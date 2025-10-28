All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2025 Tata Sierra Launch Date Out, Prices To Be Announced On November 25

    Modified On Oct 28, 2025 02:22 PM By Bikramjit

    1.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Sierra will bring back bits of its iconic legacy, revised with a modern touch in design, starting from the updated alpine windows to the recently spotted slim LED lighting elements

    Tata Sierra

    The Tata Sierra is set to be launched on November 25, 2025. It will be introduced in the ICE version (petrol/diesel) first, followed by the electric version later. The Sierra will slot in the well-contested compact SUV space against popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, as well as the upcoming Renault Duster. Here’s all that the Sierra is expected to bring in terms of design, interior, features and specifications:  

    Tata Sierra Overview

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The upcoming Tata Sierra, which was earlier shown during the Auto Expo 2025, has a bold look with plenty of iconic design touches, albeit in a modern avatar. It has an upright nose with a wide gloss-black grille and split LED headlamps, along with LED DRLs that run across the width. The bumper looks chunky and rugged, with a silver skid plate. From the side, the Sierra keeps its iconic boxy shape like the original model that fans loved. The ‘alpine window’ design at the rear continues to be a highlight, albeit modernised with a blacked-out C-pillar instead of complete glass. Additional design elements include flush door handles and dual-tone alloy wheels. 

    The rear of the new Sierra features slim, connected LED taillamps that run across the tailgate. It also gets a sporty roof spoiler and a beefy rear bumper, which could be spotted wrapped in the spyshots as well.

    2025 Tata Sierra 

    Inside, the Sierra is expected to pack plenty of tech and comfort. We’ve already seen a triple-screen setup in the concept as well as multiple other spy images. The cabin design should be spacious and airy, with premium materials and soft-touch finishes. You can expect features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control and a JBL sound system, as seen in many other Tata SUVs.

    On the safety front, the Sierra should include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). 

    Expected Powertrain

    The Tata Sierra is expected to be powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, along with a diesel. You can check out its detailed specifications here:

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    DCT - dual clutch transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    2025 Tata Sierra

    We expect the Tata Sierra to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be in contention with the Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv and Honda Elevate.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2025 Tata Sierra Launch Date Out, Prices To Be Announced On November 25
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience