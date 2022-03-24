Facelifted Toyota Glanza S Detailed In Images

Published On Mar 24, 2022 12:57 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

The model pictured has halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs and steel wheels with covers

It is finished in the Insta Blue shade.

It is the equivalent of the Maruti Baleno’s Delta trim.

Toyota offers the new Glanza in four trims: E, S, G, and V.

Glanza S features a 7-inch touchscreen and auto AC.

Powered by a 90PS DualJet petrol engine, with MT and AMT options.

Toyota retails the hatch from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota recently launched the facelifted Glanza. The updated hatchback is now sold in two new trims (base-spec E and second-from-base S) in addition to the existing G and V.

In this story, we will explore the S trim (the Maruti Baleno Delta’s counterpart) through images.

The model in discussion is finished in the Insta Blue shade. Up front, you can see the revised grille with the chrome strip connecting the halogen projector headlights (with LED DRLs). It’s missing the LED fog lamps (available with the higher trims) but has the chunky black insert in the bumper featuring a mesh pattern.

That said, it’s at its profile and the rear that the Glanza S resembles its donor car, the Baleno. The former also gets 15-inch steel wheels (with covers) for this particular trim, with the only difference being the ‘Toyota’ badge on the wheel hubs. Similarities between the Glanza S and the Baleno Delta continue at the back, save for the tweaked LED taillight design (instead of the Maruti’s three-piece setup) and, of course, the different name and variant badges.

The cabin is finished in black and beige, with piano finish inserts on the dashboard instead of the Baleno’s black and blue. Being the second-from-base trim, the Glanza S misses out on certain features, including the leather-wrapped steering wheel and 9-inch touchscreen.

Toyota has equipped the S trim with a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. Rear seat occupants miss out on AC vents and charging ports, which are offered in the higher trims. Taking care of passenger safety are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Toyota has provided the new Glanza with a 90PS DualJet petrol engine, paired with a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT. This unit now gets idle-engine start/stop instead of the erstwhile mild-hybrid tech.

The facelifted Glanza is priced between Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and Honda Jazz.

