Modified On May 01, 2024 06:00 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift

The new Swift will get sharper exterior design and major feature updates like a larger touchscreen infotainment unit

It has been around seven months since the new-generation Swift made its debut in Japan, and it’s finally ready to enter the Indian market. Now, bookings for the 2024 Maruti Swift have started ahead of the launch expected in the first half of May. Interested buyers can put their name down for the new Swift with a deposit of Rs 11,000 either online or at Maruti Arena dealerships.

What We Know So Far - Design and Feature Changes

The new-gen Swift gets mild exterior design changes to look sharper but still recognisable. The teased image reveals its front-end design, where it sports a new grille and sharper LED headlights.

Its bigger changes are in the cabin with a whole new dashboard to fit feature upgrades like the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and new climate control console. Even the upholstery gets a revised design. All these changes are expected to be carried forward to the India-spec new-gen Swift.

In terms of safety, we did see the test mules of the Swift in India with blind spot detection but it is unlikely to get the full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) offered in the Japanese-version. That said, one can expect it to come with six airbags, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control.

2024 Swift Powertrain Details

In its Japanese specification, the all-new Swift features a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine rated at 82 PS and 103 Nm along with the choice of a mild-hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel-drive variant. The India-spec model is expected to get the new petrol engine, but will not get the mild-hybrid or AWD options.

While global versions of the Swift get the choice of a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic, the India-spec hatchback could stick with the 5-speed MT and the 5-speed AMT option for affordability.

Expected Price and Rivals

The new-gen Maruti Swift is expected to carry a premium for its updates with prices likely to start from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and be an alternative to the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Renault Triber.

