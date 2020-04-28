  • Login / Register
BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Launched. Prices Increase By Upto Rs 32,000

Published On Apr 28, 2020 04:36 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra XUV500

No automatic or AWD version on sale for now

  • The BS6 XUV500 is priced between Rs 13.20 lakh and Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

  • It continues to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual.

  • Number of variants reduced from 12 to 4.

 

Mahindra has silently launched the XUV500 BS6 with prices starting from Rs 13.20 lakh. This update not only brings a cleaner SUV to the fore but also does away with the automatic and AWD versions. The XUV500 BS6 is down from 12 to just four variants. Here’s a look at their prices:

Mahindra XUV500 (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Old Price

New Price

Price Increase

W3

Rs 12.31 lakh

--

--

W5

Rs 12.91 lakh

Rs 13.20 lakh

Rs 29,000

W7

Rs 14.18 lakh

Rs 14.50 lakh

Rs 32,000

W7 AT

Rs 15.39 lakh

--

--

W9

Rs 15.89 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 31,000

W9 AT

Rs 17.10 lakh

--

--

W11

Rs 17.16 lakh

--

--

W11 AT

Rs 18.38 lakh

--

--

W11 (O)

Rs 17.41 lakh

Rs 17.70 lakh

Rs 29,000

W11 AT (O)

Rs 18.63 lakh

--

--

W11 AWD (O)

Rs 18.52 lakh

--

--

W11 AWD AT (O)

Rs 19.74 lakh

--

--

As is evident from the price comparison, the BS6-compliant XUV500 has become dearer by upto Rs 32,000 than the BS4 car. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only and misses out on the automatic option. 

Mahindra XUV500 engine

(Pictured: BS4 2.2-litre Diesel)

Everything else, including the looks, interior and features have remained unchanged. The equipment pool include projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, tyre pressure monitoring system, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, tilt and telescopic steering, six airbags, cruise control, ABS with EBD, hill hold and descent control. 

Mahindra XUV500

The XUV500 is expected to get a generation change by the end of this year or early 2021. It will be based on the Mahindra Funster concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020. For now, the XUV500 will continue its rivalry with the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

