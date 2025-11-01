Mahindra XEV 7e To Be Called XEV 9S, To Debut On November 27

The XEV 9S will be based on the dedicated INGLO electric platform

Mahindra has announced that its upcoming electric 7-seater SUV will be called the ‘Mahindra XEV 9S.’ The electric equivalent of the XUV700 is all set to make its global debut on November 27. While the silhouette might be common between the XEV 9S and XUV700, the former will have completely different looks, more tech onboard and sits on the born-electric INGLO platform.

Here’s all you need to know:

Mahindra XEV 9S: Exterior Design

Spy shots and leaked images have already given us a clue of the XEV 9S’ design. The fascia will be completely different from the XUV700, featuring a blanked off grille and full-width LED light bar. It will also come with a pair of triangular LED headlights that look similar to the ones offered with the XEV 9e.

The silhouette is almost identical to the XUV700, albeit with some minor tweaks. The main one will be the presence of new alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers. Apart from that, bits such as flush door handles and the cladding around the wheel arches (which could be in gloss black this time) will be retained.

At the rear, we expect the XEV 9S to get an updated set of connected LED tail lamps and a tweaked bumper. Mahindra could also give it some bespoke colour options to set it apart from the XUV700.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Interior Design

The XEV 9S will get a brand new dashboard that’s similar to the one in the XEV 9e. It will get a three-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch co-driver entertainment screen. The new 2-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo will be present. What remains to be seen is whether Mahindra will be offered with the massive panoramic sunroof that can open or a panoramic glass roof.

That said, Mahindra has confirmed that the XEV 9S will be a 7-seater SUV. It remains to be seen if a 6-seater version will be introduced or not.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Features Onboard

The features list of the XEV 9S will largely be identical to the one found in the Mahindra XEV 9e. Apart from the aforementioned features, it should also come with powered front seats with ventilation, multiple wireless phone chargers, dual-zone climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman / Kardon sound system, head-up display and keyless entry with push button start.

Mahindra being a manufacturer who sets the bar high in features could also add a third zone for the climate control and possibly even massaging front seats.

Safety should be taken care of by 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain Option

Details about the XEV 9S’ powertrain options are still under wraps. But we expect it to come with the same powertrain as the XEV 9e and BE 6, details of which have been mentioned in the table below:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Power (PS) 231 PS 286 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (Mahindra XEV 9e)* 542 km 656 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive (RWD)

Do note that the Mahindra XEV 9s is based on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO electric platform. We also hope an all-wheel drive version is also on offer.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e is expected to be priced from around Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Tata Harrier EV and can be considered as an alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e, and BYD Atto 3.