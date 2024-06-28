Published On Jun 28, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Toyota Taisor

The turbocharged Taisor with an AT is priced between Rs 11.96 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Taisor was launched earlier this year as a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, and it comes with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options. We recently had the Taisor turbo-petrol automatic with us, and we decided to take it out and put it through our stringent performance tests. Here are the results.

Powertrain Details

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has two engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with the option of being run on either petrol or CNG, as well as a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. We had the latter for our tests, and here are its specifications:

Specifications Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 100 PS Torque 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT

Acceleration Test

Tests Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 0-100 kmph 10.98 seconds Quarter Mile 17.67 seconds at 127.17 kmph Kickdown (20-80 kmph) 6.64 seconds

The turbocharged Toyota Taisor automatic was just a second shy of completing the 0-100 kmph run in under 10 seconds. Completing the quarter mile took some time, but it did the 20-80 kmph kickdown in under 7 seconds, thanks to its turbocharged powertrain.

Braking Test

Tests Distance Taken 100-0 kmph 42.81 metres 80-0 kmph 26.97 metres

The Toyota Taisor features disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear, along with 16-inch alloy wheels. When compared to the Maruti Fronx (which we tested a while back), the Taisor requires more distance to come to a complete stop. From 100 kmph, it takes approximately 1.5 metres more, and from 80 kmph, it takes over half a metre more to come to a standstill.

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Toyota Taisor range from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh, and the turbo-automatic variants start from Rs 11.96 lakh. It competes with the Maruti Fronx and serves as a crossover alternative to subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Skoda subcompact SUV.

