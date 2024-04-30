Modified On Apr 30, 2024 06:15 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The AX5 variant of the XUV 3XO gets the new dual 10.25-inch screens and dual-zone AC

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has finally been launched, and it is being offered in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7. During the launch, we got to see multiple variants of the XUV 3XO, one of them being the mid-spec AX5. In this story, we will explore how this variant of the Mahindra 3XO looks and what it offers, in 7 real-life images.

Front

The mid-spec AX5 variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO looks identical to the variant just below, the the MX3 Pro, from the front. It features LED projector headlights and LED DRLs with LED turn indicators. However, unlike the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants, it lacks front fog lamps. The rest of the details, such as the front bumper and silver-finished skid plate, remain unchanged.

Side

The AX5 variant of the 3XO starts to get roof rails and alloy wheels which are 16-inches in size. These alloy wheels resemble the design of those offered with the previously available XUV300.

Details like blacked out ORVMs (outside rear view mirror), black A and C-pillars, and body coloured door handles remain the same as seen with other higher-spec variants of the SUV.

Rear

The XUV 3XO AX5 variant not only comes with connected LED taillamps, but also the rear defogger and rear wiper and washer, which aren’t there on the MX3 Pro variant. The bumper design on this variant remains identical to other higher-spec variants of the SUV.

Interior

The XUV 3XO’s AX5 variant comes with the same dual-tone black and white dashboard theme as offered with other higher-spec variants. Over the MX3 Pro variant, it gets the newly designed dual-zone climate control panel , and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. This variant is also the entry point for the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

In terms of equipment, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and AdrenoX connected technology, a digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker sound system, and wireless phone charging. The AX5 variant of the XUV 3XO also comes with push button engine start/stop, rain sensing wiper, rear AC vents and a sunroof.

The XUV 3XO already has an impressive safety net as standard with six airbags, rear parking sensors, ESC and all-wheel disc brakes. However, it’s only from the AX5 variant that you will get a rear view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Unlike the higher-spec AX7 trims, the AX5 variant of the XUV 3XO gets black fabric seat upholstery. In the second row, it gets rear AC vents for the added convenience of rear passengers.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra is offering the AX5 variant of the XUV 3XO with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT. 6-speed AMT

Note that the AX5 variant lacks the option of T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 is priced between Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 12.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite. It will also take on the upcoming Skoda Sub-4m SUV.

