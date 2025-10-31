2025 Hyundai Venue N Line UNVEILED! Prices To Be Announced Alongside New Hyundai Venue 2025 On November 4

The Venue N Line gets plenty of sporty cosmetic touches against the standard Venue, like red highlights, dual exhausts, red callipers and more

Hyundai has now revealed the 2025 Venue N Line. This sportier version of the upcoming second-generation sub-4 metre SUV will be launched on November 4, alongside the standard 2025 Hyundai Venue. Unlike the standard Venue, the N Line sticks to its existing variant nomenclature and will be offered in two trims: N6 and N10. It will be powered by a turbo-petrol engine option, paired with both manual and automatic gearboxes. In typical N Line fashion, the new Venue N Line sports several cosmetic tweaks to set itself apart from the standard car.

Bookings are already now for Rs 25,000, and interested buyers can have it in five monotone and three dual-tone paint options, which we have mentioned below. Here’s everything you need to know:

Design

Broadly, the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line shares its design with the standard version. We have already detailed the upcoming Venue second-gen design here. The Venue N Line gets the same connected light bar, the sharp and angular LED DRLs that form a C motif, and vertically stacked quad LED headlamps. The grille boasts a new pattern with dark chrome inserts, and keen-eyed viewers can also notice the N Line badging on it. There are air insets on the sides and a silver skid plate on the bumper. A red highlight is also present at the bottom for a good sporty contrast to its look.

On the side, the Venue N Line looks equally sculpted and muscular and has those new silver tall roof rails. The door handles are body coloured, ORVMs are black, and interestingly, there is no body cladding around the wheel arches. There’s an N Line badging on the fenders too, and that red highlight runs across the width, giving it that sporty appeal. The Venue N Line sits on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the addition of red brake callipers gives it a sporty appeal.

At the rear, the first thing that will catch your eye is the chunkier wing-type roof spoiler that differentiates it from the standard Venue. The connected LED taillamps are placed on the gloss black panel that also carries the broad ‘VENUE’ lettering. Lastly, for its N Line identity, you would also notice the dual-tip exhaust.

Colour Options

If you’re fancying on the new Venue N Line, here are the colour options on the buffet:

Hazel Blue

Dragon Red

Abyss Black

Titan Grey

Atlas White

The white, blue and red hues can also be had with an Abyss Black roof for a dual-tone look. The standard Venue gets an additional Mystic Sapphire shade, which is not in the Venue N Line’s palette. You can check out all six colour options of the new Venue here.

Interior

The interior of the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line looks nothing short of uber cool. It sports an all black theme with a lot of red contrasting highlights and stitching spread around. The dashboard layout is reminiscent of the standard car; however, the steering wheel is N Line specific and features the ‘N’ logo instead of the Morse code Hyundai logo. Additionally, you get two switches for traction control and drive mode. On the centre console, there’s a sinister red ambient light strip, and the gear lever has the N emblem as well. The leatherette seat upholstery is all black with red detailing and once again with ‘N’ branding. There are centre armrests for both the front and rear occupants’ comfort, along with cupholders.

Features & Safety

As for features, the Venue N Line gets pretty much the same tech as the standard Venue. The top highlights include the 12.3-inch dual displays for the infotainment touchscreen and digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, auto AC with rear vents, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger and multi-drive modes.

Safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

As already mentioned, the Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a single turbo-petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Transmission 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT automatic Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm

The standard Hyundai Venue, on the other hand, also gets the option of a naturally aspirated petrol and a diesel engine, the specifications and details of which you can check here.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be priced around Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival be a sportier rival against sub-4 metre SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and Nissan Magnite.