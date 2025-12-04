New 2025 Hyundai Venue: It Received This Much Bookings In Its First Month Of Launch!

Buyers can’t get enough of the Venue!

Less than a month since launch, the second-generation Hyundai Venue has already proved its success formula by bagging as many as 32,000 bookings. This comes under the backdrop of Hyundai announcing total domestic sales of 50,340 units in November 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 4.3 per cent.

While the domestic sales were strong, the South Korean carmaker also exported 16,500 units which further added to its numbers and growth. So if you are eyeing new Venue, here is what you should know about it:

2025 Hyundai Venue: Design

One of the most popular cars in its class, the Venue recently received a generation update with an all-new design inside and out, along with an upgraded features list and a new powertrain option. At the front, it gets styling reminiscent of newer Hyundai models like the Alcazar and Creta.

Towards the side, it now gets a muscular haunches and C-pillar insert with ‘Venue’ badging, while the rear end has also been reworked with a connected LED taillamp cluster and a 3D motif. You can also check out our story explaining the new Venue in 25 real-life images.

Inside as well, it gets a more spacious cabin, courtesy a 20mm longer wheelbase along with an all-new dashboard layout which feels a lot more premium with the new dual 12.3-inch curved screen setup.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Features And Safety

In terms of the equipment offered, the Venue gets features such as the aforementioned dual 12.3-inch curved screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 8-speaker Bose sound system, voice-enabled electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, drive and traction modes (AT only) and a 4-way power adjustable driver seat.

Safety-wise, it gets an upgraded Level 2 ADAS suite along with the usuals such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold and hill hold assist.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Powertrain

Under the hood, the second-generation Venue gets powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as the previous generation. However, the diesel now also gets an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. Here are the detailed specifications of all the powertrains:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT* 6-speed manual / 6-speed AT* Peak Power(PS) 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Peak Torque (Nm) 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm

*DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT - Torque Converter

For more details on the variant-wise powertrain options in the new Venue, checkout this story.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Price And Rivals

Hyundai offers the Venue with a range of 8 variants starting from a price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). You can read more about each variant in detail here. It competes with other subcompact SUVs such as the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.