Datsun Redi-GO 2020 Details Leaked. Launch Soon

Published On May 01, 2020 01:05 PM By Sonny for Datsun redi-GO 2020

The entry-level hatchback is set for its first major update since 2016

The Datsun redi-GO is the brand’s entry-level offering in India. It is due a facelift which is expected to be launched soon after the lockdown lifts. The redi-GO has not got any significant updates since it was launched in 2016. Its facelifted version has been spied testing under camouflage, officially teased and now its details have been leaked as well.

Here’s what to expect from the facelifted Datsun redi-GO as per the leaked documents:

Sportier Looks

The redi-GO is positioned as a peppy alternative in the entry-level segment and the new one is even sportier. It gets sleek new headlamps with elongated L-shaped daytime running lights on each end of its restyled front bumper. The redi-GO gets a larger grille as well. While the tail lamp shape remains unchanged, it features a new layout with LED elements for a fresh look. It also gets new wheel covers in a dual-tone finish. The redi-GO will be offered in 6 colours, the new ones being a blue and a brown exterior paint. Its new outside rear view mirrors will be body coloured and can be manually adjusted from inside in the new top trim.

Updated Interior

The dashboard of the Datsun redi-GO looked decidedly dated, so it will finally get a new layout. In its top-spec, it looks more premium with its gun-metal grey finish and new AC vents. As expected, the new redi-GO offers a touchscreen infotainment system in the revised central layout, which is nearly identical to the Kwid. It gets an updated dual-tone upholstery as well with chrome accents around the dash. The instrument cluster remains unchanged. The redi-GO doesn’t offer adjustable headrests for any of the seats while the middle occupant on the rear bench only gets a lap seatbelt. The rear side seat belts are now auto retractable compared to the static reel ones offered before. The controls for the front power windows are still located on the centre console.

Gets More Features

Datsun’s biggest feature addition to the facelifted redi-GO hatchback is the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It already got updated in 2019 to offer ABS with EBD, driver side airbag and rear parking sensors as standard to comply with the current safety norms. The facelifted model gets a few other feature updates like rear view camera, first-in-segment front LED fog lamps, an accessory socket with USB and AUX ports, and front passenger airbag.

According to the leaked documents, the redi-GO will be offered in four variants - D, A, T and T(O). The return of the T variants replaces the S variants of the outgoing model.

Same Engines

The facelifted Datsun redi-GO will be powered by the BS6-compliant versions of the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines. In their BS4 avatars, the 0.8-litre unit made 54PS/72Nm and the 1.0-litre engine made 68PS/91Nm. Both engines will continue to be offered with a 5-speed manual while the larger engine will get an AMT option as well.

More Expensive

The 2020 redi-GO facelift will be pricier than the outgoing model thanks to the BS6 engine update and the feature updates too. It was previously priced between Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhli). According to the leaked documents, Datsun plans to launch the facelifted redi-GO on May 15. It will continue to rival the likes of the Renault Kwid and Maruti Alto as well as the S-Presso.