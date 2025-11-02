Top India Car News Of The Week: 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Steals The Spotlight!

Some major announcements from other manufacturers also made it to the headlines over the past week

The past week was bustling in the automotive industry with announcements not only from India, but on a global scale. Hyundai showcased the second-generation 2025 Venue N Line, while Tata Motors has announced the launch date of the much anticipated Sierra. Speaking of anticipation, the reveal of the India-spec Renault Duster is closer than you think, while exciting plans are there from Honda Cars India.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Revealed

Hyundai India has taken the wraps off the new 2025 Venue N Line. While the basic design is same as the standard car, the N Line dials up the sportiness with racy looks, a sporty black cabin with red highlights and a potent turbo-petrol engine. Even good news is that it is set to be launched alongside the standard Venue.

Tata Sierra Launch Date Out

The highly anticipated Tata Sierra is set to be launched on… check out this story to know the launch date. The iconic nameplate has been teased in production-spec form and will now be more modern and tech-loaded than ever before, while maintaining the iconic retro design touches. Do note that the ICE version of the Tata Sierra is set to launch first, followed by the electric version.

Mahindra Announces Name Of Its 7-Seater Electric SUV

Mahindra’s upcoming electric 7-seater SUV, which will be the electric equivalent of the XUV700, will not be called the XEV 7e. Interested in knowing its name and launch date? Check this report. The 7-seater EV will be based on Mahindra’s INGLO dedicated EV platform and will be loaded to the brim with features and tech.

Renault Duster To Debut Sooner Than You Think

One of the most popular nameplates that began the compact SUV segment in India is set to make a comeback. Yes, it’s the all-new 2026 Renault Duster, which will be back to India in its fourth-generation avatar. Want to know when the new Duster is going to make its India debut? Head here.

Maruti Fronx Flex Fuel Showcased

At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Suzuki showcased the Fronx Flex Fuel, which can support more ethanol compared to the India-spec model. This is thanks to tweaks made to the 1.2-litre petrol engine. In addition to that, the Fronx sold in ‘the land of the Rising Sun’ gets some useful features over the India-spec model.

Kia Carens Gets A CNG Option, But With A Catch

The Kia Carens is now offered with a CNG option, but it’s not a factory fit unit. Instead, one can have it retrofitted at a dealership. Fret not as you’ll get peace of mind due to a 3-year / 1 lakh km warranty. If you want to know how much the CNG kit for the Carens cost, check out this report.

Honda’s Future Plans Announced

Honda Cars India has announced its future plans and they are no less than exciting. The carmaker plans to introduce 10 models by 2030 and out of that, 7 of them will be SUVs. In addition to that, the carmaker also showcased the Honda 0 Alpha and Honda 0 electric SUVs, both of which are confirmed for the Indian market.