10 New Honda Cars Including 7 SUVs Incoming By 2030

The carmaker will also focus on bringing more hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) to India

As much as we love Honda cars, the Japanese carmaker has only 4 models on sale in India currently and hence their market share has gone below 5 percent. However, Honda is gearing up for a major comeback by 2030 as it considers India as one of its key markets alongside Japan and North America.

The company recently showcased its two new 0 (Zero) Series electric SUV concepts at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, both of which are slated to debut in India by 2027. And by the end of the decade, Honda plans to introduce a total of 10 new models in the country.

Given Indian buyers’ obsession with SUVs, 7 of these upcoming Hondas will fall into that segment. To support this expansion, the carmaker is also planning to expand its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and considering the future use of its Greater Noida facility.

Honda has clarified that the Civic Type R, which people have been speculating about a lot lately, is not expected to be brought to India anytime soon.

There’s a lot more to Honda’s roadmap for India, which we’ve discussed in detail below.

New Hondas In India

More Hybrids

At the moment, Honda has only the City Hybrid as its sole hybrid offering. Later down the road, the carmaker plans to introduce more hybrids on our shores. Among the upcoming new models, some of these will be made in India, while others will come as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit or CBU (Completely Built Unit).

Sub-4 Metre Cars

Honda has also mentioned that it will re-enter the sub-4 metre segment, which remains a strong market in India due to tax benefits and high demand. The carmaker has stated that new models are currently under development. Honda currently has the Amaze under the sub-compact segment only, and in future, we can expect some sub-4 metre SUVs too.

The 0 Series

The two 0 series cars: the 0 Alpha and the 0 SUV, will pave the way for the upcoming Hondas in India. While the 0 Alpha will be positioned as Honda’s main mass-market EV for India, the premium Zero SUV will be brought in as an imported model. The Zero Alpha’s battery pack will also be sourced from Indonesia. Know more about these two Honda eSUVs here.

The Zero SUV will come with Honda’s latest software system called Asimo OS. However, the India-focused 0 Alpha may not get the full system at launch. This is because India’s law doesn’t allow full self-driving capabilities, which the Honda 0 will have.

Honda has also formed a dedicated project team focused entirely on India. They plan to increase investment, local manufacturing, and exports. In fact, the upcoming Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will be produced in India and exported to Japan and other Asian countries.

Flex Fuel Plans

Expect to see flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) from Honda in India too. The government has already put out E20 norms, and the carmaker is planning on making cars that can run on higher levels of ethanol-blended petrol. Honda already sells such cars in Brazil and says it will bring them to India once ethanol-based fuel becomes widely available.

Honda’s Current Lineup

Here are the Honda cars that are currently on sale in India, along with their price range:

Models Price Range Honda Amaze Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh Honda Amaze Second-generation Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh Honda City Rs 11.95 lakh to Rs 16.07 lakh Honda City Hybrid Rs 19.48 lakh Honda Elevate Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India