BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Launched. Prices Increase By Upto Rs 32,000

Published On Apr 28, 2020 04:36 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra XUV500

No automatic or AWD version on sale for now

The BS6 XUV500 is priced between Rs 13.20 lakh and Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It continues to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual.

Number of variants reduced from 12 to 4.

Mahindra has silently launched the XUV500 BS6 with prices starting from Rs 13.20 lakh. This update not only brings a cleaner SUV to the fore but also does away with the automatic and AWD versions. The XUV500 BS6 is down from 12 to just four variants. Here’s a look at their prices:

Mahindra XUV500 (Ex-showroom Delhi) Old Price New Price Price Increase W3 Rs 12.31 lakh -- -- W5 Rs 12.91 lakh Rs 13.20 lakh Rs 29,000 W7 Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 32,000 W7 AT Rs 15.39 lakh -- -- W9 Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 31,000 W9 AT Rs 17.10 lakh -- -- W11 Rs 17.16 lakh -- -- W11 AT Rs 18.38 lakh -- -- W11 (O) Rs 17.41 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 29,000 W11 AT (O) Rs 18.63 lakh -- -- W11 AWD (O) Rs 18.52 lakh -- -- W11 AWD AT (O) Rs 19.74 lakh -- --

As is evident from the price comparison, the BS6-compliant XUV500 has become dearer by upto Rs 32,000 than the BS4 car. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only and misses out on the automatic option.

(Pictured: BS4 2.2-litre Diesel)

Everything else, including the looks, interior and features have remained unchanged. The equipment pool include projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, tyre pressure monitoring system, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, tilt and telescopic steering, six airbags, cruise control, ABS with EBD, hill hold and descent control.

The XUV500 is expected to get a generation change by the end of this year or early 2021. It will be based on the Mahindra Funster concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020. For now, the XUV500 will continue its rivalry with the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

