lakh/ S Opt Knight - Rs 10.12 lakh MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh Pure - Rs 9.80 lakh HTK+ - Rs 10 lakh Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh AX5 - Rs 10.69 lakh Pure S - Rs 10.30 lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 10.56 lakh S Opt Turbo - Rs 10.70 lakh Creative - Rs 11.10 lakh/ Creative Dark - Rs 11.45 lakh HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.56 lakh SX - Rs 11.05 lakh/ SX Knight - Rs 11.38 lakh AX5L - Rs 11.99 lakh Creative+ - Rs 11.80 lakh/ Creative+ Dark - Rs 12.15 lakh Creative+ S - Rs 12.30 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark - Rs 12.65 lakh AX7 - Rs 12.49 lakh Fearless - Rs 12.60 lakh/ Fearless Dark - Rs 12.95 lakh SX Opt Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh/ SX Opt Knight Turbo - Rs 12.65 lakh Fearless S - Rs 13.10 lakh AX7L - Rs 13.99 lakh Fearless+ S - Rs 13.60 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark- Rs 13.80 lakh HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 13.50 lakh

The base-spec Mahindra 3XO undercuts the next most affordable rival listed here by Rs 45,000.

The Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue come with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine opinions, 1.2-litre and 1-litre, respectively.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine makes 83 PS and 115 Nm, and the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Only the Kia SUV offers the turbo-petrol engine with the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) option.

Tata Nexon only comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm. While the base-spec Smart variants get a 5-speed manual, the other variants get a 6-speed manual.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options – one that makes 112 PS and 200 Nm, and another is a TGDi unit, which makes 130 PS and up to 250 Nm.

As for the top-spec petrol manual variant, the XUV 3XO’s AX7L variant is the most expensive at almost Rs 14 lakh. It’s worth noting that the top-spec 3XO also has a few premium feature advantages over its top-spec rivals for that extra cost.

The Nexon is a close second with a difference of around Rs 20,000, and as usual, the Nexon has the most number of variants on offer.

The “Dark” and “Knight” variants of the Nexon and Venue respectively offer an all-black cosmetic package, including blacked out interior and black alloy wheels too.

Petrol-automatic

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue MX2 Pro AT - Rs 9.99 lakh Smart+ AMT - Rs 10 lakh Pure AMT - Rs 10.50 lakh MX3 AT - Rs 10.99 lakh Pure S AMT - Rs 11 lakh MX3 Pro AT - Rs 11.49 lakh Creative AMT - Rs 11.80 lakh/ Creative Dark AMT - Rs 12.15 lakh S Opt Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh AX5 AT - Rs 12.19 lakh Creative DCA - Rs 12.30 lakh/ Creative Dark DCA - Rs 12.65 lakh HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.36 lakh Creative+ AMT - Rs 12.50 lakh/ Creative+ Dark AMT - Rs 12.85 lakh Creative+ DCA - Rs 13 lakh/ Creative+ Dark DCA - Rs 13.35 lakh Creative+ S AMT - Rs 13 lakh. Creative+ S Dark AMT - Rs 13.35 lakh AX5L AT - Rs 13.49 lakh Creative+ S DCA - Rs 13.50 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark DCA - Rs 13.85 lakh SX Opt Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh/ SX Opt Knight Turbo DCT - Rs 13.33 lakh AX7 AT - Rs 13.99 lakh Fearless DCA - Rs 13.80 lakh/ Fearless Dark DCA - Rs 14.15 lakh Fearless+ DCA - Rs 14.30 lakh Fearless S DCA - Rs 14.30 lakh GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 14.55 lakh Fearless+ S DCA - Rs 14.80 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark DCA - Rs 15 lakh X-Line Turbo DCT - Rs 14.75 lakh AX7L - Rs 15.49 lakh

The Nexon is the only model out of the four which offers an AMT (automated manual transmission) option with its petrol engine. It also offers the choice of a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the higher variants.

Meanwhile, the new XUV 3XO gets a new 6-speed AT but at similar prices as the Tata subcompact SUV.

Here, the base-spec 3XO and Nexon are similarly priced, and the Sonet and Venue petrol automatic variants start at a much higher price.

Just like in the manual variants, the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s top-spec petrol automatic variant is the most expensive, and it asks for around Rs 50,000 over the top-spec Nexon petrol automatic.

Both the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet get 3 petrol automatic variants, using a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol engine.

Diesel-manual

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue HTE - Rs 9.80 lakh MX2 - Rs 9.99 lakh HTE (O) - Rs 10 lakh MX2 Pro - Rs 10.39 lakh HTK - Rs 10.50 lakh MX3 - Rs 10.89 lakh HTK (O) - Rs 10.85 S+ - Rs 10.71 lakh MX3 Pro - Rs 11.39 lakh Pure - Rs 11.10 lakh HTK+ Rs 11.45 lakh Pure S - Rs 11.60 lakh AX5 - Rs 12.09 lakh HTK - Rs 12.10 lakh Creative - Rs 12.50 lakh/ Creative Dark - Rs 12.85 lakh SX - Rs 12.37 lakh Creative+ - Rs 13.20 lakh/ Creative+ Dark - Rs 13.55 lakh SX Opt - Rs 13.29 lakh AX7 - Rs 13.69 lakh Creative+ S - Rs 13.70 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark - Rs 14.05 lakh HTX+ - Rs 13.80 lakh Fearless - Rs 14 lakh/ Fearless Dark - Rs 14.35 lakh Fearless+ - Rs 14.50 lakh HTX+ iMT - Rs 14.50 lakh Fearless S - Rs 14.50 AX7L - Rs 14.99 lakh Fearless+ S - Rs 15 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark - Rs 15.20 lakh

All four sub-4m SUV models come with 1.5-litre diesel engines with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, the Kia Sonet also gets the choice of an iMT (manual without clutch pedal).

The Mahindra 3XO gets the most powerful diesel engine which makes 117 PS and 300 Nm.

When it comes to diesel variants, the Sonet’s HTE variant is the most affordable and it undercuts the 3XO’s MX2 variant by almost Rs 10,000.

Here, the most expensive diesel manual is the Nexon’s FearlessPR+ S Dark variant.

Diesel-automatic

Diesel Automatic Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue MX3 AMT - Rs 11.69 lakh Pure AMT - Rs 11.80 lakh No Diesel Automatic On Offer Pure S AMT - Rs 12.30 lakh AX5 AMT - Rs 12.89 lakh Creative AMT - Rs 13.10 lakh/ Creative Dark AMT - Rs 13.45 lakh HTX AT - Rs 13.10 lakh Creative+ AMT - Rs 13.90 lakh/ Creative+ Dark AMT - Rs 14.25 lakh AX7 AMT - Rs 14.49 lakh Creative+ S AMT - Rs 14.40 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark AMT - Rs 14.75 lakh Fearless AMT - Rs 14.70 lakh/ Fearless Dark AMT - Rs 15.05 lakh Fearless S AMT - Rs 15.10 lakh Fearless+ AMT - Rs 15.10 lakh Fearless+ S AMT - Rs 15.60 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark AMT - Rs 15.80 lakh GTX+ AT - Rs 15.55 lakh X-Line AT - Rs 15.75 lakh

The Venue does not get diesel automatic variants, so here the 3XO can only be compared to the Nexon and Sonet.

The 3XO offers the most affordable diesel automatic variant, starting from Rs 11.69 lakh.

Both the Sonet and Nexon come with an AMT option for their diesel engine, which allows it to be more affordable. But the Sonet is still the only one that offers a torque converter automatic for the diesel engine.

The top-spec Nexon diesel automatic is on par with the top-spec Sonet diesel automatic and the price only differs by Rs 5,000.

The 3XO does not offer a diesel automatic powertrain with its top-spec AX7L variant.

Note:- The Tata Nexon Fearless variants (in all powertrain options) also get the choice of a purple interior and exterior cosmetic package for no added cost.

All-prices are ex-showroom

