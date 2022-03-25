English | हिंदी

Toyota Commences Deliveries Of The Updated Glanza

Published On Mar 25, 2022

It’s priced from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

toyota glanza

  • Deliveries underway in most cities. 

  • Available in E, S, G, and V variants. 

  • Features heads-up display, up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

  • Powered by 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options. 

Toyota has commenced the deliveries of the updated Glanza in most of the cities. The hatchback is available in four variants - E, S, G, and V - and retails from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

The Glanza has received a facelift with changes in line with the recently updated Baleno. This time, there are several visual differences between both of them, unlike the pre-facelift models which just had a different badging.  The Toyota Glanza gets a refreshed styling with a new grille, redesigned bumpers, new alloys, and updated lighting. The cabin gets a thorough update with a new layout in line with the Baleno, however, it is draped in a black/beige theme unlike the latter’s black/blue shade. 

toyota glanza

The hatchback now features a heads-up display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology with limited remote operation, a tweaked instrument cluster, Alexa home device support, cruise control, and rear AC vents. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ESP with hill-hold assist (only for AMT variants and top-spec V MT). 

Toyota offers the Glanza with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with both 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. While the engine misses out on the mild-hybrid technology, it gets an idle start-stop system. 

The Glanza rivals the Maruti BalenoHyundai i20Volkswagen PoloHonda Jazz, and Tata Altroz.

