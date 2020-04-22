Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 Launched. Priced From Rs 5.54 Lakh

Published On Apr 22, 2020 04:19 PM By Rohit for Mahindra KUV100 NXT

With the BS6 upgrade, the KUV100 NXT has lost out on the 5-seating layout as well as the earlier base-spec K2 variant

Mahindra offers the KUV100 NXT BS6 only in four variants: K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8.

It loses out on its diesel engine option.

The BS6 upgrade has hiked prices uniformly by Rs 22,000 across all variants.

It is still powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine (82PS/115Nm) and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra has priced the cross-hatchback in the range of Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

We had earlier reported about Mahindra’s plan to axe the diesel engine of the KUV100 NXT in the BS6 era. The cross-hatchback is now a petrol-only offering owing to the BS6 upgrade. It is now available only in four variants with only a 6-seater layout: K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8.

Variant (Petrol) BS4 Prices BS6 Prices Difference K2 6-seater Rs 4.88 lakh - - K2+ 6-seater Rs 5.32 lakh Rs 5.54 lakh Rs 22,000 K4+ 5-seater Rs 5.73 lakh - - K4+ 6-seater Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 6.01 lakh Rs 22,000 K6+ 5-seater Rs 6.31 lakh - - K6+ 6-seater Rs 6.31 lakh Rs 6.53 lakh Rs 22,000 K8 5-seater Rs 6.87 lakh - - K8 6-seater Rs 6.93 lakh Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 22,000 K8 6-seater Dual Tone Rs 7.01 lakh - -

As seen in the table, the prices of the K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8 variants with the 6-seater layout have gone up uniformly by Rs 22,000. Mahindra has discontinued the 5-seater configuration as well as the earlier base-spec K2 variant.

The KUV100 NXT continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre mFALCON G80 petrol engine, albeit in BS6 avatar. It still develops 82PS and 115Nm and comes mated to the 5-speed manual gearbox. The BS4-compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged diesel unit, on the other hand, produced 79PS and 190Nm.

In terms of features, it continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and a height adjustable driver seat. The only change that’s come with the BS6 upgrade is that Mahindra now offers the mild-hybrid tech only in the top-spec K8 6-seater variant while it was offered in both K6+ and K8 variants earlier.

The diesel version of the hatchback was priced between Rs 5.9 lakh and Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Owing to its price, the KUV100 NXT competes with the likes of the Maruti Ignis and Swift , Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Ford Figo.

