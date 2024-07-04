Published On Jul 04, 2024 06:01 PM By Dipan for Toyota Taisor

The Venue N Line produces more power and torque than the Taisor. But which one is quicker? Let’s find out

The Toyota Taisor was launched in the first half of 2024 as Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover. While it gets some cosmetic changes, its powertrains and features set are shared with the donor vehicle. Among these engine-gearbox options is a potent 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that Maruti claims is the most powerful amongst its rivals. We were impressed by the Taisor's performance and hence decided to pit it against another performance-oriented car: the Hyundai Venue N Line, to see which one tops the performance charts in real-world tests. But first, let’s get the specifications of both models out of the way:

Specifications Toyota Taisor Hyundai Venue N Line Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS 120 PS Torque 148 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT*

* DCT = Dual-clutch transmission

As the table suggests, both sub-4m offerings get a 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. However, the Hyundai Venue N Line gets a more potent engine that produces a significant 20 PS and 24 Nm more than the Toyota Taisor.

Acceleration Test

Tests Toyota Taisor Hyundai Venue N Line 0-100 kmph 10.98 seconds 12.28 seconds Quarter Mile 17.67 seconds at 127.17kmph 18.75 seconds at 124.49 kmph 20-80 kmph (Kickdown) 6.64 seconds 8.20 seconds

It can be clearly seen that the Toyota Taisor outruns the Hyundai Venue N Line in every aspect of the acceleration tests.

In the 0-100 kmph acceleration test, the Taisor is 1.3 seconds faster than the Venue.

The Taisor is also quicker when the quarter-mile run of both models is concerned.

In the kickdown from 20 kmph to 80 kmph, Toyota’s crossover beats the Hyundai sub-4m SUV with a time gap of 1.56 seconds.

Braking Test

Tests Toyota Taisor Hyundai Venue N Line 100-0 kmph 42.81 metres 43.50 metres 80-0 kmph 26.97 metres 26.90 metres

The Taisor takes 0.69 metres less than the Venue N Line to reach a standstill from a speed of 100 kmph.

However, the stopping distance from 80-0 kmph of both the Hyundai Venue N Line and Toyota Taisor are similar, with both travelling almost a similar distance to come to a standstill.

Disclaimer: Please note that the performance figures may vary depending on the driver, driving conditions, vehicle’s health, and climate.

Price Range

Model Price Range Toyota Taisor AT Rs 11.96 lakh to 12.88 lakh Hyundai Venue N Line DCT Rs 12.87 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

The Toyota Taisor V AT variant that was tested is priced at Rs 12.88 lakh, which is similar to the price of the base-spec N6 Venue N Line DCT and Rs 87,000 less than the N8 model that was tested for this comparison.

Final Takeaway

The Toyota Taisor’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is better than the Hyundai Venue N Line’s 1-litre engine when performance is considered. It also comes with enough features and tech for the price point, which is significantly less than the Hyundai Venue N Line.

Features like a sunroof are not present in the Taisor and it also lacks behind the Venue N Line with a smaller infotainment system and ADAS. Moreover, when it comes to sporty appeal in terms of looks and sound, the Hyundai Venue N Line subcompact SUV is a step ahead thanks to sportier cosmetic touches inside and out.

