Toyota Commences Deliveries Of The Updated Glanza

Published On Mar 25, 2022 08:33 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

It’s priced from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Deliveries underway in most cities.

Available in E, S, G, and V variants.

Features heads-up display, up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Powered by 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Toyota has commenced the deliveries of the updated Glanza in most of the cities. The hatchback is available in four variants - E, S, G, and V - and retails from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Glanza has received a facelift with changes in line with the recently updated Baleno. This time, there are several visual differences between both of them, unlike the pre-facelift models which just had a different badging. The Toyota Glanza gets a refreshed styling with a new grille, redesigned bumpers, new alloys, and updated lighting. The cabin gets a thorough update with a new layout in line with the Baleno, however, it is draped in a black/beige theme unlike the latter’s black/blue shade.

The hatchback now features a heads-up display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology with limited remote operation, a tweaked instrument cluster, Alexa home device support, cruise control, and rear AC vents. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ESP with hill-hold assist (only for AMT variants and top-spec V MT).

Toyota offers the Glanza with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with both 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. While the engine misses out on the mild-hybrid technology, it gets an idle start-stop system.

The Glanza rivals the Maruti Baleno , Hyundai i20 , Volkswagen Polo , Honda Jazz , and Tata Altroz .

