  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsTop Car News Of The Week: Mahindra BS6 Launches, Nissan Kicks Turbo, 2020 Datsun redi-GO Leaked, Toyota MPV & Sub-Compact SUV

Top Car News Of The Week: Mahindra BS6 Launches, Nissan Kicks Turbo, 2020 Datsun redi-GO Leaked, Toyota MPV & Sub-Compact SUV

Published On May 03, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Nissan Kicks

  • 2941 Views
  • Write a comment

Mahindra made a host of BS6 launches of its existing models

Nissan Kicks Turbo: Nissan is making sure that its Kicks SUV remains alive and kicking by adding a powerful turbo petrol engine that it co-developed with Mercedes-Benz. This engine makes Nissan Kicks the most powerful SUV in the compact segment. Click here for specs, prices and launch date. 

Datsun Redi-GO 2020 Details Leaked. Launch Soon

Datsun redi-GO 2020: Datsun's entry-level offering, the redi-GO, has been leaked online ahead of its official launch. It is bound to get exterior updates, new features and a BS6 engine. Here’s a glimpse at its looks, expected prices and launch date.

Toyota Corolla Altis

Toyota MPV: Toyota has decided to keep the Corolla nameplate out of India. The Japanese carmaker will be replacing it with an MPV that will be co-developed with Suzuki. Here are the details

Toyota’s Maruti Brezza-based SUV To Be Called Urban Cruiser?

Toyota Sub-4m SUV: Toyota hasn’t made any significant ripples in the compact segment but this upcoming sub-4m SUV could change its fortunes. Here’s what it could look like and when it might make it to the market

Mahindra XUV500 engine Mahindra BS6 Launches: Mahindra launched the BS6 variants of a variety of its existing SUVs last week. This includes Mahindra’s KUV100 NXT, XUV500, Scorpio and the Alturas G4.

Read More on : Nissan Kicks diesel

D
Published by
Dhruv.A

Write your Comment on Nissan Kicks

Read Full News
  • Nissan Kicks
  • Datsun redi-GO
  • Mahindra XUV500

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?