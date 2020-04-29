Nissan Kicks 2020 To Launch With A New 156PS Turbo Petrol Engine

Modified On Apr 29, 2020 06:23 PM By Sonny for Nissan Kicks

It will be the most powerful offering in the segment

Nissan has confirmed that the 2020 Kicks will get the new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It will be offered with an 8-step CVT automatic and produce 156PS/254Nm.

The 2020 Kicks is expected to get feature updates as well.

The turbocharged petrol unit replaces the Kicks’ diesel engine option in the BS6 era.

The Nissan Kicks SUV was always expected to get a new turbocharged petrol engine to fill the void of the diesel engine in the BS6 era. The carmaker has just made it official, stating that the 2020 model will get the Nissan-Renault Group’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has been co-developed with Mercedes-Benz.

The HR13 DDT turbo-petrol engine will be available with a new 8-step X-Tronic CVT automatic gearbox. In the 2020 Kicks, this powertrain will be tuned to produce an output of 156PS of power and 254Nm of torque, making it the most powerful compact SUV offering in India. This powertrain made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020 under the hood of the Renault Duster Turbo , which is also expected to be launched soon.

The Nissan Kicks compact SUV already comes with premium features like a 360-degree camera view, four airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and leather seats. The 2020 model will also feature cabin pre-cool functionality thanks to remote engine start via updated connected car technology.

The Kicks Turbo will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos and Renault Captur and entry-level variants of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. It will likely be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. The 2020 Kicks will also be offered with the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine (106PS/142Nm), albeit upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as before. It should be priced at a premium over the BS4 model that cost between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

