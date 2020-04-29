Toyota’s Maruti Brezza-based SUV To Be Called Urban Cruiser?

Modified On Apr 29, 2020 12:13 PM By Dhruv for Toyota Urban cruiser

Toyota’s sub-4 metre SUV is expected to be based on the second-generation Vitara Brezza

Pictured: Computer generated image

Toyota has trademarked the name Urban Cruiser.

It could be the name of its Brezza-based 2022 sub-4 metre SUV.

Both the SUVs are expected to get slightly different styling.

Will compete with new entrants like the Kia Sonet, Nissan and Renault SUVs as well as the new-gen Ford EcoSport.

Suzuki will develop the sub-4 metre SUV as the second-gen Vitara Brezza whereas Toyota will manufacture it at their plant in Bengaluru. The rollout will happen sometime in 2022 and immediately after that, we expect the Urban Cruiser’s production to also begin at the same site.

While the Glanza is a mirror image of the Baleno in most places, we don’t expect a similar case here. The Urban Cruiser is expected to get its own distinct styling though it will pretty much be the second-gen Vitara Brezza underneath the skin.

By the time these two vehicles make it to the market, we expect Kia’s Sonet along with a new generation EcoSport to give them company along with Nissan and Renault SUVs. Hyundai’s Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon are some of the other SUVs that they will rival.

Toyota has trademarked the name ‘Urban Cruiser’ with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This has led us to believe that their sub-4 metre SUV, being developed by Suzuki, could be called the Urban Cruiser. This is in sync with the fact that most Toyota SUVs have the word ‘Cruiser’ in their names.

The SUV is part of an MoU (memorandum of Understanding) signed between the two brands back in February 2017. The Toyota Glanza was the first vehicle to come out of this collaboration between the two Japanese automotive giants. The Urban Cruiser is expected to be based on the second-generation Vitara Brezza.