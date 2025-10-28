2025 Tata Sierra Launch Date Out, Prices To Be Announced On November 25

The Sierra will bring back bits of its iconic legacy, revised with a modern touch in design, starting from the updated alpine windows to the recently spotted slim LED lighting elements

The Tata Sierra is set to be launched on November 25, 2025. It will be introduced in the ICE version (petrol/diesel) first, followed by the electric version later. The Sierra will slot in the well-contested compact SUV space against popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, as well as the upcoming Renault Duster. Here’s all that the Sierra is expected to bring in terms of design, interior, features and specifications:

Tata Sierra Overview

The upcoming Tata Sierra, which was earlier shown during the Auto Expo 2025, has a bold look with plenty of iconic design touches, albeit in a modern avatar. It has an upright nose with a wide gloss-black grille and split LED headlamps, along with LED DRLs that run across the width. The bumper looks chunky and rugged, with a silver skid plate. From the side, the Sierra keeps its iconic boxy shape like the original model that fans loved. The ‘alpine window’ design at the rear continues to be a highlight, albeit modernised with a blacked-out C-pillar instead of complete glass. Additional design elements include flush door handles and dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear of the new Sierra features slim, connected LED taillamps that run across the tailgate. It also gets a sporty roof spoiler and a beefy rear bumper, which could be spotted wrapped in the spyshots as well.

Inside, the Sierra is expected to pack plenty of tech and comfort. We’ve already seen a triple-screen setup in the concept as well as multiple other spy images. The cabin design should be spacious and airy, with premium materials and soft-touch finishes. You can expect features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control and a JBL sound system, as seen in many other Tata SUVs.

On the safety front, the Sierra should include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The Tata Sierra is expected to be powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, along with a diesel. You can check out its detailed specifications here:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the Tata Sierra to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be in contention with the Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv and Honda Elevate.