Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Key Rivals: Price Talk

Modified On Apr 30, 2024 04:27 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra 3XO has the lowest starting price for its petrol variants, but it is also one of the most expensive when comparing the top-spec variants

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched as a heavily revised facelift of the Mahindra XUV300, and its introductory prices have been revealed. The Mahindra 3XO has many rivals but its three main competitors are the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue, which are priced pretty competitively. So let’s take a look at the variant-wise prices of these models.

Petrol-manual

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

MX1 - Rs 7.49 lakh

      
   

HTE - Rs 7.99 lakh

E - Rs 7.94 lakh
 

Smart - Rs 8.15 lakh

HTE (O) - Rs 8.19 lakh

  

MX2 Pro - Rs 8.99 lakh

  

HTK - Rs 8.89 lakh

  

MX3 - Rs 9.49 lakh

Smart+ - Rs 9.20 lakh

HTK (O) - Rs 9.25 lakh

S - Rs 9.11 lakh
 

Smart+ S - Rs 9.80 lakh

  

S Opt - Rs 9.89 lakh/ S Opt Knight - Rs 10.12 lakh

MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh

Pure - Rs 9.80 lakh

HTK+ - Rs 10 lakh

Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh

AX5 - Rs 10.69 lakh

Pure S - Rs 10.30 lakh

HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 10.56 lakh

S Opt Turbo - Rs 10.70 lakh
 

Creative - Rs 11.10 lakh/ Creative Dark - Rs 11.45 lakh

HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.56 lakh

SX - Rs 11.05 lakh/ SX Knight -  Rs 11.38 lakh

AX5L - Rs 11.99 lakh

Creative+ - Rs 11.80 lakh/ Creative+ Dark - Rs 12.15 lakh

    
 

Creative+ S - Rs 12.30 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark - Rs 12.65 lakh

    

AX7 - Rs 12.49 lakh

Fearless - Rs 12.60 lakh/ Fearless Dark - Rs 12.95 lakh

  

SX Opt Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh/ SX Opt Knight Turbo - Rs 12.65 lakh
 

Fearless S - Rs 13.10 lakh

    

AX7L - Rs 13.99 lakh

Fearless+ S - Rs 13.60 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark- Rs 13.80 lakh

HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 13.50 lakh

  

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 Variant

  • The base-spec Mahindra 3XO undercuts the next most affordable rival listed here by Rs 45,000.

  • The Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue come with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine opinions, 1.2-litre and 1-litre, respectively.

  • The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine makes 83 PS and 115 Nm, and the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Only the Kia SUV offers the turbo-petrol engine with the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) option.

Tata Nexon 2023

  • Tata Nexon only comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm. While the base-spec Smart variants get a 5-speed manual, the other variants get a 6-speed manual.

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options – one that makes 112 PS and 200 Nm, and another is a TGDi unit, which makes 130 PS and up to 250 Nm.

  • As for the top-spec petrol manual variant, the XUV 3XO’s AX7L variant is the most expensive at almost Rs 14 lakh. It’s worth noting that the top-spec 3XO also has a few premium feature advantages over its top-spec rivals for that extra cost.

  • The Nexon is a close second with a difference of around Rs 20,000, and as usual, the Nexon has the most number of variants on offer.

  • The “Dark” and “Knight” variants of the Nexon and Venue respectively offer an all-black cosmetic package, including blacked out interior and black alloy wheels too.

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant-wise Colour Options Detailed

Petrol-automatic

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

MX2 Pro AT - Rs 9.99 lakh

Smart+ AMT - Rs 10 lakh

    
 

Pure AMT - Rs 10.50 lakh

    

MX3 AT - Rs 10.99 lakh

Pure S AMT - Rs 11 lakh

    

MX3 Pro AT - Rs 11.49 lakh

      
 

Creative AMT - Rs 11.80 lakh/ Creative Dark AMT - Rs 12.15 lakh

  

S Opt Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh

AX5 AT - Rs 12.19 lakh

Creative DCA - Rs 12.30 lakh/ Creative Dark DCA - Rs 12.65 lakh

HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.36 lakh

  
 

Creative+ AMT - Rs 12.50 lakh/ Creative+ Dark AMT - Rs 12.85 lakh

    
 

Creative+ DCA - Rs 13 lakh/ Creative+ Dark DCA - Rs 13.35 lakh

    
 

Creative+ S AMT - Rs 13 lakh. Creative+ S Dark AMT - Rs 13.35 lakh

    

AX5L AT - Rs 13.49 lakh

Creative+ S DCA - Rs 13.50 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark DCA - Rs 13.85 lakh

  

SX Opt Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh/ SX Opt Knight Turbo DCT - Rs 13.33 lakh

AX7 AT - Rs 13.99 lakh

Fearless DCA - Rs 13.80 lakh/ Fearless Dark DCA - Rs 14.15 lakh

    
 

Fearless+ DCA - Rs 14.30 lakh

    
 

Fearless S DCA - Rs 14.30 lakh

    
   

GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 14.55 lakh

  
 

Fearless+ S DCA - Rs 14.80 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark DCA - Rs 15 lakh

X-Line Turbo DCT - Rs 14.75 lakh

  

AX7L - Rs 15.49 lakh

      

  • The Nexon is the only model out of the four which offers an AMT (automated manual transmission) option with its petrol engine. It also offers the choice of a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the higher variants.

  • Meanwhile, the new XUV 3XO gets a new 6-speed AT but at similar prices as the Tata subcompact SUV.

Hyundai Venue

  • Here, the base-spec 3XO and Nexon are similarly priced, and the Sonet and Venue petrol automatic variants start at a much higher price.

  • Just like in the manual variants, the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s top-spec petrol automatic variant is the most expensive, and it asks for around Rs 50,000 over the top-spec Nexon petrol automatic.

  • Both the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet get 3 petrol automatic variants, using a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol engine.

Diesel-manual

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue
   

HTE - Rs 9.80 lakh

  

MX2 - Rs 9.99 lakh

  

HTE (O) - Rs 10 lakh

  

MX2 Pro - Rs 10.39 lakh

  

HTK - Rs 10.50 lakh

  

MX3 - Rs 10.89 lakh

  

HTK (O) - Rs 10.85

S+ - Rs 10.71 lakh

MX3 Pro - Rs 11.39 lakh

Pure - Rs 11.10 lakh

HTK+ Rs 11.45 lakh

  
 

Pure S - Rs 11.60 lakh

    

AX5 - Rs 12.09 lakh

  

HTK - Rs 12.10 lakh

  
 

Creative - Rs 12.50 lakh/ Creative Dark - Rs 12.85 lakh

  

SX - Rs 12.37 lakh
 

Creative+ - Rs 13.20 lakh/ Creative+ Dark - Rs 13.55 lakh

  

SX Opt - Rs 13.29 lakh

AX7 - Rs 13.69 lakh

Creative+ S - Rs 13.70 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark - Rs 14.05 lakh

HTX+ - Rs 13.80 lakh

  
 

Fearless - Rs 14 lakh/ Fearless Dark - Rs 14.35 lakh

    
 

Fearless+ - Rs 14.50 lakh

HTX+ iMT - Rs 14.50 lakh

  
 

Fearless S - Rs 14.50

    

AX7L - Rs 14.99 lakh

Fearless+ S - Rs 15 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark - Rs 15.20 lakh

    

Kia Sonet facelift

  • All four sub-4m SUV models come with 1.5-litre diesel engines with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, the Kia Sonet also gets the choice of an iMT (manual without clutch pedal).

  • The Mahindra 3XO gets the most powerful diesel engine which makes 117 PS and 300 Nm.

  • When it comes to diesel variants, the Sonet’s HTE variant is the most affordable and it undercuts the 3XO’s MX2 variant by almost Rs 10,000.

  • Here, the most expensive diesel manual is the Nexon’s FearlessPR+ S Dark variant.

Also Check Out: 3 New Cars Expected To Launch In May 2024

Diesel-automatic

Diesel Automatic

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

MX3 AMT - Rs 11.69 lakh

Pure AMT - Rs 11.80 lakh

  

No Diesel Automatic On Offer
 

Pure S AMT - Rs 12.30 lakh

  

AX5 AMT - Rs 12.89 lakh

    
 

Creative AMT - Rs 13.10 lakh/ Creative Dark AMT - Rs 13.45 lakh

HTX AT - Rs 13.10 lakh
 

Creative+ AMT - Rs 13.90 lakh/ Creative+ Dark AMT - Rs 14.25 lakh

  

AX7 AMT - Rs 14.49 lakh

Creative+ S AMT - Rs 14.40 lakh/ Creative+ S Dark AMT - Rs 14.75 lakh

  
 

Fearless AMT - Rs 14.70 lakh/ Fearless Dark AMT - Rs 15.05 lakh

  
 

Fearless S AMT - Rs 15.10 lakh

  
 

Fearless+ AMT - Rs 15.10 lakh

  
 

Fearless+ S AMT - Rs 15.60 lakh/ Fearless+ S Dark AMT - Rs 15.80 lakh

GTX+ AT - Rs 15.55 lakh
   

X-Line AT - Rs 15.75 lakh

  • The Venue does not get diesel automatic variants, so here the 3XO can only be compared to the Nexon and Sonet.

  • The 3XO offers the most affordable diesel automatic variant, starting from Rs 11.69 lakh.

Tata Nexon 2023

  • Both the Sonet and Nexon come with an AMT option for their diesel engine, which allows it to be more affordable. But the Sonet is still the only one that offers a torque converter automatic for the diesel engine.

  • The top-spec Nexon diesel automatic is on par with the top-spec Sonet diesel automatic and the price only differs by Rs 5,000.

  • The 3XO does not offer a diesel automatic powertrain with its top-spec AX7L variant.

Note:- The Tata Nexon Fearless variants (in all powertrain options) also get the choice of a purple interior and exterior cosmetic package for no added cost.

All-prices are ex-showroom

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
